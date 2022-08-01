ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

How Mayor Mike Reina’s Peace Deal Opened Door to Jay’s Bus Service Expansion in Jackson Township

By Phil Stilton
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 6

mamamully
2d ago

the fact this district along with many others now face having to give up or come up with that kind of money for children who don't attend that district is OUTRAGEOUS... we should not have to finance this cult organization.

Reply(1)
4
Jus Lyn
1d ago

Explain WHY the worst bus service, guilty of many non-background checks, accidents, and many violations on unsafe buses..!.. gets " more!!!?? LAKEWOOD loopholes and questionable people on boards!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Jackson, NJ
Traffic
Jackson, NJ
Government
City
Jackson, NJ
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Drivers overcharged for E-ZPass tolls on NJ & PA bridge

If you paid your toll on the Route 1 Trenton-Morrisville Bridge between February and July using E-ZPass you'll want to check your statement for a possible overcharge. The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission said that some drivers may have been charged a $9 toll instead of the $1.25 between February and July due because of a problem in the E-ZPass reader in the second lane from the left, according to spokesman Joe Donnelly. It is also known as Lane 4.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS New York

Groundbreaking marks construction of New Jersey's new Portal Bridge

KEARNY, N.J. -- A groundbreaking was held for the new Portal Bridge on Monday in Kearny, New Jersey.Officials said the project will provide a much more reliable commute for NJ Transit and Amtrak riders, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported. Gov. Phil Murphy was among many elected officials who shoveled dirt at the ceremony marking the start of construction on the long-delayed $1.5 billion bridge. "One of the most critical connection points along the entire Northeast Corridor begins in earnest," Murphy said. Two tracks on the 2.5-mile span will run 50 feet above the Hackensack River, allowing boats to pass underneath. "This project turns the Portal North Bridge from a...
KEARNY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Peace Deal#Segregation#Orthodox#Jewish#Jackson Lakewood#Agudath Israel Of America#Boe#Jay S Bus Service
92.7 WOBM

Shrewsbury, NJ based company owes $7.6-million for fraudulently obtaining business contracts

A Shrewsbury based company owes more than a pretty penny to the government for fraudulently obtaining business contracts. VE Source LLC has been ordered to and has agreed to pay $7,600,000.00 under a consent judgement for their role in a scheme that personnel submitting fictitious statements all to get government contracts that were supposed to go to businesses run by service-disabled veterans, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
SHREWSBURY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
ocscanner.news

BEACHWOOD: FIRE SCENE NEPTUNE @ LOCKER

Emergency personnel are reported to be at the scene of a fire at Neptune and Locker. We have no additional details at this time. We will update our page should additional information become available.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: CAN WE HELP GIVE THIS HERO A FUNERAL

Robert Skinner is a personal friend of mine who just lost his twin brother, Richard, 56 years old to pancreatic cancer on July 31, 2022. Richard was someone who put everyone ahead of himself throughout his life. Richard was a volunteer fireman for Point Pleasant and then Lanoka Harbor after he moved to Lacey. When 9/11 hit he ran towards the towers. He was a volunteer through the red cross as well and delivered supplies to all five boros. He sat at the bedside of a fellow firefighter/friend who was injured when tower 1 fell and stayed by his side all night helping him. He helped someone get home from Tower 1. He unselfishly gave of himself in every way he could as he did throughout his life. Now the effects of his acts of bravery have taken his life. His brother does not have adequate funds to provide Richard with a proper funeral and burial. Robert has been distraught not only over the loss of his twin brother and best friend but the fact that he feels like he is failing Richard. We need to help Richard have the proper funeral and burial he deserves. A man who never turned away in the face of danger, who may have even saved you or your home if you live in Point Pleasant or Lanoka Harbor where he was a volunteer fireman, a man who served our country with honor and I have no doubt if he was here and able today would be helping someone somewhere. Please, if you can, chip in to help defray the cost of the funeral, Robert Skinner would greatly appreciate it. No dates have been set as he is trying to raise funds to make it happen. Below is the link for the Go Fund Me along with more of what Richard’s life was all about.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

107K+
Followers
56K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy