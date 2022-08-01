ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Longer Interval Between COVID-19 Vaccine Doses May Cut Risk of Myocarditis or Pericarditis

By Jonna Lorenz
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
crazy mate
3d ago

Meanwhile having no vaccine causes even less chance of having either, Everyone I know, including self had heart pain, after 2nd VAX,& every booster after that, 2people I know died from the 2nd VAX,& 1 died after reinfection after vaxxed,& boosted.

Reply(21)
68
Bowser97
3d ago

Well there you go. Pretty much an admission that the sheep shots are causing severe issues. May be too late for the shot up sheep….

Reply
46
E-Man
3d ago

Remember everyone these 3.1 million illegal undocumented immigrants that Joe Biden and his administration aloud to invade our country are exempt from these so-called vaccine shots and boosters.

Reply(3)
27
