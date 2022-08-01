Starfield: Performance Preview

www.ign.com
dotesports.com
Sony plans to discontinue PS5 Accolades due to lack of player usage
The PlayStation 5 released a lot of new features when the console was first launched. Features like backward compatibility with older PlayStation games was a welcome addition from previous generations, but others like the Accolade system ended up falling flat. So flat that Sony has now decided to scrap its Accolade system altogether.
IGN
Tera Pokemon and Terastal Phenomenon Guide
The Terastal Phenomenon is a new Pokemon battle form exclusive to the Paldea region in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. With this, Pokemon can Terastallize, which causes them to take a gem-like appearance and increases their powers. The Terastal Phenomenon is similar to past special Pokemon battle techniques like Gigantamax from Galar and Z-Moves from Alola.
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
IGN
Yoimiya Ascension Materials
Brush up on Yoimiya's Ascension materials so you know exactly how to plan your farm routes in Genshin Impact! Yoimiya uses a mix of items including a hard-to-find Inazuma specialty and a Hypostasis drop. Yoimiya Ascension Materials. Here's what you need to level Yoimiya up. Her common material coincides with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
Sony claims Xbox’s ownership of Call of Duty franchise could influence users’ console choices
With Microsoft acquiring Activision-Blizzard earlier this year, Sony has claimed the Call of Duty (CoD) franchise being tied to Xbox could influence users’ console choices. As seen in the company’s official response to the inquiry made by the Brazil regulatory board (via Resetera), Sony pointed out how the success established by the CoD franchise can be considered as something “which stands out as a gaming category on its own.”
IGN
Upscaled Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Map Offers Closer Look at Paldea Region
During today's Pokemon Presents presentation, the Pokemon team revealed a full map of Paldea, the region where Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are set. While the official map is slightly blurry, a fanmade upscaled version is now giving us a clearer look at the Paldea region. Today, IGN's own Ryan...
All the 2023 games already confirmed for next year
Let's get real. We're all thinking about 2023 games already, even though there's plenty of this year left to go. Some of the biggest releases we'd been anticipating this year got edge guarded into the next and there are guaranteed to be more release date casualties before December rolls around. Even though there are a lot of great games left on this year's docket, it can't hurt to take a peek ahead. I'm not the only one who starts thinking about what I want for tomorrow's breakfast while I'm still cooking today's dinner, right?
AOL Corp
Dr Disrespect unveiled game footage for his new shooter. It did not go well.
Popular video-game streamer Dr Disrespect on Sunday revealed early footage from the first game of his new gaming studio, a first-person shooter titled Deadrop. People are already tearing it to shreds on social media. The announcement comes months after Dr Disrespect announced the launch of the games studio he founded...
CNET
PlayStation Is Doing Away With a Way to Be Nice Online
Sony plans to discontinue Accolades on PlayStation 5. The feature, which lets players anonymously reward each other for being a "good sport," "helpful" or "welcoming," hasn't been used as much as the company originally planned for, according to Sony. "The feature hasn't seen the level of usage we anticipated, so...
IGN
GigaBash - Review
Picture a game that looks left at all of the fans clamoring for a new Power Stone game, looks right at the ones who want a new War of the Monsters, and then shrugs its shoulders and says “Why not both?” That game is GigaBash. It’s a 3D arena fighter with a collection of 10 monsters and mechas inspired by classic kaijus and a focus on simple controls, environmental destructibility, and the power fantasy of being a giant monster slamming other giant monsters through skyscrapers. It’s not much more than meets the eye, but its claws are certainly sharp enough to scratch any kaiju-sized party fighter itches.
IGN
Battlefield 2042 Update Finally Begins to Address 'Walking Sim' Map Complaints
EA's DICE has finally addressed criticisms of one of Battlefield 2042's maps, which was dubbed a "walking simulator" by fans. The new update 1.2 reworks Kaleidoscope to include an "improved gameplay flow". The developer released patch notes for the update which arrives today, August 2, detailing its midseason update –...
IGN
A YouTuber Turned a Toilet Into a Gaming PC
Look, we've all stumbled upon some wacky stuff when making our way down the YouTube rabbit hole, but few of us ever expected to come across a functional toilet that also contains a gaming PC built into its tank. And yet here we are in 2022 at the peak of humanity's technological achievements.
IGN
Brewpub Simulator - Announcement Trailer
Check out the announcement trailer for Brewpub Simulator, an upcoming first-person simulator game where you brew lagers, stouts, and IPAs, and serve patrons at your own brewpub. In Brewpub Simulator, decorate the place, create your own brands of beer, and expand into the best joint in town. Back in the...
IGN
Pokemon GO 2022 Bug Out! Event
Among the various events in Pokemon Go is Bug Out!, and it is returning for players to catch new Pokemon, participate in new challenges, and fight their way through raids and encounters. Bug Out Release Date. Bug Out New Pokemon. In this new event, 3 Pokemon will be making their...
IGN
Elden Ring Had One of the Biggest Game Launches on YouTube, Ever
In its first 60 days of release, Elden Ring became one of YouTube's biggest ever gaming launches, seeing well over 3 billion combined video views. In stats shared exclusively with IGN, Elden Ring saw 3.4 billion views in the two months after launch, dwarfing the next name on the list, GTA 5 on 1.9 billion. Of course, YouTube has grown since GTA's launch in 2013, making that something of an unfair comparison – but the far more recent Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018) saw 1.4 billion, so it's clear quite how successful Elden Ring has been.
IGN
Fireside - Gamescom Trailer (2022)
Take a look at the colorful world, meet the characters, and more in this trailer for Fireside, a cozy game that focuses on the breaks on a journey. Learn more about the game here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1722700/Fireside/
IGN
Undercover Stud
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Yaran Story Undercover Stud. For a review of all of these side missions, check out the Yaran Stories main page. Mission Info. Objective: Meet Gilberto's "chameleon", and escort Captain Diaz. Quest Giver: Gilberto...
IGN
Get an Inside Look at D&D's Spelljammer Revival
Announced earlier this year, Spelljammer: Adventures in Space is an update to the classic D&D setting for Fifth Edition Dungeons & Dragons. We recently sat in on a briefing with Lead Designer Chris Perkins who walked us through what's included the various editions of the books as well as some of the new rules and creatures coming to this revised spacefaring fantasy realm.
ComicBook
Far Cry 6 Going Free for Limited Time
Ubisoft is making Far Cry 6 completely free to play for a limited period of time across all platforms. The latest entry in the long-running Far Cry series hasn't even been out for a full year, but Ubisoft is already greatly lowering the barrier of entry needed to play the game. And in addition to being available for no cost, Far Cry 6 is also getting a steep discount to make this promotion even better.
IGN
Razer Kishi V2 Review
I was impressed when I first saw the original Razer Kishi, a small plastic accessory that turns your smartphone into a Nintendo Switch-like device. Mobile and cloud gaming have seen a surge in popularity in the last few years, and the Kishi was one of the better peripherals to emerge in response to the growing demand.
