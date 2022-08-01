ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

2022 Big Ten Volleyball: Conference reveals preseason poll, All-B1G selections

By Paul Harvey
saturdaytradition.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Battle 4 Atlantis bracket: Wisconsin's first-round matchup announced

Battle 4 Atlantis is an intriguing nonconference tournament for the college basketball season. In 2021, Baylor took down Michigan State in the championship of the tournament. This year, Wisconsin will head to the Bahamas to take part in the event from Nov. 23-25. The rest of the field includes Kansas, North Carolina State, Dayton, USC, BYU, Tennessee and Butler.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin basketball adds MAC opponent to nonconference schedule, per report

Wisconsin basketball is still in the process of rounding out its nonconference slate for the 2022-23 basketball season. On Wednesday, it was reported that the Badgers are adding a MAC opponent to the schedule. According to analyst Rocco Miller, the Badgers will play Western Michigan in the Kohl Center. That...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

NCAA volleyball rankings: NCAA reporter includes 4 B1G teams on her preseason top 10 list for 2022

NCAA volleyball rankings for the 2022 preseason are beginning to trickle out. Once again, the B1G is well-represented on the top 10 heading into the season. During the 2021 season, it was an All-B1G national championship showdown between Nebraska and Wisconsin. In a thrilling 5-set match, the Badgers came out on top for the first national championship in program history.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield calls for other conferences to follow B1G's lead in coverage of the sport

Kelly Sheffield has enjoyed a successful run leading Wisconsin’s volleyball program. Last season, the Badgers rolled to their first-ever national championship and took down Nebraska in a dramatic final match. Now, Sheffield is taking part in the B1G’s Volleyball Media Days, the first of its kind. While Sheffield enjoys...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
Madison, WI
Sports
State
Illinois State
City
Madison, WI
State
Nebraska State
Hays Post

🏀 Former HHS standout heading to Wisconsin

Former Hays High standout Dylan Ruder is headed to Wisconsin. Ruder will continue has basketball career at Division III Wisconsin-Stevens Point. Ruder attended Kansas Wesleyan following his HHS career but didn't play for the Coyotes. Ruder was 5A All-State as a senior during the 2019-20 season and helped the Indians...
HAYS, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy