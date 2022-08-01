Cowboy Golf Named An All Academic Team By Golf coaches Assoc. Of America

myhits106.com
Southlake Style
Kaden Anderson Commits To University of Wyoming
Southlake Carroll’s quarterback has officially committed to the University of Wyoming. On Monday, Kaden Anderson announced his commitment to the university via Twitter. Last season, Kaden threw for 3,036 yards and 34 touchdowns, helping the Dragons achieve a 14-1 season record. He was also named to the 4-6A First Team All-District.
cowboystatedaily.com
Small Fairs Celebrate The Heart Of Wyoming
Cheyenne Frontier Days is a big deal. Billing itself as the world's largest outdoor rodeo, the annual event draws the best rodeo cowboys and cowgirls from around the country, competing for more than $1 million in cash and prizes. Big-name entertainers like Brooks & Dunn, Kid Rock and Dierks Bentley pack the stadium, and visitors from around the region crowd the midway.
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Frontier Days Night Shows, Rodeo Attendance Slightly Down, But Not By Much
Although Cheyenne Frontier Days' night show and rodeo attendance dipped slightly this year, the organization's CEO said it was no cause for alarm. In fact, it's been a great year. The Frontier Night concert series saw 103,798 people...
oilcity.news
Wyoming receives applications for new charter schools in Casper, Cheyenne, Chugwater
CASPER, Wyo. — At least three charter schools are seeking approval to serve students in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Education said Monday it has received applications from the following proposed charter schools:. Prairie View Community School, Chugwater. Wyoming Classical Academy Charter School, Casper. Cheyenne Classical Academy Charter School,...
Southeast Wyoming’s Favorite Food Truck Is Going For World Record
Now, this is something I'd love to volunteer to help out with. And when I say "help out" and "volunteer" I mean, I just want to eat chicken wings. If you've never had Weitzels Wings aka Double Dub's, you're missing out. They have a few food trucks that make their way around Southeast Wyoming and Northern Colorado and, in my humble opinion(and several others) have some of the best wings on the planet. You can find them in Cheyenne a couple of times a week, my go-to is on Fridays when they're at Freedom's Edge Brewing Company, but they make their rounds in Laramie and beyond.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Smoke Pays Unexpected Visit to Cheyenne Sunday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Frontier Days was supposed to conclude with some chance showers and storms. Instead, Cheyenne was briefly overrun with smoke for almost an hour as visibility went down to 2 statute miles. After further investigation, preliminary reports were found of a wildfire in Carter Canyon near Gering, NE that started late Saturday. Some reports indicated an evacuation of Carter Canyon Road that same night as 1,000 acres had already burned. More recent reports have the wildfire as large as 13,000 acres with multiple starting points and a breeze of 20 mph adding to the fast growth throughout Sunday. Winds from the northeast will indicate whether Cheyenne will receive more smoke from the blaze. The Monday smoke forecast is not favorable. Throughout the day, smoke will become heavier until midnight when a change in wind direction will clear out southern Wyoming from the fumes and haze.
cowboystatedaily.com
25 Bronze Statues Installed In Cheyenne Capitol Bronze Project And 30 More Planned
It brought a smile to Harvey Deselms' face when he saw all of the people taking selfies with the any of the two dozen bronze statues in downtown Cheyenne during Cheyenne Frontier Days last week. People would run their hands...
newslj.com
Wildfire in Laramie area grows in size, is 19% contained
CHEYENNE — A wildfire in northern Albany County has grown further in size, drawing additional firefighting personnel, although it continues to be about one-fifth contained. The Sugarloaf Fire near Laramie Peak has expanded to close to 700 acres in size, a few hundred acres larger than it was in recent days.
cowboystatedaily.com
Laramie Food Truck Owner Aims To Break Chicken Wing World Record Next Year
Trent Weitzel can remember flipping through his Guinness Book of World Records as a child, wishing he could be among those honored for doing strange or wonderful things. "I always wanted to break a world record, but I didn't want to...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Do Gooder: Big Al’s Towing
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Each week Blue Federal Credit Union and Wyoming News Now are teaming up to salute our community helpers with our Do Gooder Award. This week’s recipient is Big Al’s Towing. Big Al’s is being nominated for their work in roadside assistance. The...
Candidates on the Ballot for August 16 Primary
The Wyoming Secretary of State's Office has compiled a list of all legislative and statewide candidates for office in the August 16th primary. You can see all of the candidate names and parties here: https://sos.wyo.gov/Elections/Docs/2022/2022_WY_Primary_Election_Candidates.pdf. The Laramie County Clerk has created a list of candidates on the ballot in Laramie...
NebraskaTV
Billy Jack's Pizza Pub opens in the Heart of Cheyenne, WY
Providing a fast, fun, family oriented environment while keeping it classy!
Huge Comedy Show Coming To Cheyenne This Fall
This is probably the biggest comedy show to be announced for Cheyenne since Bob Saget came last November. Cheyenne Presents is bringing, who I would call a "king of comedy" to the Cheyenne Civic Center, Rodney Carrington. When is Rodney Carrington performing in Cheyenne?. He'll be hitting the Cheyenne Civic...
capcity.news
(PHOTOS) Cedar Canyon fire burning in Scotts Bluff County; smoke to affect Laramie and southern Goshen Counties
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Multiple fires ignited in Southern Scotts Bluff County in Nebraska on Saturday, likely due to lightning strikes. Units from Laramie County fire districts have responded to assist, and winds are expected to carry thick smoke across southern Goshen and Laramie Counties into Cheyenne. Tweets from Nebraska...
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne accepting applications for Housing and Community Development Advisory Council
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne has announced that it is accepting applications for membership to the Housing and Community Development Advisory Council. For all interested parties, online and PDF applications are available here. Applications must be submitted no later than Friday, Aug. 12, by 5 p.m. The...
KKTV
Fire contained after forcing evacuations in northern Colorado
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that briefly forced evacuations is now 100 percent contained. A reverse 911 notification went out at 12:42 p.m. Sunday ordering residents living on Wild Wing Drive area to evacuate while firefighters battled the blaze. The area is located in a rural part of the county between Fort Collins and Longmont.
Mandatory evacuations ordered due to fire in Colorado
Update: The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued in Larimer County due to a new fire burning near Wild Wing Drive, off of County Road 12 and County Road 29. "Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for Wild Wing Drive area. The west boundary is County Road 29, east boundary is Homer Road, south boundary is County Road 12, and the north boundary...
