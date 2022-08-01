It’s no secret that Dolly Parton has a big heart. She routinely gives back to her community and makes donations to charities that are special to her. Early in the pandemic, Dolly donated a million dollars to Vanderbilt to assist with the development of a COVID vaccine. Additionally, her Imagination Library puts books in the hands of kids across the country and around the world. On top of that, she makes sure that her Dollywood employees are well taken care of. Dolly is the definition of a philanthropist.

