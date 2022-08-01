Mandt Lodge hosting ‘Evening with Bill Amundson’ Aug. 10

www.stoughtonnews.com
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene Heslop
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Unexpected Rural Wisconsin Hotel Might Be The Getaway Of Your Dreams
I was somewhat shocked when I stumbled across this hotel in Wisconsin. Not necessarily a "bad" shocked but definitely surprised. But, before jumping straight into the fantasy suites (and there are a lot of them), this isn't just a getaway for adults. There are family-focused rooms on the property as well as a giant plane to tour. This is Don Q Inn in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.
Janesville tattoo shop inks pro-choice designs on 100 customers for nationwide fundraiser
Janesville, Wis. – The fight for abortion access has taken on many stages, courtrooms, capitol steps and on Sunday a tattoo shop in Janesville. Tattoo Obscura was one of 150 shops in 40 states across the country participating in the ‘My Body, My Choice’ flash fundraiser. Customers...
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
wisfarmer.com
Farm upbringing is Dodge County woman's 'greatest blessing'
BEAVER DAM – Leah Weninger of Rubicon, who someday would like to open her own farm camp was named the 2022 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair during the annual Fair media banquet in Beaver Dam. Weninger competed against five other contestants for the crown. The other candidates were...
CBS 58
Riverside Meats recalls smoked hot Polish sausage sold in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Riverside Meats in Waukesha issued a Class II recall for smoked hot Polish sausage sold at stores throughout Wisconsin. Smoked hot Polish sausage, 10 lb. boxes, including a packaging date on or before July 27, 2022. According to a news release, the recall was initiated...
captimes.com
Former Zippy Lube changing to coffee, doughnut and fried chicken spot
The north side will soon have a new place to fuel up. Zippy Lube Coffee, Donuts & Fried Chicken plans to have its soft opening in early September, located in a former Zippy Lube service station at 2013 N. Sherman Ave. The idea combines a famous farmer’s market recipe for...
nbc15.com
F-16 flyover scheduled during CrossFit Games in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games begin Wednesday in Madison and a special flyover is planned this week to celebrate, the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs (DMA) said. The DMA said the 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard is doing a low level fly-over...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Aquanuts celebrate state title and 50th anniversary Saturday |
For their 50th anniversary Saturday, the Aquanuts waterskiing team of Twin Lakes will celebrate their second consecutive time winning the Wisconsin State Show Ski Championships along with celebrating half a century of jet skiing shows. The National Show Ski Association’s 2022 Wisconsin State Show Ski Championships took place July 21-24...
nbc15.com
‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign works to help pets find loving homes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After helping many pets find their furrever homes last year, Clear the Shelters month is bark and better than ever!. The month-long partnership between shelters across the country and NBC stations is helping to find homes for pets in need. Clear The Shelters is encouraging those...
stoughtonnews.com
SASD to receive $90K from county for mental health coordinator
The Stoughton Area School District will receive more than $90,000 from Dane County to hire a mental health coordinator. The position - a first for the district - is intended to “develop and facilitate referral pathways.”. It’s part of $265,554 in funding to five county school districts (also Madison,...
nbc15.com
Henry Vilas Zoo reveals name of baby orangutan
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the newest additions to the Henry Vilas Zoo officially has a name. The zoo posted on Facebook that its baby orangutan has been named Menjadi, which means “to come into being” in Malay. Staff explained that Malay is spoken in countries in Asia, including Indonesia, Brunei and Malaysia.
stoughtonnews.com
Justin R. Green
Justin R. Green, age 40, died in his Madison apartment on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Justin was born in Madison and grew up with his older brother and sister at their family’s farm in Stoughton. He was a 2000 graduate of Madison West High School. He then studied art at Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design. Drawing art was his preferred medium. He returned to the family orchard in 2011 where he was a valuable member of the family’s fruit and vegetable production. He moved to Madison in 2021 after the orchard was sold. Most recently he worked as a carpenter framing houses.
WISN
Pick 'n Save store in Brookfield to close
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Pick 'n Save is closing one of its Brookfield stores. The location at Ruby Isle will be closed by Sept. 3, the ownership group confirmed to WISN 12 News. Pick 'n Save said the store's 78 employees were told last week about the closure and that they will be offered jobs at other Pick 'n Save/Metro Market stores.
Wisconsin Business Robbed By Two People, Did One Forget Her Pants?
Why, in an era of technology a swipe or click away, are people still choosing to steal from businesses? Business owners are obviously going to protect their property with some sort of security system. I was shocked when I learned only 21% of businesses have "active monitored alarm systems," according to Berg Insights.
nbc15.com
Milton family welcomes Ukrainian family into their home
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Ukrainian family now calls Milton their home after a long journey escaping their war-torn home country. Gretchen Kingsley and her husband adopted two daughters from Ukraine in 2016. Their girls kept in touch with people in their birth country who needed to flee after the Russian invasion began.
fortatkinsononline.com
Bait Box on the Rock reopens, new location
Bait Box on the Rock, a company offering fishing and water recreational services, has relocated and will be reopening in August, according to information supplied by the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce. Formerly known as Rock River Bail Box, the company moved within Fort Atkinson from its east side...
Call for Action: Dozens of customers complain of contractor’s work
MADISON, Wis. — When a company wrongs its customers, who is there to hold them accountable?. We asked that question of our Call for Action team after it received dozens of complaints from consumers who said a contractor used three different companies to promise work that was never finished or wasn’t finished right.
nbc15.com
Storms may spare Madison from the worst of the Wednesday’s heat
Scattered showers/storms early Monday morning - mainly before sunrise. Wednesday afternoon showers/storms may help offset the worst of the heat. High-pressure keeps the rest of the week calm and sunny. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low-pressure was located near the MN/ND/SD tri-state area. An attendant cold front extended South into Nebraska...
stoughtonnews.com
Dane County joins nationwide network to benefit behavioral health
Dane County has joined forces with a select group of local officials as the inaugural cohort of the National Association of Counties’ Familiar Faces Leadership Network, a group committed to improving life outcomes for high-needs residents with complex behavioral health conditions. Launched in May by the National Association of...
