Justin Bieber Performs First Show Since Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis: 'You Can't Keep This Guy Down'

Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Bindi Irwin posts emotional message announcing the death of a 'beautiful family member': 'Rest in peace angel'
Bindi Irwin shared some sad news with fans on Thursday, revealing a beloved 'family member' had died. The 24-year-old Wildlife Warrior revealed the family's 38-year-old echidna had died, with Bindi sharing a gallery of pictures of the animal. 'Saying goodbye to our beautiful family member of 38 years,' Bindi's emotional...
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
Princess Charlotte Copies Mom Kate Middleton’s Style Again for Surprise Family Outing Today
Princess Charlotte dressed just like her mother this past weekend when she donned a polka dot dress and sat beside her father—Prince William—in a new video posted on Sunday. And now, the young royal has decided to take another page out of her mom’s fashion catalog with her ensemble worn to a surprise outing.
Kristin Cavallari says marriage to Jay Cutler was 'toxic' and 'unhealthy': 'I was really unhappy'
Kristin Cavallari is talking divorce and dating in a new interview, including how she won't be getting back together with old flame/new podcast partner Stephen Colletti. The reality star candidly answered all questions on the Call Her Daddy podcast, including the tougher ones — about what made her marriage with former NFL star Jay Cutler "toxic," a word she has used to describe it in the past.
Prince William & Kate Middleton's Daughter Princess Charlotte Got Into Royal Duties With Her Latest Outing
Princess Charlotte enjoyed some solo time with Prince William and Kate Middleton during a fun day at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The young royal took in a swim meet on Tuesday, where she was spotted laughing, chatting with her parents and having a ball in the stands. After the races,...
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Had So Many Sweet Moments at the Commonwealth Games
While Prince George is the royal kid who's been making the most surprise appearances at events with his parents Kate Middleton and Prince William lately, his younger sister Princess Charlotte had her own big moment today, attending the swimming match of day 5 of the Commonwealth Games with her mom and dad.
Jane Fonda Encourages Young People to Embrace Aging, Says She Regrets Facelift: “I Don’t Want to Look Distorted”
Jane Fonda says she is “not proud” of getting a facelift and never did any more cosmetic procedures because she was concerned she’d look “distorted” and might get addicted to it. In a new interview with Vogue, the Grace and Frankie actress opens up about...
Kylie Jenner Slams Makeup Artist Who Accused Her of ‘Gaslighting’ Fans
Not holding back. Kylie Jenner defended herself while firing back a beauty influencer who accused her of “gaslighting” fans and questioned her Kylie Cosmetics safety practices. Kevin James Bennett, a makeup artist and cosmetic developer, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, to call out the Kardashians star’s...
The Duchess of Cambridge Wears Her Favorite White Suit for a Third Time
LONDON — It’s a white summer for the Duchess of Cambridge. Kate Middleton has taken out her favorite white Alexander McQueen suit for a third time this year as she made an appearance at the Commonwealth Games with Prince William and Princess Charlotte. The royal couple have been...
Demi Lovato talks about pronouns: ‘I’ve been feeling more feminine, and so I’ve adopted she/her again’
While promoting forthcoming album HOLY FVCK, Demi Lovato has addressed her gender pronouns. "I've actually adopted the pronouns of she/her again," Lovato said on Monday's episode of The Spout Podcast. "So for me, I'm such a fluid person that I don't really… I don't find that I am… I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced and my masculine and feminine energy, so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said, women and men, I didn't feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn't feel necessarily like a woman. I didn't feel like a man. I just felt like a human. And that's what they/them is, is about for me, it's just about, like, feeling human at your core."
Watch: Brad Pitt Walks Back Retirement Talk At ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere Saying, “I’ve Never Been A Five Year Plan Kind Of Guy”
Brad Pitt seemed as surprised as anyone when asked at the Bullet Train premiere tonight about his impending retirement. Pitt had a semi-humorous and very visceral reaction to the question, which was prompted by a recent GQ interview. On the red carpet tonight, he laughed and spun halfway around as if embarrassed before coming back with, “No, I mean…I really have to work on my phrasing.”
Ron Howard reveals the most difficult shot of his career and how his dad made it harder
Ron Howard visited The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday and revealed the most difficult shot of his career. The Oscar-winning director is known for creating immersive shots in his films, like Backdraft, Rush and Cinderella Man, but he said Far and Away contained, by far, the hardest shot.
