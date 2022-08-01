Alumni Traveling Happy Hours are Big Success

westliberty.edu
This is the best chocolate chip cookie in West Virginia, according to Yelp
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Yelp’s blog made a list of the best chocolate chip cookies in each state across America for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Aug. 4. Apple Annie’s, which is located in both Morgantown and Fairmont was deemed the best place to get chocolate chip cookies in West Virginia. Yelp created its […]
Summer intensive dance camp kicks off in Morgantown
The Morgantown Dance Studio kicked off its two-week 2022 summer intensive camp on Monday.
Farmers markets to visit in north central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Farmers Market week is being celebrated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture starting Monday, Aug. 8. Buying locally is better for the environment, helps the local community and, honestly, just tastes better. According to WVDA, over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has […]
weelunk.com
Wheeling Italian Heritage Festival 2022: See Photos from the Celebration
The 2022 Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival took over Wheeling Heritage Port this weekend for its annual three-day celebration. This beloved summer festival celebrates all things Italy with live music, food, dancing and a bocce tournament. The festival is organized by a volunteer board of directors who have worked...
Your Radio Place
Cambridge City Band Concert is canceled
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Cambridge City Band Concert, which was scheduled to happen on Thursday evening (August 4) has been canceled.
Heritage Music Bluesfest will keep you going
When Bruce Wheeler found himself wanting to start outdoor events in 2001, Heritage Port was the place for the first ever Heritage Music Bluesfest and every second weekend in August, besides 2020, has been dedicated to it ever since. The Bluesfest features two stages – a main stage with national and international blues talent, as […]
Ohio Valley Pride Festival events bring up concerns at Wheeling City Council
At the Wheeling City Council meeting, Councilman, Ben Seidler, delivered his remarks to a presentation regarding the Ohio Valley Pride Festival that occurred two weekends ago. “The level of crudeness that happened over the weekend two weeks ago with music at an event that was supposed to be a family-friendly event, where all were welcome […]
The Dominion Post
A cappella group coming to Morgantown
The a cappella sensation Straight No Chaser will perform Sept. 19 at the Morgantown Metropolitan Theatre in downtown Morgantown. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WDTV
The Ultimate Tribute to Kenny Rogers coming to the Robinson Grand
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Ultimate Tribute to Kenny Rogers will be coming to the Robinson Grand in October. Award-winning country recording artist Alan Turner recreates the magic of a night with Kenny in the Ultimate Kenny Rogers Tribute Show, The Gambler Returns. The show is scheduled for Sunday, Oct....
Your Radio Place
Kayak tours continue in Belmont County
BARNESVILLE — The second stop of the Belmont County Kayak Tour will visit the Egypt Valley Wildlife Area on Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. If you don’t have a kayak, a canoe and all necessary safety equipment will be provided for free! If you would like to join, call 740-526-0027 or messaging us on Facebook.
West Virginians get ‘Idol Across America’ chance next week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — “American Idol” hopefuls in the Mountain State have the opportunity to audition virtually over Zoom next Monday, Aug. 8 as part of “Idol Across America.” During this first round of auditions, hopefuls can sign up to audition in front of producers and receive real-time feedback. It starts this Wednesday, Aug. 3. […]
West Virginia submits charging station plan; Wheeling to be a host
The West Virginia Department of Transportation has released its preliminary plan of proposed locations for electric vehicle charging stations and submitted it to the federal government.
wajr.com
Largest charter school in the state begins classes in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The first week of secondary school classes is underway at the West Virginia Academy in Morgantown. Recent reports indicated the school has the highest charter school enrollment in the state of 458, so far. According to academy president Jon Treu, they carefully selected a building on...
Between The Eers: Should WVU Stay in the Big 12?
A little conference realignment talk for today's show.
West Virginia racehorse euthanized on track after collapse
WEST VIRGINIA- A racehorse at Mountaineer Casino in New Cumberland was euthanized after it collapsed on the track. According to horse racing results company Equibase, ‘Little Christy’ had a “bad step and fell in mid-stretch, being euthanized on the track.’ This comes after a federal judge says a national horse racing authority cannot enforce its […]
WTOV 9
Bear carving causes excitement along Jefferson County road
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — An uncommon art form is drawing some attention in Jefferson County. Mike Lewis had a tree removed from his yard for the safety of his house and nearby power lines. What was left was a 7-foot tree stump where Lewis found inspiration. After a week...
WDTV
WVU Medicine Health Report: Hemorrhagic Strokes
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, medical experts talk about hemorrhagic strokes. Watch the video above to learn more.
Mountain State Spotlight explains: What do charter schools mean for public education in West Virginia?
More than a thousand students are expected to attend West Virginia’s first four charter schools when they open later this month for the coming school year. The schools have been several years in the making, following a series of controversial bills and legal battles. They’re one of many steps...
WTOV 9
Tragedy strikes the same Dallas, W.Va. family twice in one summer
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Less than 2 months after the McCord family in Dallas lost its home to a fire, a tornado took the rest of their belongings on Monday night. Two pets were also lost in the fire. The tornado wiped out a barn that held any possessions they were able to salve from the blaze.
WATCH: Tornado in Dallas Pike, West Virginia confirmed
DALLAS PIKE, W.Va. — A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas Pike, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Heart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or […]
