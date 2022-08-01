Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Sees action in first game back

Haggerty (forehead) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, but he should be available off the bench. Haggerty will take a seat for the third game in a row, but his continued absence from the lineup looks to be a managerial decision rather than the result of an injury. Though the 28-year-old exited Saturday's 5-4 win over Houston after suffering a cut on his forehead that required eight stitches, he was deployed off the bench as a pinch runner in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Astros. Haggerty simply appears to be viewed as a bench player, even though the Mariners are at less than full strength in the outfield with all of Julio Rodriguez (wrist), Dylan Moore (back), Mitch Haniger (ankle) and Taylor Trammell (hamstring) on the injured list.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO