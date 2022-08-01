ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Maui Invitational bracket: Arkansas learns schedule, opening matchup for 8-team field

By Keith Farner
saturdaydownsouth.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Ten single-game feats for Arkansas football in 2022

Arkansas has a chance to have a big season in 2022, and ultimately the only thing that matters is wins and losses and the final record. However, along the way, it would certainly be entertaining to see a few milestones broken. This isn't a list for cumulative accomplishments throughout the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas Football: Fall Camp Schedule

Starting Aug. 5, the Arkansas Razorbacks will practice 25 times over 29 days leading up to the Sept. 3 season opener against Cincinnati at 2:30 p.m. in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Players are expected to report on Aug. 4 with the first practice the following day, just 30 days out from the first game. The official schedule was just released.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

AAC signs entire Arkansas men's basketball team to NIL deal

The entire Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball team has signed an NIL agreement with the Athlete Advocate Consortium (AAC) — cofounded by Bryan and Mandy Hunt — it was announced Monday evening. The Northwest Arkansas-based NIL organization partners student-athletes with area charities, and the Hoop Hogs will support the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Basketball
Fayetteville, AR
College Basketball
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Arkansas College Basketball
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

NWA transplants helping region’s growth

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Over the years, Northwest Arkansas has attracted thousands of people from all over the country, and for different reasons. Several entities are actively working to bring people from out-of-state, which impacts our fastest-growing cities. “Some people thought they were going to leave but they just fell in love,” said Brittany Swiderski. […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Northwest Arkansas becoming more diverse, report shows

Northwest Arkansas' racial and ethnic minorities are expected to grow to nearly one-third of the region's population by 2026, according to a report released by the nonprofit Northwest Arkansas Council. The numbers show an increase in diversity from three decades ago when the region's population was 95% white. The report...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#Ohio State#Razorbacks#Cardinals#Espn2#Lahaina Civic Center#Espnu
5newsonline.com

The Chicks coming to the Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. — The 13-time Grammy-winning band, The Chicks, are making a stop at the Walmart AMP this fall. The country music superstars will play at the AMP on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Fans can grab their tickets starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5. They range in costs from...
ROGERS, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
NCAA
KHBS

Johnson Co. deputy surprises coworkers two days after being shot

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — "I want people to know I'm glad to be alive. I want people to know that God Himself kept me alive. I want people to know that I'm glad to go home and lay down with my wife and I'm glad to go home and hug my mom, dad, and my child," said Lt. Brent Scott, with the Johnson County Sheriff's Department.
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy