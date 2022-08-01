Justin Bieber Performs First Show Since Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis: 'You Can't Keep This Guy Down'

While promoting forthcoming album HOLY FVCK, Demi Lovato has addressed her gender pronouns. "I've actually adopted the pronouns of she/her again," Lovato said on Monday's episode of The Spout Podcast. "So for me, I'm such a fluid person that I don't really… I don't find that I am… I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced and my masculine and feminine energy, so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said, women and men, I didn't feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn't feel necessarily like a woman. I didn't feel like a man. I just felt like a human. And that's what they/them is, is about for me, it's just about, like, feeling human at your core."

