Cars on the Road - Official Trailer

One of the most exciting things about Prey, the latest film in the Predator franchise, is the way that it finally delivers on one of the few bits of backstory we have about the alien race of hunters. The film, coming straight to Hulu on Aug. 5, reveals that they’ve been stalking humans for centuries. Set in 1719, Prey shows what may be the first time a Predator came to Earth, and given the much earlier time frame, this Predator looks very different from any we’ve seen before.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO