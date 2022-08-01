How Mayor Mike Reina’s Peace Deal Opened Door to Jay’s Bus Service Expansion in Jackson Township

Robert Skinner is a personal friend of mine who just lost his twin brother, Richard, 56 years old to pancreatic cancer on July 31, 2022. Richard was someone who put everyone ahead of himself throughout his life. Richard was a volunteer fireman for Point Pleasant and then Lanoka Harbor after he moved to Lacey. When 9/11 hit he ran towards the towers. He was a volunteer through the red cross as well and delivered supplies to all five boros. He sat at the bedside of a fellow firefighter/friend who was injured when tower 1 fell and stayed by his side all night helping him. He helped someone get home from Tower 1. He unselfishly gave of himself in every way he could as he did throughout his life. Now the effects of his acts of bravery have taken his life. His brother does not have adequate funds to provide Richard with a proper funeral and burial. Robert has been distraught not only over the loss of his twin brother and best friend but the fact that he feels like he is failing Richard. We need to help Richard have the proper funeral and burial he deserves. A man who never turned away in the face of danger, who may have even saved you or your home if you live in Point Pleasant or Lanoka Harbor where he was a volunteer fireman, a man who served our country with honor and I have no doubt if he was here and able today would be helping someone somewhere. Please, if you can, chip in to help defray the cost of the funeral, Robert Skinner would greatly appreciate it. No dates have been set as he is trying to raise funds to make it happen. Below is the link for the Go Fund Me along with more of what Richard’s life was all about.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO