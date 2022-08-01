Bill Oakley’s Space: 1969 Is an Absurd, Rewarding Sci-Fi Romp

www.pdxmonthly.com
Nichelle Nichols, Uhura in ‘Star Trek,’ Dies at 89
Nichelle Nichols, who portrayed communications officer Uhura on the original “Star Trek” series, died Saturday night in Silver City, N.M. She was 89 years old. Nichols’ death was confirmed by Gilbert Bell, her talent manager and business partner of 15 years. More from Variety. Simon Pegg: 'Star...
Mary Alice, Emmy-Winning A Different World Star, Dies
Beloved actress Mary Alice, known for her roles in film, television, and on Broadway, has died. She was in her 80s. Alice played Leticia "Lettie" Bostic on A Different World, the popular Cosby Show spinoff. Her other television roles included Oz, Law and Order, and NBC's I'll Fly Away, for which she received an Emmy.
Pat Carroll, Emmy winner and voice of Ursula, dies at 95
Pat Carroll, a comedic television mainstay for decades, Emmy-winner for “Caesar’s Hour” and the voice Ursula in “The Little Mermaid,” has died. She was 95. Her daughter Kerry Karsian, a casting agent, said Carroll died at her home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday. Her other daughter Tara Karsian wrote on Instagram that they want everyone to “honor her by having a raucous laugh at absolutely anything today (and everyday forward) because besides her brilliant talent and love, she leaves my sister Kerry and I with the greatest gift of all, imbuing us with humor and the ability to laugh…even in the saddest of times.”
‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Thanks Henry Winkler for Sharing His Fishing Exploits
When the paths of two classic TV stars cross, then it’s something as The Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick calls out to Henry Winkler. On Sunday, Winkler wrapped up his summer fishing trip to Idaho. He happened to share a great photo of him and his final catch. Winkler has been doing some fishing in the Snake River up there. And McCormick happened to notice his sweet photo. It leads her to comment along with all of his many fans on Twitter.
ComicBook
Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in Disney's Little Mermaid, Dead at 95
Pat Carroll, a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actor of stage and screen who famously voiced the villainous Ursula in Disney's animated The Little Mermaid, has died. She was 95. Carroll died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on July 30, while recovering from pneumonia, Deadline reported Sunday. Across her career spanning more than 70 years, Carroll recurred on the sitcom The Danny Thomas Show and appeared frequently on such TV series as Busting Loose, The Red Skelton Hour, and Getting Together. In 1956, Carroll won an Emmy for her work on the sketch comedy series Caesar's Hour.
‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Pays Powerful Tribute to Late Actress Nichelle Nichols
Whoopi Goldberg, moderator of The View, paused Monday to honor the celebrities who died this weekend. There were several, including NBA legend Bill Russell and comedic actress Pat Carroll. But Goldberg, who is a huge sci-fi fan, took longer to pay tribute to Nichelle Nichols, who played the iconic Lt....
Mary Alice Smith of ‘A Different World’ fame is dead at 84
Legendary and award-winning actress Mary Alice Smith, who is best known to younger urbanites for her role in “A Different World,” has died. She was 84. Smith, who went by her stage name of “Mary Alice,” is one of the rare African American thespians who won both an Emmy Award and Tony Award back in the 1970s before she came upon the role of the college dorm manager on “The Cosby Show” spinoff show, “A Different World.”
Mary Alice Dies: ‘A Different World’ & ‘Matrix Revolutions’ Actor Won Tony Award For ‘Fences’
Click here to read the full article. Mary Alice, an Emmy-winning actor for I’ll Fly Away and a Tony winner for her performance in 1987’s Broadway production of August Wilson’s Fences, died yesterday in New York City. Her age has been variously reported as 80, 84 and 86. Her death was confirmed to Deadline by the New York Police Department. No additional details were immediately available. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery “A shoulder we all stood on,” tweeted actor Colman Domingo today. A prolific character actor on screen and stage, and a pioneer in the representation of Black actors...
Nichelle Nichols cause of death updates – Actress who played Uhura in Star Trek dies at 89, son reveals on social media
STAR Trek actress Nichelle Nichols passed away Saturday at the age of 89. Her son, Kyle Johnson, shared the tragic news in a statement on the actress's social media pages. "I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years," he wrote.
‘Three’s Company’ Writers Allegedly Used Secret Code to Warn Cast About Suzanne Somers
It’s no secret that the classic TV sitcom series Threes Company experienced quite a bit of drama during its time on TV between 1977 and 1984. A few seasons into the popular show’s run, one of the stars, Suzanne Somers began to face some very public drama related to the series.
Nichelle Nichols: Five Things About The ‘Star Trek’ Icon Dead At 89
Nichelle Nichols, who was beloved for playing the iconic role of Nyota Uhura on the television series, Star Trek, and its films, died at the age of 89, Deadline reported. The actress’ death was announced by her son, Kyle Johnson, on July 31, according to the outlet, and journalist Yashar Ali took to Twitter to both announce the sad news and share Kyle’s message. “I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years,” Kyle wrote in the beginning of the message.
Sandy Duncan on life before and after "Peter Pan"
Entertainer Sandy Duncan danced in her first recital at age five in a tiny Texas oil town. She would go on to star in films and on Broadway, earning three Tony nominations (including for the 1979 revival of "Peter Pan") and two Emmy nominations (including for her role in the landmark mini-series "Roots"). Not to mention guest starring with a gaggle of Muppets. Duncan, now 76, talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about achieving her greatest triumph after recovering from a brain tumor behind her left eye.
Mary Alice, Tony-Winning ‘Fences’ Star, Dies
Tony- and Emmy-winning actress Mary Alice — known for originating the role of Rose in August Wilson’s “Fences” — died Wednesday evening in her home in New York City, the New York Police Department confirmed to TheWrap. There are conflicting reports surrounding her age. In...
How "Star Trek: The Next Generation" Changed Everything
Before Star Trek: The Next Generation debuted in the fall of 1987, episodic TV shows had a beginning, middle, and end; story arcs over several episodes didn’t exist (beyond the daytime and primetime soaps), and “character development” was a periodic thing.
Nichelle Nichols, Trailblazing ‘Star Trek’ Actress, Dead at 89
Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols, the actress who played the groundbreaking role of Nyota Uhura on the original Star Trek series, has died at the age of 89. Nichols’ son Kyle Johnson announced his mother’s death Sunday on her official website, writing that she died Saturday night from natural causes. “I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years,” Johnson wrote. “The light, however, like the ancient galaxies being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy,...
Gavin MacLeod: From the "Moore" Show to "The Love Boat"
[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. We first met the 1970s-'80s television acting legend Gavin MacLeod, who passed away in 2021 at an ageless 90 years old, when he played the supportive, lovable Murray Slaughter on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Later, he took charge as Captain Stubing on The Love Boat.
NPR
Pop Culture Happy Hour
We've got dirty words on the brain. Today, we're talking about the use and functions of profanity in entertainment and how it may or may not be changing. In this episode from way back in 2013, I chat with our pals Stephen Thompson, Glen Weldon and Trey Graham about everything from "Anchorman" to "South Park" to Shakespeare. I'm Linda Holmes. And in this encore episode of NPR's POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR, we're talking about profanity in pop culture.
Popculture
'Everybody Hates Chris' Revived: Chris Rock's Sitcom Returning in Unexpected Fashion
Chris Rock is reviving his beloved auto-biographical sitcom Everybody Hates Chris but in a very surprising way. The new show, Everybody Still Hates Chris, will be animated for MTV Entertainment Studios, which handed the show a straight-to-series order. The series will air on Comedy Central and Paramount+, which are both under the Paramount corporate umbrella.
EW.com
Kevin Bacon was puked on by a cameraman while making Apollo 13
Houston, we have a problem... A vomit-shaped one to be exact. While chatting with EW about some of his most memorable roles, Kevin Bacon revealed that he ended up in the splash zone of a nauseous cameraman while making Ron Howard's Apollo 13. The crew, along with stars Bacon, Tom...
