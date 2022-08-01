Amherst officials eye removal of aging Norway maple trees

www.amherstbulletin.com
Do You Agree That This is the Most Beautiful Place in Massachusetts?
When I think of Massachusetts beauty, I naturally think of Berkshire County. As we have discussed in the past, we have many tourists and newcomers to the area that want to be a part of Berkshire County. There's no doubt that we offer some of the top entertainment around including theaters, museums, live & local bands, and much much more. When it comes to dining, Berkshire County is second to none, just take a tour through the cities and towns of Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, and North Adams to name a few and you'll find plenty of locally owned eateries that are ready to serve and satisfy even the most particular of palates.
MassDEP observing Deerfield River in Shelburne Falls
Massachusetts officials are monitoring the Deerfield River in Shelburne Falls after 22News received a report from a viewer indicating they observed strange white flecks and streaks.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield residents concerned over Bird scooters left around town
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The town of West Springfield has piloted a new electric scooter program with the company Bird, but some residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt told...
How the drought is affecting local rivers and waterways
Our very dry weather continues and according to the state's current drought status, most of Western Massachusetts is experiencing both critical and significant drought conditions.
Florence residents upset over possible marijuana dispensary location
A debate is underway about whether or not a marijuana dispensary should go in Florence. Pizza Factory will be closing by the end of this year but in it's place could go a marijuana shop and some are not happy about it.
WATCH: Beautiful Owl Takes a Bath in Western Massachusetts (VIDEO)
I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.
Alert! This Armed & Dangerous Man Could Be Here In Massachusetts
This man, who New Hampshire Police say is armed and dangerous, is on the loose and very well could be in Massachusetts... and that means, he could potentially be here in Berkshire County!. According to a press release issued Tuesday morning Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are searching for and...
Enjoy Famous Cousins Maine Lobster at This Western Massachusetts Winery
Summer is in full swing here in The Berkshires and just because it's August doesn't mean the season is over. We're still embracing the sun, the green grass, the picnics, and of course, the best summer foods. If you're craving one of my all-time favorite summer delicacies, yes, I'm talking...
25 Investigates: Quarry testing requirement stalls on Beacon Hill as local homes continue to crumble
A provision that would requires Massachusetts quarries to test for pyrrhotite was not included the state budget which was finalized over the weekend at the Statehouse, but is still under consideration. As 25 Investigates reported last November, pyrrhotite is a naturally occurring mineral. It is considered a contaminant in concrete...
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity
Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
amherstbulletin.com
Amherst Media finds temporary home on University Drive
AMHERST — An office building on University Drive will be the temporary home for Amherst Media for up to two years as officials at the community access station look to begin construction on new headquarters on Main Street. Amherst Media’s relocation to 101 University Drive, also known as the...
Hampshire County real estate: The top 10 most affordable homes sold in week ending July 30
A condo in Amherst that sold for $199,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampshire County between July 24 and July 30. In total, 30 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $386,018. The average price per square foot ended up at $242.
Is This Berkshire County’s Most Amazing View While Driving? (photos)
One Berkshire County route that I'm very familiar with driving is the Mohawk Trail. Before my wife, Amber, and I got married we dated for eight years. For five of those years, Amber lived in the town of Florida, MA and I lived in North Adams. So, naturally, when I would go visit her at her house, I would travel up Route 2 on the Mohawk Trail and during that drive, I would make that quick wrap-around on the Hairpin Turn which when you make the turn, you're technically in Clarksburg for a few seconds.
Chicopee celebrates National Night Out with free food, K-9 demonstrations, Air Force robots and more
CHICOPEE — Trevor Rogers walked from the police boat to the fire trucks and checked out the bounce house and the climbing wall with his young daughter and neighbor, but it was the horses at National Night Out that really got their attention. “It’s the highlight of their day,”...
Chipotle opening location in Pittsfield
Chipotle is opening its first location in Pittsfield on August 4. The restaurant is located at 555 Hubbard Avenue.
westernmassnews.com
Stimulus checks scrapped for middle-income residents in the Bay State
Zhukovskyy trial continues into second week with testimony from Agawam firefighter. The West Springfield man is on trial in New Hampshire for the deadly crash in 2019, where prosecutors said he drove his truck into a group of motorcyclists, killing seven of them and injuring several more. GoFundMe set up...
Sightings of mangy foxes reported to Animal Control
Animal Control offers best practices after seeing an increase of reports about foxes that look sick.
Heat advisory in Massachusetts for Thursday with temperatures feeling like 104 degrees
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you on why we could see record-breaking temperatures.
Boston Globe
For $10m, a Berkshires retreat with a mid-century modern home, a bunkhouse, and an Airstream
This Berkshires estate offers an eclectic mix of housing to suit every taste, room to roam, and a pond fit for a president. Atwater, a 321-acre retreat at 14 Sullivan Road in Sandisfield, is on the market for $10,000,000 and set amid the scenic backdrop of the Berkshires and the pristine water views offered by the property’s own 33-acre Atwater Pond.
