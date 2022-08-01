Mandt Lodge hosting ‘Evening with Bill Amundson’ Aug. 10

Justin R. Green, age 40, died in his Madison apartment on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Justin was born in Madison and grew up with his older brother and sister at their family’s farm in Stoughton. He was a 2000 graduate of Madison West High School. He then studied art at Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design. Drawing art was his preferred medium. He returned to the family orchard in 2011 where he was a valuable member of the family’s fruit and vegetable production. He moved to Madison in 2021 after the orchard was sold. Most recently he worked as a carpenter framing houses.

