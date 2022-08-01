Free concert to be held in Fulton, Kentucky

Alvin Lawrence “Sonny” Hayes, Sr. died peacefully at his country home in Bells on July 27, 2022, surrounded by his family at the age of 86. Sonny was born on March 9, 1936, in Madera, California to his parents Samuel “Rawdie” and Pearle Hayes. When Sonny was three years old, his family moved back East and would eventually settle in Forked Deer. He spent his boyhood at this home, which stands to this day, with his parents, sister Lois Ruth and six brothers, O’neal, Charles “Buddy”, Warren “Billy”, Hoyt, Dale, and Johnny. His brothers would later predecease him. Helping out on the family farm gave Sonny a love for the land so that he would go on to be a lifelong farmer after graduating Haywood High School and serving in the Army.

