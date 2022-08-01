Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer Clarifies Polling Location for Mail-In Primary Ballots

www.kvsc.org
Primary Voting Options in Stearns County Now Through Tuesday, August 9
As Minnesota’s primary day approaches next Tuesday Stearns County officials are sharing information about the different places you can vote in-person. Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer Randy Schreifels says residents now have more options available to vote in-person. Until August 9th there is an opportunity for absentee voters to directly input their ballot into the ballot tabulator.
Controversial Policy Discussed At Becker Public Schools
BECKER -- A controversial policy at Becker Public Schools has been tabled for a legal review. During the school board meeting Monday night, the board tabled Policy 471 in order to do a legal review. As written, Policy 471 states classrooms must be free of any personal bias or non-school...
Officials investigating the death of an inmate in west central Minnesota
(Benson, MN) -- The death of an inmate is under investigation at the Swift County Jail in Benson. The Swift County Sheriff’s Office says the 45-year-old man from North Dakota died in his cell Tuesday morning. The man was arrested Monday by Benson police for driving while impaired. His name hasn’t been released.
Zebra Mussels Found in a Popular Stearns County Lake
PAYNESVILLE -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced that another Stearns County lake has zebra mussels. The invasive species was found in Lake Koronis near Paynesville. On July 8th, a fishing guide snagged an adult zebra mussel on a hook and reported it to the DNR. Aquatic invasive...
Standoff involving multiple SWAT units west of Twin Cities
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is involved in an ongoing standoff with a man that began Monday evening. The man has barricaded himself inside a house located on the 17300 block of 745th Ave., south of Dassel, Minnesota. Deputies and SWAT were sent to the area on a report of a man threatening to kill family members. He has refused to comply and remains inside the home, authorities said Tuesday.
Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves to Rural Little Falls
A convicted Level 3 predatory offender has moved to Little Falls. According to a press release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Travis Kenneth Ahles moved to the vicinity of 160th Avenue and Iris Road in rural Little Falls on Sunday. Ahles engaged in sexual contact with a...
The hottest heat index in Minnesota Tuesday was 115 degrees
The heat index in Hutchinson, Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon climbed to an unbearable 115 degrees. That's according to the National Weather Service, which released the hottest heat indices in Minnesota from Tuesday's scorcher. The extremely hot "feels like" temp reached 115 in Hutchinson at 4:55 p.m. The NWS doesn't say...
Frosted Fingers Gets Minnesota Man Busted For 1st Degree Arson
Sometimes it's the dumbest stuff that gets a person busted. In this case it was a failure to wash the frosting off his fingers after eating a dessert bar from the fridge before torching the place. According to DL-Online, Gary John Bogatz, Jr of Elk River was sentenced to five...
2 airlifted, another injured in central Minnesota ATV crash
Two 20-year-olds were airlifted to hospitals and a 19-year-old was taken to a medical center ambulance after an ATV crash Saturday in rural Motley, Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at about 12:41 a.m. in the area of County Road 103 and 57th Ave. SW in Meadow Brook Township.
Investigation Continues in Musa Sabrine’s Case in Waite Park — Reward Offered
The Waite Park Police Department is seeking the public’s help in solving Musa Sabriye’s murder case. The 33-year-old man was discovered inside a burned vehicle on Monday, May 30th shortly before 1 a.m. The car was found in the 1500 Block of County Road 6. It took days to identify Sabriye due the severity of the burns. The Minnesota Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR-MN, is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.
In one rural Minnesota town, old buildings get new life as arts spaces
Farwell, Minn. has a population of about 50. It doesn’t have traffic lights or a gas station. But as of this summer, four buildings — most of its remaining town center — are now open as renovated arts and community spaces. Arts workshops, concerts, gallery shows and...
Tractors converge on rural church
Tractor Run used as a way to honor fallen farmers. One by one, tractors of all sizes, models, and colors could be seen motoring down County Highway 102 from the east and west until they congregated at Nordland Lutheran Church 12 miles southwest of Paynesville on a sunny Saturday morning.
Standoff in central Minnesota is over, man arrested
(Dassel, MN) --A standoff involving a man threatening to kill family members in a home south of Dassel is over. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says the 31-year-old suspect finally exited the house and surrendered around 9:45 Tuesday night. A SWAT team was dispatched Monday evening after the man barricaded himself inside and attempts to negotiate with him were unsuccessful all-day Tuesday. Authorities got an arrest warrant for felony terroristic threats and the man was arrested without incident. No injuries are reported.
Bear killed, motorcyclist injured in collision in central Minnesota
A black bear is dead after it was struck by a motorcyclist near the town of Pillager. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on County Road 34 north of Pillager, which is located in central Minnesota near the Brainerd Lakes Area. According to Pillager Area Fire & Rescue, the motorcyclist suffered significant road rash and a broken wrist.
Berg’s Country Barn in Sauk Centre Announces Opening Dates for 2022
This unassuming barn in Sauk Centre is actually filled with the coolest fall and holiday shopping experience you will ever have. Berg’s Country Barn started eight years ago when owners Bill and Anita moved to the family farm. Their daughter wanted to use the barn for her wedding reception, and with a lot of hard work, and a few twinkling light strands, they had it in tip-top shape. Word got out about the wedding, and inquiries started coming in from other couples wanting to use it for their own, but Anita had other plans.
Minnesota Family Finds 100+ Goats Grazing In Their Backyard
It created quite the commotion.
Buffalo man charged with murdering his father in rural Minnesota cabin
A note discovered alongside a man found shot dead in his rural Aitkin County cabin last week seemingly tells of the father's suspicions that his sons were stealing from him. The note, detailed by prosecutors in charges filed Friday, indicated 62-year-old Daniel Bzdok planned to go to the police with the information and wanted to obtain a restraining order.
Say Howdy to Your Sound Alternative at Summertime By George
We’ve got a lot of fun station swag to share with you, and you can learn how to get involved with Your Sound Alternative at Summertime By George on Wednesday, August 10. The musical acts performing include Sartell’s Guytano and Michael Shynes from the Little Falls area. Terrific independent music talent to enjoy together from 5 – 9 p.m.
