This Home Is A Masterpiece With An Unexpected Twist In Alto, Texas

Eat, Drink, and Solve a Murder August 13 in Nacogdoches, Texas
I think I'm pretty good when it comes to deductive reasoning. If I see an issue, I can usually come up with an answer to the problem. But, for some reason, I've never been any good at watching mystery movies and coming up with a hypothesis on 'who done it' or figuring out what surprise twist is about to happen.
City Of Diboll Barbie Update: Her Mother Was Found!
At the end of last month, we posted a story about the staff at the Diboll City Hall and their quest to find the owner of a Barbie Doll left in their lobby. It was refreshing to find the city having a bit of summer fun on its Facebook page.
Well, The Ethan Allen Sign In Tyler Is Gone, What’s Replacing It?
Just like a feline, humans are inquisitive. We want to know what's going on. We want to keep up with what's happening with our family, friends, and co-workers and what's going on in the world around us. That's why when we see activity on a construction site or a random building, we want to know what's going on.
CISC Lufkin Giving Out Extra Food To Clear Out Warehouse
The Christian Information and Service Center (CISC) in Lufkin is giving out extra food Thursday, August 4th, 2022 from 9 am - 11:30 am. They are cleaning out their warehouse and have more food than usual to give out. That is where you can help. They are asking for extra...
This Mexican Restaurant Closed Forever In Nacogdoches, Texas
The owners at Nac Cocina in Nacogdoches made the difficult decision to close their doors for the final time this Sunday, July 31st, 2022. The owners posted the abrupt closure in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon. The restaurant was only open for about a year and was located in...
Tribute to George Strait, Carrie Underwood Comes to Lufkin, Texas
Fans of George Strait and Carrie Underwood are in for a real treat later this month as the Pines Theater in Lufkin will be hosting a 'Tribute to Country Superstars'. The concert will take place Saturday, August 27 at 7 p.m. and is one of many productions under the umbrella of the Angelina Arts Alliance.
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Tyler
(STACKER) — Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the […]
Henderson County 30-acre fire 100 percent contained as of 6:45 p.m.
UPDATE: Fire is 100 percent contained at this time. 6:45 p.m. UPDATE: The fire is now 85% contained, Henderson County reported at 5:45 p.m. Officials on the scene said the fire grew to 30 acres. UPDATE: The fire is now 60% contained, officials reported at 4:40 p.m. PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Officials have closed […]
Police Received Call of a Man Baby Running From a Tyler, Texas Backyard
There is some weirdness happening in Whitehouse and now in Tyler. When I first read this story, all I could think about was the C.S.I. episode about the guy who lived in the basement of his house who always wanted to dress, talk and act like a baby. Just about every C.S.I. episode was strange but this was always at the top of my list of strangest episodes. While this story isn't as strange, its still a weird one to tell you about.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Tyler metro area
(STACKER) – It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited […]
dallasexpress.com
Tree-Killing Beetle Infestation Spreads in North Texas
Two Texas counties recently confirmed the arrival of an invasive tree-killing beetle, bringing the total number of counties in the state impacted to 11. Five Texas counties were added to the list of confirmed cases just this year, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported in a news release. The invasive emerald ash borer (EAB) was most recently confirmed in Morris and Rusk counties.
Rusk Police to establish ‘Safe Zones’
RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk Police said they will be establishing Safe Zones each week starting Friday, and the first one Safe Zone will begin Friday at 5 a.m. for Euclid and Daniel Streets. Police said the zone, between Highway 69 and Highway 84, will be a major focus for officers next week for speeding […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Lufkin roads now open
UPDATE – First Street between Lufkin Avenue and Frank Avenue in Lufkin is now open. LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A section of First Street between Franklin Avenue and Lufkin Avenue in Downtown Lufkin is currently closed. The closed off section will remain blocked while an industrial air conditioning unit is being placed on a new […]
Lufkin PD: Smelly Crooks, Wienerschnitzel Wreck, and Beer Karma
The first day of August proved to be an odd one for the Lufkin Police Department. I can only imagine the stories that some of the veteran officers have to tell given that most criminals couldn't pour water out of a boot with instructions on the heel. That being said, let's take a look at three of the stories from the Lufkin Police report from August 1.
Welcome This Beautiful Tiger To Lufkin, Texas
Today July 29th, 2022 is International Tiger Day. The Ellen Trout Zoo is celebrating by officially welcoming a new tiger to the zoo family. Arya, the Malayan Tiger, has already made an impact since her arrival. Arya is 8 years old and according to the Ellen Trout Zoo she has...
Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case
One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
LIST: When East Texas campuses are having their first day of school
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Students and teachers are preparing to return to the classroom for the new school year. Click below to see a full list of when East Texas schools are having their first day of school. Alba-Golden – Aug. 18 All Saints – Aug. 18 Alto ISD – Aug. 11 Apple Springs – […]
Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas Names New Softball Coach
Angelina College has been named the school's fourth softball head coach in the program’s history. Brette Kohring, a Brenham, Texas native, will be leading the helm for the Lady 'Runners softball team. Kohring is no stranger to the AC softball program.She was a standout player for the Angelina College...
scttx.com
Firefighters Working to Curtail Forest Fire on CR 1005, 1024 (Contained)
August 2, 2022 - According to Texas A&M Forest Service, this fire is 100% contained and ended up involving 35 acres. Center Fire Department and Forest Service personnel are actively fighting a forest fire off CR 1005 and CR 1024 on August 2, 2022. The fire is suspected to have...
Walmart Pickup Switches Sides In Lufkin, Texas
When you go to Walmart are you team left or team right? To be more clear, what side of the store do you go in on?. The grocery side is on the right and the general merchandise side is on the left if you are looking at the front of the building from the parking lot. Which side you go in is usually a matter of proximity to the items you came in for.
