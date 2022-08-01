ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars on the Road - Official Trailer

 2 days ago
Carscoops

Lightning McQueen And Mater Return In “Cars On The Road,” Hits Disney+ September 8th

The streaming wars show no sign of slowing down, but Disney is the undisputed juggernaut thanks to assets such as Marvel and Star Wars. However, that’s just scratching the surface as the company has nearly a century’s worth of characters and films at their disposal. They’re now reaching into that vast vault to bring fans back to the world of Cars as a new series, Cars on the Road, will hit Disney+ on September 8th.
WDW News Today

Teenage Girl Violently Shaken by Woman in Mouse Ears, Leopard Print Shirt, & Jean Shorts Over Nighttime Show Viewing Space at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

In a summer filled with viral Walt Disney World fights and meltdowns, we uncovered another tense situation between guests at the parks. This time, a 17-year-old girl said a stranger grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her over an argument over a viewing spot to watch the fireworks show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 19, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report. The Sheriff’s department incorrectly uses the term “fireworks show” in referral to the nighttime projection show at the Chinese Theater.
IGN

Andor: New Star Wars Show Gets a Delay, and a New Trailer

Disney has revealed a new trailer for Andor – but also revealed that it's been delayed to September 21. The upcoming Disney+ series was originally set to begin on August 31, but has been pushed back almost a month. It will now begin with a three-episode premiere. Disney hasn't...
IGN

Pixar’s Lightyear Debuts on Malaysian and Indonesian Disney+ as an 18+ Movie

The pseudo-prequel to the original Toy Story that told the origin story of everyone’s favourite space ranger, Lightyear, was one of 2022’s most promising global blockbusters, that is until it was banned in multiple countries. This is due to the fact that the film depicted a same-sex relationship,...
HeySoCal

Buzz Lightyear stamps officially issued in Hollywood

The first-day-of-issue ceremony for a set of Forever stamps featuring Buzz Lightyear from the “Toy Story” films was held Wednesday at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. “Buzz Lightyear captured our hearts and imaginations in the first `Toy Story’ movie,” Isaac Cronkhite, the Postal Service’s chief logistics and processing operations officer and executive vice president, said in a statement in conjunction with the event. “He taught us about heroism, loyalty and perseverance. And now he is the star of his own feature film — `Lightyear.’
wegotthiscovered.com

A smash hit horror with a logistically improbable sequel lives a lie on Netflix

Any horror movie that turns a big profit at the box office, which is quite a lot of them, is almost inevitably awarded a sequel. The low cost and high reward model of the genre means it’s no great shakes to churn out fresh installments to capitalize on a hot brand, but nobody could have guessed that Orphan would be joining the club, and with a prequel of all things.
UPI News

Disney+ solidifies fall lineup: 'She-Hulk,' 'Mighty Ducks,' 'Growing Up'

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Disney+ solidified part of its fall lineup on Wednesday, announcing premiere dates and/or releasing trailers for shows including She-Hulk, Growing Up and The Mighty Ducks. Marvel Studio's highly anticipated series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, starring Tatiana Maslany, will premiere Aug. 18, a day later than originally...
wegotthiscovered.com

An acclaimed forgotten fantasy that flopped hard mounts a rescue mission on streaming

Disney’s live-action remakes of its classic animated back catalogue have yielded bumper box office while generating inconsistent reactions from critics and audiences, but when a rival studio opted to mount a big budget version of Peter Pan for a new generation, it suffered from the complete opposite set of circumstances.
thedigitalfix.com

MCU fans spot Ghost Rider in She-Hulk teaser

The MCU is full of little hints and references to the wider franchise. Often, these are nods to MCU characters that are already on the big screen, but sometimes you get a glimpse of the future. Fans believe they’ve spotted Ghost Rider in a new She-Hulk teaser. The footage,...
Polygon

Prey director Dan Trachtenberg walks us through the Predator’s scary new look

One of the most exciting things about Prey, the latest film in the Predator franchise, is the way that it finally delivers on one of the few bits of backstory we have about the alien race of hunters. The film, coming straight to Hulu on Aug. 5, reveals that they’ve been stalking humans for centuries. Set in 1719, Prey shows what may be the first time a Predator came to Earth, and given the much earlier time frame, this Predator looks very different from any we’ve seen before.
