Little Ferry, NJ

Route 46 Stop Of Out-Of-State Driver Turns Up Loaded Gun, Hollow-Point Ammo: Little Ferry PD

 2 days ago
Victor Rocha Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

A driver was caught with a loaded gun and illegal ammo during a Route 46 traffic stop, authorities said.

Victor Rocha, 21, of of Spring, TX was stopped by Officer Joseph Convery near the corner of Route 46 and Grand Street in Little Ferry shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday for having heavily tinted front windows, Police Chief James Walters said.

Rocha said he'd come from Times Square and was in the area for work, the chief said. A passenger said they were staying at the Knights Inn, he added.

Rocha told Convery he owned the Chevy SUV, but a computer check showed a different registered owner, Walters said. He then claimed he'd just bought it, the chief said.

Rocha also originally denied having any firearms but then admitted there was a gun under the driver's seat, he said.

What turned out to be a loaded 9mm Glock 43X was "located in plain view on the driver floorboard," Walters said.

Police also found an ammo magazine in the console, as well as a box of 10 hollow-point rounds in a backpack on the back seat, he added.

A passenger took possession of the vehicle, the chief said.

Rocha, meanwhile, was sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Monday awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on illegal weapons and ammunition possession counts.

