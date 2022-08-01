Offsetting expenditures with soil bank strategies

theeagle.com
natureworldnews.com
Study Defines the Impacts of Organic Farming on the Environment
Organic farming is often viewed as more friendly to the environment as compared to traditional farming when it comes to the system of food production. One of the greatest challenges of our time is to produce enough food to ensure adequate nutrition for the expanding global population without destroying the planet. By 2050, the population of the world is expected to be close to 10 billion, yet more than 811 million people still go to bed hungry every night.
UK farmers count cost as heatwave kills fruit and vegetable crops
Fears of future threats to food security if more extreme heat caused by climate crisis hits production
Agriculture Online
Corn conditions steady, soybeans improve slightly | August 1, 2022
The USDA released its 18th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of July 31, 80% of corn is silking, slightly...
Review: How to stop industrial farming from ruining Earth
“Regenesis: Feeding the World Without Devouring the Planet,” by George Monbiot (Penguin Random House) Cruising past farmlands in America — and elsewhere in the world — it’s hard to imagine that so much green could be so damaging to the Earth. But author George Monbiot makes a compelling case that it often is.
Researchers Have Found The First Example of Another Mammal 'Farming' Its Food
It was thought that humans were unique amongst mammals when it came to farming – but depending on how strict we are with definitions, it turns out we might not be alone when comes to tending the land to grow food. Scientists have discovered that pocket gophers (Geomys pinetis)...
A Water Strategy for the Parched West: Cities Pay Farmers to Install Efficient Irrigation Systems
“Are you going to run out of water?” is the first question people ask when they find out I’m from Arizona. The answer is that some people already have, others soon may and it’s going to get much worse without dramatic changes. Unsustainable water practices, drought and...
Is Wood Ash Good For Garden Soil?
The ash that remains after burning wood has almost mystical properties — truly, like a phoenix. When conditions are right, wood ash can be added to soil, and from the pile of gray powder where embers once glowed, new life springs forth in the form of healthy blooms and bountiful, edible harvests. But will any wood ash suffice or, if not, where can this magical dust be found? According to Dian Farmer, it's important to choose ash only from natural wood burnings that haven't mingled with industrial chemicals either while growing as a tree or during its life in commercial applications.
Homeowner’s Guide To Soil Ecosystems
Imagine an undisturbed forest floor. Below a canopy of giant trees, a matrix of fallen leaves and dead tree trunks slowly decomposes. Over the centuries, that organic matter breaks down and enters the soil, supporting a rich web of life under the surface. “There are billions of organisms in one...
natureworldnews.com
Academics Proposed Groundbreaking Approach for Assessing Soil Health
Having a healthy soil system is more important and difficult than ever due to this summer's record temperatures, dry conditions, and ongoing worries about food security, wildlife habitats, and biodiversity. Academics have proposed a completely new method for evaluating soil health, according to new research, which claims that our comprehension...
Ars Technica
Mexican farmers and scientists share a mission: Saving a wetland
On the southern edge of Mexico City, on a patch of land surrounded by water, a farmer and a scientist recently inspected rows of small cubes of mud that had sprouted seedlings. They were crouching on a chinampa, an island that appears to float in Lake Xochimilco, part of a complex ecosystem where the Aztec Empire once flourished.
Agriculture Online
U.S. agricultural groups spell out their priorities in the next farm bill
Major U.S. agricultural production groups are pulling together their requests for the next farm bill — the massive legislation that Congress rewrites every five years to set farm and food policy — with crop insurance and disaster assistance on the top of their lists. A panel of executives...
thebossmagazine.com
Vertical Farming: The Future of Food Production
As the world becomes more industrialized and urbanized, the demand for locally grown food is increasing. Vertical farming is a type of urban farming where crops are grown in vertically stacked layers in a controlled environment. This type of farming has many benefits over traditional farming methods, including a smaller...
natureworldnews.com
Nature-Friendly Farming Boosts Biodiversity, Crop Yields —10-Year Study Reveals
According to the findings of a 10-year study from the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, rewilding or nature-friendly farming can increase crop yields and biodiversity. At Hillesden, scientists spent a decade carefully observing the effects of a sizable government-funded experiment. Hillesden is a commercial arable farm located in Buckinghamshire,...
Nature-friendly farming does not reduce productivity, study finds
Putting farmland aside for nature does not have a negative effect on food security, a study has found. A 10-year project by the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology revealed that nature-friendly farming methods boost biodiversity without reducing average yields. Scientists spent a decade intensively monitoring the impacts of a...
Phys.org
Controlling soil splash erosion may benefit sustainable development of rubber plantation
Soil erosion often results in the degradation of ecosystem services and functions throughout the world. Splash erosion is the initial stage of water erosion and directly contributes to the detachment of soil particles on sloping land. As splash erosion is widespread under the intense rainfall of the humid tropics, the gradual transition from large-scale tropical rainforests to rubber monoculture plantations and then to rubber agroforestry systems in Xishuangbanna and similar areas should be underpinned by a better understanding of splash erosion under natural rainfall conditions.
natureworldnews.com
Research Found New Associations Between Leafhoppers and Phytoplasmas That Could Harm Crop Plants
Pathogens are biological organisms like fungi, bacteria, nematodes, and viruses that can cause clinical manifestations, drastically lower plant productivity and quality, or even kill plants. Bacteria called phytoplasmas can enter the vascular tissues of plants and cause a variety of crop diseases. A new study focuses on the tiny insects...
