Santarsiero secures grants for Snipes Farm & Education Center
Sen. Steve Santarisiero recently secured two state grants to support Snipes Farm & Education Center’s mission to share produce with seniors in the community and provide education to low-income children through its summer camp program. A $100,000 grant was used to purchase a refrigerated food delivery vehicle and an...
Dolly Parton Named Among 2022 Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Recipients
It’s no secret that Dolly Parton has a big heart. She routinely gives back to her community and makes donations to charities that are special to her. Early in the pandemic, Dolly donated a million dollars to Vanderbilt to assist with the development of a COVID vaccine. Additionally, her Imagination Library puts books in the hands of kids across the country and around the world. On top of that, she makes sure that her Dollywood employees are well taken care of. Dolly is the definition of a philanthropist.
