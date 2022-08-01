UAMS College of Medicine Names Lindsey Sward, M.D., as Assistant Dean for Clinical Education

news.uams.edu
uams.edu
Pebbles Fagan, Ph.D., MPH, Joins Leadership Team at UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute
Aug. 2, 2022 | Pebbles Fagan, Ph.D., MPH, has assumed the role of associate director for Cancer Prevention and Control for the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS). Fagan, a leading expert on tobacco-related health disparities and co-founder of the National Cancer...
uams.edu
UAMS Researcher to Lead Study on Antibiotic Resistance in Fresh Vegetables in the United States
Aug. 2, 2022 | LITTLE ROCK — En Huang, Ph.D., an associate professor at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health Department of Environmental Health Sciences, has received a three-year, $1 million research grant from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
littlerocksoiree.com
Top Docs 2022: Brian Burton, M.D.
Dr. Brian Burton is a multi-generation physician who enjoys caring for patients in his own home state. His mission is providing excellent OB-GYN care to women in all stages of life and getting to know his patients over many years. He is especially interested in caring for complex patients who may need complicated surgery or critical thinking through a tough problem. Dr. Burton is fortunate to have trained in Arkansas and developed relationships with other providers over the years to give his patients care in a team approach if needed. He is a gifted surgeon and especially enjoys robotic surgical intervention.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Birth Announcement: Lucy Frances Lambert
Courtney and Mark Lambert of Little Rock announce the birth of their daughter, Lucy Frances Lambert. Lucy arrived on Sunday, June 5, at UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock. She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length. Paternal grandparents are Carol Jo and Tony Lambert of...
North Little Rock and Baptist Health break ground on new health clinic in Rose City
North Little Rock officials broke ground on a much-needed health clinic for one neighborhood.
littlerocksoiree.com
Soirée Presents Little Rock's Top Docs 2022
In a time when your health matters more than ever, so does choosing the right doctor. Little Rock is full of hospitals and clinics that are full of amazing health care providers, so to find the best of the best, we went directly to the source: their coworkers. Below is...
Topgolf announces official location for Little Rock venue
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Months after Topgolf was announced to be heading to Little Rock, we finally know exactly where we'll have to go to get some swings in!. Officials announced on Tuesday that Little Rock's Topgolf location will be found north of the I-430 and Colonel Glenn Road intersection, residing within the the Village at Brodie Creek.
The 6 Oldest Restaurants in Arkansas, Have You Been Any of Them?
We all love it when a new restaurant opens up but when you find a restaurant that has been open for a long time that tells you something. It will tell you that the food is great and locals love not just the food but they love the owner and staff too.
South End community asks Little Rock directors to be considered for ARPA funding
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — After Little Rock received funding from the American Rescue Act Plan, directors on the city board spent some time deciding where the funds should go. On Tuesday night, people from the South End neighborhood wanted to make sure their community was not forgotten when those funds are later disbursed.
KARK
Job Alert: Job Fairs, openings in maintenance, transportation, more
DATE & TIME: Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Must pass criminal background check, drug test & DOT physical. Excellent benefits, included employer paid health care. Flexible schedule for part-time drivers. $250 vaccine incentive pay. Make an appointment with our recruiter to attend at 501-375-6717 x1264.
Bryant church builds home to help expecting mothers
A group in Bryant is working to expand resources for expecting mothers following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.
aymag.com
Motown! A Community Profile on Morrilton, Arkansas
There’s only one Morrilton in the whole country. Believe it or not, this Conway County community was very nearly named Moosetown! More about that later. Let’s begin with some tantalizing tidbits about the fascinating municipality: It serves as the proud gateway to Arkansas’s first state park. The town is the home of one of the state’s most truly unique manufacturing operations. A local business produces the official ham and bacon of the Arkansas Razorbacks. One of America’s preeminent historians was a graduate of Morrilton High School. And Morrilton’s past includes one of the most notable political dynasties in the South.
ualr.edu
Student Government Association Announces Election Results
The UA Little Rock Student Government Association (SGA) has announced its election results for the 2022 Spring election. SGA representatives represent the student body’s decision-making process, provide services to students, and help further the interests of the university. This year’s election winners are as follows:. Thomas Forcum, President.
onlyinark.com
Jacksonville Museum of Military History
Arkansas has an incredible military history, much of which is unknown by many. The Jacksonville Museum of Military History exists to educate the public through various military history exhibits and is an incredible treasure. We’ve driven through Jacksonville hundreds of times over the years. We’ve been to the splash zone,...
North Little Rock city leaders break ground on new medical clinic
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — People in some parts of North Little Rock will soon have access to doctors who are much closer to home. A $5 million dollar project is underway for what will become the first full-service health clinic on the city's east side since 2013. City...
Dollar General opening Little Rock fresh produce locations
Dollar General is expanding fresh produce access in communities through Little Rock.
Arkansas teen bull rider defies odds after serious brain injury
An Arkansas teenager is defying odds after a serious brain injury he experienced just over two months ago while competing in the Arkansas High School Rodeo Finals.
magnoliareporter.com
Jones trying to do the impossible, or at least the unlikely
Chris Jones looked about as comfortable as a man could look while stretched out on the concrete steps at the Benton Farmers Market Monday afternoon. He laughed when I told him he’s a good candidate who’s not going to win. “Look, the impossible doesn’t become possible until it’s...
Arkansas woman fifth suspect to plead guilty in $11.5M federal fraud case
A woman has pleaded guilty for her part in a USDA fraud.
macaronikid.com
Macaroni KID North Little Rock is Growing!
We are thrilled to welcome Jacksonville and the Little Rock Air Force Base community to Macaroni KID North Little Rock! We are looking forward to getting to know you and all of the local businesses and organizations in your town. Our Macaroni KID family is also expanding in Arkansas as...
