Ohio Mennonite Relief Sale this weekend

2022 ENSHRINEMENT: Answering HOF Village Questions
When will the Ferris wheel be up? What’s under the dome? How soon till the restaurants arrive? How does this benefit Stark County?. Pam Cook sits down with Anne Graffice with the Hall of Fame Village to answer questions about the plans taking place .
Spooky festival features dozens of hearses, costumed Frankensteins and a real Munster
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- After six years of hosting the Haunted Garage Sale and Hearse Drive-in at Cahoon Park in Bay Village, the Cleveland Haunt Club moved its seventh annual event to Weiss Field in Avon Lake. Organizers felt the festival had outgrown the smaller Cahoon venue. It’s a good...
Here are five adventures you can take in Northeast Ohio before summer ends
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story features a front-seat ride on the Steel Vengeance roller coaster at Cedar Point. It seems like it was just yesterday that school let out for the summer. And, yet, here we are in August!. Don't worry, though, summer...
Ohio Fair Ride Malfunctions, Tips On Top Of Children
This is every parents' worst nightmare.
2022 ENSHRINEMENT: Performance Center Stands Out
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It reaches as high as the very top of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The dome-covered Center for Performance at the Hall of Fame Village, set to host a lot of parties this weekend. All of the parties for this year’s...
Dan's Dogs in Medina closes suddenly, customers surprised
Pizza Dog. Taco Dog. Boston Slaw Dog. Those were just some of the unique items on the menu at Dan's Dog's Diner in Medina's historic Square.
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland Area
If you are craving a good seafood boil and don't mind getting a little messy, you should visit these places in the Cleveland area. If you're on the eastside, you can't go wrong with the boils at this place. Customers frequently order the Seafood Lover combo, which includes one pound of shrimp, one pound of snow crab legs, one pound of crawfish, one pound of mussels, corn, potatoes, and a crispy calamari appetizer. Seafood boil flavors include non-spicy options like lemon pepper and garlic butter, mild options like Cajun and the shake sauce, and spicy options like ma-la spicy and hot chili boil. If you don't feel like getting messy, the clam chowder and fried shrimp are good options.
Historic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights sold for $2.6M
The iconic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights, designed by Cleveland architect Harry T. Jeffrey in the likeness of two Florida hotels, sold for $2.6 million to real estate developer Rico Pietro and business partner Erik Loomis. The 1924 building features a penthouse ballroom and a first-floor dining room among other...
Neighbors want plan from city for landmark Cleveland street that’s in disrepair
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hessler Court, the last wooden street in Cleveland, has fallen into disrepair and neighbors are asking the city for a timeline to get it fixed. “I feel sad,” said Laura Cyrocki, who’s lived on the street for 24 years. “I feel said, I feel frustrated and angry.”
Recycling program returns this fall for a fourth straight year
The Stark-Tusc-Wayne Recycling District is inviting people to take part in its fourth annual Master Recycler Program, which will take place on select Tuesday evenings and Saturday mornings this fall. The program’s location will be split between the District office in Bolivar and several local facilities. The deadline to apply for the program is Aug. 19th, with applications available on the district’s website.
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
Morning Headlines: Results from Ohio's unusual August primary are here ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 3:. Could Akron vote in November on a civilian review board of its police?. Diebold Nixdorf reduces 2022 outlook, cites supply chain, inflation. DeWine says school safety issues go beyond shootings. Akron neighborhoods cancel National Night Out events, citing protests, safety concerns.
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
Ohio Rocks!: Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Brass In Pocket'
If you’re a Baby Boomer, or a Gen-Xer, you know this song. You also should know that the group this song comes from was fronted by a woman from Akron, Ohio, Chrissie Hynde. She graduated from high school in Akron, Harvey S. Firestone High School (now known as the Firestone Community Learning Center), and went to college at Kent State. That’s about as ‘Ohio’ as you can get.
Party at Beachwood vacation rental ends in gunfire
Several 911 calls went out to police after a party ended with a 20-year-old being shot.
It's Primary Election, Part 2, in Richland County today
MANSFIELD -- It's Primary Election Day in Richland County, Part 2. Thanks to the inability of Ohio's state's elected leaders to agree during a contentious redistricting effort earlier this year, a second primary had to be scheduled. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a...
Portage County K-9 busts driver with psilocybin mushrooms, over 180 pills
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Mayfield Heights man is now facing felony drug charges following a recent traffic stop in Portage County. The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is praising K-9 Cavo and his handler for a recent drug bust that occurred during a traffic stop on State Route 44 in Ravenna.
Where are the companies in Portage County emitting the most toxic chemicals?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Earlier this year, we reported that a quarter of Ohioans live near a facility that emitted toxic chemicals into the land, water, or air. But where are those facilities in Northeast Ohio, and how close are they to where you live?. Portage County hosts 22 facilities that...
Wooster chamber hosting event to support National Guard and reserve members
The Wooster Area Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with the state to encourage businesses to support their employees who are members of the National Guard or military reserve units. The chamber will be hosting an event later this month to launch this year’s Statement of Support Drive. The event will take place on August 18th, from 5-7pm, at the Wayne County Fair’s event center. Companies can pre-register for the event on the Wooster chamber’s website.
Wooster author has new kid’s book out, event Saturday at library
An author from Wooster has a new children’s book out. Marcy Campbell’s book “The More you Give, was officially released on Tuesday. Campbell wrote the book, her fourth, as a response to Shel Silverstein’s 1964 classic “The Giving Tree”. Campbell says her story, which focuses on ideas such as delayed gratification, kindness and family, subverts the topics discussed in “The Giving Tree”. “The More you Give” is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Bookshop.org. A book launch event will be held this Saturday at the Wayne County Public Library.
