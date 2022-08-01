Missoula’s Dog Days of Summer: 5 Easy Tips to Help Cool Down

alternativemissoula.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fire in the Sky – Last Day to Apply to be a Smoke Jumper
It is clear that fire season has arrived in Montana. The excess fuel from a wet and mild spring are drying out quickly. Turning much of the state into a tinder box. Now is the moment when the real heroes shine. Protecting our public lands and lives from the threat of devastating wildfires.
Another Reason the Montana VA is Kicking Volunteers to the Curb
They have one driver...and he's 90 years old. Here's a crazy update to a story we first told you about last week where the VA is kicking volunteer veteran drivers to the curb over a vaccine mandate. After we shared the news on the radio from veterans in Sanders County,...
Fire Near Lolo – New High Temperature Records Set in Missoula
Just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Missoula Rural Fire was dispatched to a possible structure fire near Neil Drive in Lolo. The caller reported hearing a loud ‘pop’ and a power line had fallen causing smoke and flames. However, while crews were responding, the dispatch was changed to...
NBCMontana
Clover Fire grows to 905 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Clover Fire burning near the Middle Fork of Warm Springs Creek on Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest has grown to 905 acres, according to overnight flight data. That's an increase of 71 acres from Sunday's total. The daily flight log notes the following: "Intense heat is visible...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Extravagant New Sports Bar to Open Near Missoula
It is safe to say that Montana loves sports. Everything from professional logger sports to professional football. But, unfortunately, Montana does not have the means to host many professional sports teams. Sure, places like Billings have had their share of semi-pro teams--indoor football leagues, semi-pro basketball, and a handful of hockey teams. But, Montana is mostly all about high school and college sports. Even those can be a grueling task to watch live with travel distances being so long in such a large state. This could be why we need proper places to post up and watch our favorite sports.
bitterrootstar.com
Painted Rocks water release begins
Two of Montana’s biggest industries, tourism/recreation and agriculture, like everything else in life, need water to thrive. Both sectors of the economy suffer when the water runs low. Back in the 1980’s it was not uncommon for the river to virtually dry up at Bell Crossing north of Victor. That’s when Bitterrooters got together and decided to buck the old adage that comes to everyone’s mind in Montana on hot summer days: “Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting.” Instead, irrigators and recreationists came together to change the old adage into something new and promising: “Whiskey is for drinking and water is for managing.” Instead of fighting over the water, citizens with competing interests came together to work something out. The result was a coordinated water sharing plan that has been working remarkably well now for almost 40 years.
Should These Montana Cities Give You Your Money Back?
These are some crazy numbers when you look at how much these Montana cities and counties have grown their budgets in the past few years. Look, Bozeman is growing. Billings is growing. Missoula is growing. Kalispell is growing. We get it. But why are city budgets growing even more astronomically?
NBCMontana
Weasel Fire measures 146 acres on Kootenai National Forest, roads/campgrounds closed
MISSOULA, Mont. — A fire burning on the Kootenai National Forest, near the Canadian border, was measured at 146 acres early Tuesday morning by infrared flight. The flight log notes the following about data collected in the first flight to go over the Weasel Fire: " There were two areas of intense heat; one along the northern edge near the junction of Rd 539 and Trail 5113, and the other along the whole southern edge of the fire. Scattered heat is spread throughout the remainder of the inside of the main heat perimeter. There is one island perimeter east of Rd 539 which also had scattered heat throughout."
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Montana Tourism Grant Program is Open Now, Hurry!
The annual application cycle for the Montana Tourism Grant Program is open now until September 15th. We know that the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys are great places to live and work. Montana is a fine place to be in general. So many of the reasons we live here are the same excuses that your friends or relatives declare they'll drop by for a “visit” conveniently on a trip they’ve been putting off just to see you. It happens in all seasons too, right?
Bitterroot Celtic Gathering is Coming!
The 13th Annual Bitterroot Celtic Games & Gathering is coming August 20th and 21st at the Daly Mansion in Hamilton, Mt., gates open at 9am both days. This is an amazing event for anyone who is Irish, Scottish, Welsh or just wants to be Celtic for a couple days all are welcome.
Failte Montana Irish Festival 2022 Pics
The Failte Montana Irish Festival was back in downtown Caras Park after a three-year hiatus, due to a change in sponsorship and, of course, Covid. When it was announced that there wouldn't be an event last year, the Friends of Irish Studies in the West stepped up to put on the event and use it as a fundraiser for their programs at the University of Montana.
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Christian Realtor Fined in Missoula, “Brandon’s Law” Gains Support
A Montana pastor and real estate agent is now being targeted for his Christian beliefs and faces a $5,000 fine by the realtors association in Missoula, Montana. This, as Montana lawmakers sign onto a bill being referred to as "Brandon's Law" to protect realtors like Pastor Brandon Huber. I caught...
Montana: Chock Full of Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Warnings
Temperatures between 95 and 105 along with dangerous conditions exist through Monday night for Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Billings, Great Falls and everywhere in between. According to the National Weather Service:. HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT. WHAT...Record hot temperatures between 95 to 105...
Man Threatens Two People With a Knife Near the Clark Fork River
On July 30, 2022, around 6:30 pm, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the pedestrian bridge underneath the Madison Street bridge. An officer spoke with the young adult victim and his friend. The victim said he and his friend were recreating on the river and bridge when they were approached by an individual later identified as 18-year-old Andrew Kaiser.
New Missoula Metal Band Needs You to Beat and Shred
Are you an aspiring metal musician in Missoula, or possibly new to the area looking for a rad band to join? Well, look no further. While perusing Facebook this afternoon I came across a sponsored post from "Missoula Metal Band." This page/person is looking for some Missoula Metal Heads to join his new project like it was an ad in the recycler via 1981.
Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle in Missoula
On August 2, 2022, at around 3:40 pm, the Missoula Police Department responded to a crash on Spruce Street. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold provided this brief statement. "Missoula Police Department is on scene investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident," Arnold said. "Spruce Street is closed between Higgins Avenue...
SRT and SWAT Teams Called to Apprehend Burglars Near the Wye
Two suspects are in custody after being apprehended early Wednesday morning having barricaded themselves inside a residence on Tucker Lake near the Wye. Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office reported that the homeowner reported a security camera alert while they were out of town.
NBCMontana
Women admit robbing Billings casino, discarding loaded firearms at school
MISSOULA, Mont. — Two women accused of stealing liquor at gunpoint from a Billings Heights casino admitted to robbery and firearms charges. Taliah Jeneane Ramirez, 22, of Billings, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, and co-defendant Makyla Shayd Fetter, 28, of Harlem, pleaded guilty on July 28 to robbery affecting commerce, possession of a firearm in a crime of violence and possession of a firearm in a school zone.
Crews contain wildfire west of Lolo
The Missoula Rural Fire District reports a wildfire that broke out Sunday west of Lolo was held to 10 acres in tall grass and forested areas.
Alt 95.7
Missoula, MT
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
477K+
Views
ABOUT
Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://alternativemissoula.com/
Comments / 0