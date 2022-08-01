ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, OH

Ohio Mennonite Relief Sale this weekend

 2 days ago
2022 ENSHRINEMENT: Answering HOF Village Questions

When will the Ferris wheel be up? What’s under the dome? How soon till the restaurants arrive? How does this benefit Stark County?. Pam Cook sits down with Anne Graffice with the Hall of Fame Village to answer questions about the plans taking place .
STARK COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland Area

If you are craving a good seafood boil and don't mind getting a little messy, you should visit these places in the Cleveland area. If you're on the eastside, you can't go wrong with the boils at this place. Customers frequently order the Seafood Lover combo, which includes one pound of shrimp, one pound of snow crab legs, one pound of crawfish, one pound of mussels, corn, potatoes, and a crispy calamari appetizer. Seafood boil flavors include non-spicy options like lemon pepper and garlic butter, mild options like Cajun and the shake sauce, and spicy options like ma-la spicy and hot chili boil. If you don't feel like getting messy, the clam chowder and fried shrimp are good options.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Historic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights sold for $2.6M

The iconic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights, designed by Cleveland architect Harry T. Jeffrey in the likeness of two Florida hotels, sold for $2.6 million to real estate developer Rico Pietro and business partner Erik Loomis. The 1924 building features a penthouse ballroom and a first-floor dining room among other...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Recycling program returns this fall for a fourth straight year

The Stark-Tusc-Wayne Recycling District is inviting people to take part in its fourth annual Master Recycler Program, which will take place on select Tuesday evenings and Saturday mornings this fall. The program’s location will be split between the District office in Bolivar and several local facilities. The deadline to apply for the program is Aug. 19th, with applications available on the district’s website.
BOLIVAR, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase

AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in the Cleveland area. Locals love this butcher shop in Cleveland Heights. Mister Brisket offers high-quality cuts of meat such as Wagyu beef, USDA Prime steaks, tender veal chops, fresh chicken, Berkshire pork, and more. And of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they serve fantastic brisket. They also have a deli that serves great sandwiches and chicken soup with matzo balls.
CLEVELAND, OH
wyso.org

Ohio Rocks!: Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Brass In Pocket'

If you’re a Baby Boomer, or a Gen-Xer, you know this song. You also should know that the group this song comes from was fronted by a woman from Akron, Ohio, Chrissie Hynde. She graduated from high school in Akron, Harvey S. Firestone High School (now known as the Firestone Community Learning Center), and went to college at Kent State. That’s about as ‘Ohio’ as you can get.
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

It's Primary Election, Part 2, in Richland County today

MANSFIELD -- It's Primary Election Day in Richland County, Part 2. Thanks to the inability of Ohio's state's elected leaders to agree during a contentious redistricting effort earlier this year, a second primary had to be scheduled. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
wqkt.com

Wooster chamber hosting event to support National Guard and reserve members

The Wooster Area Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with the state to encourage businesses to support their employees who are members of the National Guard or military reserve units. The chamber will be hosting an event later this month to launch this year’s Statement of Support Drive. The event will take place on August 18th, from 5-7pm, at the Wayne County Fair’s event center. Companies can pre-register for the event on the Wooster chamber’s website.
WOOSTER, OH
wqkt.com

Wooster author has new kid’s book out, event Saturday at library

An author from Wooster has a new children’s book out. Marcy Campbell’s book “The More you Give, was officially released on Tuesday. Campbell wrote the book, her fourth, as a response to Shel Silverstein’s 1964 classic “The Giving Tree”. Campbell says her story, which focuses on ideas such as delayed gratification, kindness and family, subverts the topics discussed in “The Giving Tree”. “The More you Give” is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Bookshop.org. A book launch event will be held this Saturday at the Wayne County Public Library.
WOOSTER, OH

