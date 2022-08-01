Omaha Salvation Army Activates 'Cooling Centers'

kfab.iheart.com
Unscheduled Council Bluffs Street Closure Announced
Council Bluffs Police and traffic engineers say Madison Avenue will be closed today for the removal of a tree. They say Madison will close from Timbercrest Drive to East Graham Avenue. Bluffs Police say motorists should avoid the area and use alternate routes. The closure is expected to last most...
This Is Nebraska’s Best College Town
Whether you're in college or not, college towns make great places to live. They are often filled with plenty of youthful energy, not to mention fun bars, restaurants and shops. They also have the perk of being connected to institutions that offer live music, theater, museums, academic lectures, and collegiate sports for everyone to enjoy.
Omaha Police Make Robbery Arrest
Omaha Police arrest a man in connection with a robbery at the "Family Dollar" at 43rd and Ames Avenue. Officers went to the store Wednesday evening and spoke with employees, who told them the suspect loaded items into a cart, approached the counter, showed a knife, and demanded money. They...
Omaha Police Investigate Assault
Omaha Police are investigating a cutting that injured one person Wednesday night. Investigators say Omaha Police officers went to a hospital after a victim had arrived. Officers spoke with 53-year old Michael Fields, who said he got into a fight with an unknown man at 13th and Vinton Streets. During...
Omaha Police Announce Homicide Arrest
Omaha Police make an arrest in connection with a July homicide. They say O-P-D Homicide Unit detectives arrest 31--year-old Lorenzo Washington. After consultation between police and the Douglas County Attorney's Office, Washington is charged with First-Degree Murder and First-Degree Sexual Assault in connection with the death of 58-year old Rita Hash.
Man freed from truck after tree fell on it while driving in Council Bluffs
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A man is rescued from his vehicle after a tree fell on it in Council Bluffs. Council Bluffs Police say just after 8:45 Tuesday morning, emergency personnel were called to the area of Stahl and Madison Ave. for a tree that fallen on two occupied vehicles. Once on the scene, crews found that a large, full-size tree had split near the base and a large portion had fallen across Madison Ave. The tree landed on top of two passing vehicles, a sedan traveling south bound and a full size pickup that was northbound, and one person was still pinned inside one of the vehicles. Four people, 3 adults and 1 juvenile, were in the south bound sedan. Police say they were able to get out of their vehicle. One person in the sedan sustained minor injuries.
Nebraska Prison Inmate Dies
The Department of Correctional Services reports 69-year old Daniel Holliday died Wednesday at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. They say Holliday was serving a sentence of 30 to 35 years on charges out of Dawson County that included two counts of first degree sexual assault and one count of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct.
