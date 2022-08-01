Mercer County Christmas Clearinghouse Looking For 2022 Sponsors; Effort Helps Needy Families During Holidays

wrmj.com
Aledo Okays Management Agreement With IDNR For Sponsler Lake
The Aledo City Council has approved a cooperative fishery management agreement with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for Sponsler Lake. Director of Public Works Justin Blaser. The agreement is for five years and shall automatically renew for a subsequent five-year term.
Illinois 17 Work Begins This Week
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that construction on Illinois 17 from east of Aledo to 220th Street (County Road 3) in Mercer County begins Aug. 5. The project involves micro-surfacing the pavement and will require daytime lane closures. Work is expected to be complete by September. Motorists can expect...
Western Illinois Showdown This Weekend
The Throwdown A Western Illinois Showdown is Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Knox County Fairgrounds in Knoxville. Twelve Western Illinois county 4H grand champions (including from Mercer County) in both market and breeding stock will be competing. Brent Titus helps organize the event.
