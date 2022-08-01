Wichita Falls Police Investigating the 10th Homicide of 2022

1023thebullfm.com
Driver Pulling Burning Trailer Ignites Three Wildfires in North Texas
Fire investigators are searching for a driver who was pulling a burning trailer that ultimately ignited three grass fires in Kaufman County, Texas just after noon on Sunday, July 31, according to InForney.com. Nine homes had to be evacuated as a result of the fires. The evacuation orders have been...
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives for July 29, 2022
If you happen to recognize any of the people on this list, you should call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers immediately. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of wanted fugitives in our area. All of these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you know the whereabouts of any of these individuals, you can call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888. Calls are accepted 24 hours a day.
Wichita Falls Preparing for Crazy Parking at Hotter’N Hell Hundred This Year
Parking at the Hotter'N Hell Hundred has always been a headache, but this year it will be a lot worse. Thousands upon thousands of people will descend upon Wichita Falls the weekend starting on August 25th. Now the Big Ride is on the 27th, but the Hotter'N Hell folks have events going on all weekend long. I personally have only had issues with parking for the Saturday event. This is without a doubt the biggest event that happens in Wichita Falls, so every year I am prepared to be searching for parking downtown.
Old Wichita Falls Movie Advertisements Are Fascinating
Let's go back to a simpler time, when Wichita Falls had many movie theater options. Nowadays here in Wichita Falls when it comes to movie options, we don't really have that many. A whopping two choices. Do you want to go to AMC at the mall or Cinemark in Parker Square? Back in the day, Wichita Falls had TWENTY ONE other theaters operating throughout town. The only one of these I remember is the Century Six, which was shared with Vernon College at the time.
What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
The Gun & Knife Show, The Addams Family at Backdoor Theatre, Newsies at Wichita Theatre, Legacy CC Super Texas Show, live music, and more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!. Click on the event title to visit the event page for details. Thursday, July 28. Time: 7:30am-1pm.
Win FREE School Supplies and Other Fun Prizes During Pick-A-Pack 2022! Sponsored by Alon
It's that time of year again where parents are taking their kids to shop for school supplies. But during Pick-A-Pack 2022, parents can enter to win a FREE backpack filled with school supplies and other fun prizes for their student! This year's Pick-A-Pack is sponsored by Alon. Online entries are...
Wichita Falls Asking Citizens to Start Conserving Water
Wichita Falls as a cycle. We flood, then we drought, then we start over again. Looks like the city is looking to the future and our rain chances are low with high temperatures the next few months. Although the city is technically not under any stages of a Water Conservation...
Full Review of Bombshells Before a Texas Rangers Game
A new restaurant is slowly expanding across Texas and I don't think a lot of people have heard about it. Here in Wichita Falls, when I say Bombshells you probably think of a certain strip club. Turns out, Bombshells is also a restaurant chain. It is a military themed breastaurant. No joke, this place literally took over an old breastaurant called Redneck Heaven. I will defend many of these places when it comes to their food.
102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas.
