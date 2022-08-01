Free concert to be held in Fulton, Kentucky

www.wbbjtv.com
trazeetravel.com
4 Unique Spots to Stay in Kentucky
Cerulean Farm is an 1860s renovated farmhouse where you can bring along your pet — or, more specifically, your pet horse. The bed and breakfast features horse-themed bedrooms on the Bourbon Trail, and will gladly board your horse as well in its professional-grade barn and horse arena. In Covington,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Fulton County battling through small numbers
PADUCAH, KY -- Fulton County is one of the smallest schools in the state of Kentucky that plays high school football. Because of that having small numbers is always an issued when getting ready for a new season. However, head coach James Bridges and his team has battled through that over the years.
mayfield-messenger.com
Another Family, Another Home
Homes and Hope for Kentucky was able to hand over a set of keys to yet another family in need. The Doran family lost their home during the Dec. 10 tornado. “We are blessed to offer the keys to the Doran family with another home built through the Homes and Hope for Kentucky organization. Thankful for Landon Arnett and his recognizing the need for this family to have a home,” said Steven Elder. “Such a wonderful celebration in Mayfield, Kentucky today. We can’t thank Joe Orr enough and the Amish, MDS folks and contractors who make dreams possible through the eyes of the Lord. Such a blessing.”
WBBJ
MISSING: 29-year-old Austin Carlton from Obion area
OBION, Tenn. — A family is searching for a missing man from the Obion County area. The Obion Police Department confirms a missing person report has been filed for 29-year-old Austin Clay Carlton. Family says Carlton’s whereabouts have been unknown since July 26, 2022. According to family, he...
WBBJ
Books of Madison County fundraiser to be held Aug. 16
JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual event made its return. Preparations are underway for the 11th Books of Madison County fundraiser. It’s the biggest event of the year to fund raise for the Jackson-Madison County Library. It’s put on by the Library Foundation. This year it will be...
WBBJ
National Night Out held in Milan
MILAN, Tenn. — A local community came together to stand against crime. Milan held their National Night Out event at the GCST Polk Clark High School. The event is a way for law enforcement and the community to interact in a positive environment. Along with different vendors, there was...
WBBJ
First Amendment Festival to be held in West Tennessee
UNION CITY, Tenn. — A nonprofit is hosting a First Amendment Festival at Discovery Park of America. The festival is being hosted by The Freedom Forum at the park on Sept. 24. A news release from the park says there will be First Amendment-themed games, trivia, crafts, conversations, music...
WBBJ
Milan school teachers getting over $32,000 in grants
MILAN, Tenn. — Grants totaling over $32,000 are going to help Milan students with their education. The nonprofit Milan Endowment for Growth in Academics is providing 29 grants to the Milan Special School District, according to a news release. The grants will go to the teachers who will then...
Clarksville man accused of shooting at girlfriend in Dyersburg
Dyersburg Police are investigating a domestic assault incident after hearing a woman scream outside a Days Inn.
KFVS12
M2.4 earthquake detected in Ridgely, Tennessee
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded near the Lake-Obion County line Monday night, August 1. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake registered in Obion County, about 3.3 miles southeast of Ridgely, at 10:30 p.m. It had a depth of 1.37 miles. The USGS website...
WBBJ
UT Martin receives anonymous donation
MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin has been given an anonymous donation. According to a news release, the university has been given the Overcast Family Professorship for Excellence in Construction. Management Endowment, which will go to help support the new Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.
WBBJ
What to know ahead of August 4 Election
JACKSON, Tenn. — It is almost time for the the August 4 State and Federal Primary and County General Election. In Madison County, voters are anticipating the mayoral, sheriff, and some of the county commission races. The only contested races in Henderson County are for county commission positions. In...
westkentuckystar.com
2.4 quake detected in northwest Tennessee
A small earthquake shook northwest Tennessee on Monday night. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, a magnitude 2.4 quake was reported about 3 miles southeast of Ridgley, Tennessee, near the Lake and Obion county line. A quake of 2.5 is the threshold of humans being...
radionwtn.com
Wade Family Monuments Stand Tall Once Again
Paris, Tenn.–The Wade family monuments and headstones at Walker Cemetery are standing tall once again, thanks to the perseverance of descendant Tracy Loines and the talents of Class Act Gravesite Restoration. Loines is a local history lover and has spent a lot of time researching her family over the...
WBBJ
Alvin Lawrence “Sonny” Hayes, Sr.
Alvin Lawrence “Sonny” Hayes, Sr. died peacefully at his country home in Bells on July 27, 2022, surrounded by his family at the age of 86. Sonny was born on March 9, 1936, in Madera, California to his parents Samuel “Rawdie” and Pearle Hayes. When Sonny was three years old, his family moved back East and would eventually settle in Forked Deer. He spent his boyhood at this home, which stands to this day, with his parents, sister Lois Ruth and six brothers, O’neal, Charles “Buddy”, Warren “Billy”, Hoyt, Dale, and Johnny. His brothers would later predecease him. Helping out on the family farm gave Sonny a love for the land so that he would go on to be a lifelong farmer after graduating Haywood High School and serving in the Army.
Chester County Independent
Robbery suspects held on $250,000 bond
Jeffie Glenn Simmons Jr., 30, of Paris, and Quienton Devon Woods, 29, of Toone, have been charged in connection with an aggravated robbery that occurred near Jacks Creek on Sunday morning July 24, 2022. The pair was identified by investigators as persons of interest early in the investigation and jailed on unrelated charges.
westkentuckystar.com
Exotic cat on the loose in Marshall County
An exotic African Serval cat is on the loose in Marshall County. The 44-pound pet cat, named Tafari, escaped last Thursday from its home on Boone Hill Road between Sharpe and Palma. The cat was spotted in the Sharpe area. The owner says it's not aggressive, but anyone that sees...
WBBJ
Teachers receive a warm welcome, orientation in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Classes for Jackson-Madison County schools don’t officially get underway until next week, but teachers and staff are already preparing. As part of this week’s teacher in-service activities, school leaders hosted a Teacher Welcome event at the Oman Arena on Tuesday. Faculty were able to...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/02/22 – 08/03/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/02/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/03/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
westkentuckystar.com
Authorities searching for parolee wanted in Caldwell County
Authorities have asked for the public's help with finding a parolee wanted out of Caldwell County. Lyon County deputies and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force responded to a home on KY 93 South last week to assist Kentucky Probation and Parole officers with a search for 33-year-old Daren R. Starnes of Eddyville.
