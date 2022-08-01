Reese Witherspoon Hopes ‘Legally Blonde 3’ Plays Like ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

www.thewrap.com
Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter, Ava Phillippe, Bares New Tattoo In Mother-Daughter Loved-Up Photos
Sundays are days to connect for many. On Sunday, July 10, 2022, while some people choose to connect at religious gatherings across the world or otherwise, Reese Witherspoon preferred to connect with her beautiful young daughter, Ava Phillippe. Both mother and her lookalike daughter could be seen in two stunning photos posted on the mother’s Instagram page smiling for the camera and the daughter helping the mother out with her makeup.
Reese Witherspoon Marked 'Sweet Hubby’ Jim Toth’s Birthday With a Rare Series of Couple Photos
Click here to read the full article. It’s a big day in Reese Witherspoon’s household as she marked her husband Jim Toth’s 52nd birthday. The talent agent keeps largely out of the spotlight, so it was fun to see new snapshots of the loving couple on her Instagram account. The 46-year-old Oscar winner made a carousel of rare personal photos, including ones that included their nine-year-old son Tennessee James (older siblings Ava, 22, and Deacon, 18, are from Witherspoon’s first marriage to Ryan Phillippe). The couple looks so happy together in black sunglasses as they smile broadly at the camera —...
How Much Will Tom Cruise Make From Top Gun: Maverick? If Reports Are True, The Number Is Staggering
Tom Cruise has the biggest hit of his long career with Top Gun: Maverick. The long-awaited Top Gun sequel has made over $1 billion at the global box office, with about half of that coming from domestic ticket sales. It’s one of the few movies to put up such big numbers post-pandemic. As one might expect, Tom Cruise will be one of the people who benefits from that success, with tens of millions more going in his own pocket. He’s going to need a few jets to haul that cash away.
Reese Witherspoon And Ryan Phillippe’s Son Deacon Is Going Into Acting Now, And There’s A Pic
Fans of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe have had fun watching their kids Ava and Deacon grow up to look just like the Cruel Intentions stars. While the parents may not agree with fans about which child looks like which parent, the doppelgänger vibes are still astounding. Apparently, it’s not just physical appearances that run in the family, as the former couple’s son Deacon Phillippe is set to make his acting debut on Netflix’s popular teen romance Never Have I Ever, and he shared a pic ahead of his first role.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
Brad Pitt Heartbreak: Sandra Bullock's Co-Star Leaving Hollywood For Good Because Of Angelina Jolie? Jennifer Aniston's Ex Reportedly Saving Energy To Protect Everything He's Built
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who tied the knot in August 2014, were declared legally single in 2019. However, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars are still hammering out the details for custody of their four minor children: Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Amid his ongoing court battles with Angelina...
Mickey Rourke has ‘no respect’ for Tom Cruise amid ‘Top Gun’ success: ‘I don’t care’
Mickey Rourke is not impressed by fellow actor Tom Cruise’s recent box-office triumphs — to put it lightly. Appearing Monday on Talk TV’s “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” Rourke did not mince words while bashing Cruise, whose career has soared to new heights this summer thanks to the blockbuster release of “Top Gun: Maverick.”
Suri Cruise, 16, makes movie soundtrack debut in mom Kate Holmes' new film, plus more news
Katie Holmes reveals daughter Suri Cruise, 16, sings in two of her mom's new films. It's turning out to be a big year, professionally, for Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's daughter, Suri Cruise. As Katie recently revealed to Yahoo Entertainment, the 16-year-old graces the soundtracks of two of her mom's latest feature films. "Alone Together," in theaters and on demand now, kicks off with Suri's rendition of "Blue Moon" playing over the opening credits. The teen also lent her vocals to music on Katie's upcoming drama, "Rare Objects," out later this year. "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her!" gushed the "Dawson's Creek" alum," who wrote, directed and stars in the new romantic drama. "She's very, very talented," Katie added. "She said she would do it and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want — go do your thing.'" Katie added that Suri "actually did sing in 'Rare Objects,'" which wrapped last year. "Other than that," Katie said with a laugh, "she's a 16-year-old kid doing high school."
Alicia Silverstone calls Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson’s Clueless homage ‘amazing’
Alicia Silverstone has given her seal of approval after Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson recreated one of her classic looks from the cult 1990s film Clueless. Portman first shared the image of her and Thor: Love and Thunder co-star Thompson to her Instagram on Wednesday with the caption: “Having a Clueless @thorofficial moment during yesterday’s junket @tessamaethompson ❤️ + ⚡️”.
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter’s Relationship Timeline: From Costars to Parents and Beyond
Just like the movies! Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter’s love story closely resembles a Hollywood romance — complete with a workplace meet-cute that led to their happily ever after. The duo first met while filming 2013’s The Big Ask and went on to star in two more movies together before announcing in February 2017 that […]
Man Who’s The ‘Face’ Behind Tom Cruise Deepfakes Talks About How Huge Of A Burden It’s Been--Even Around A-Listers Like Leonardo DiCaprio
Tom Cruise has been thriving, as Top Gun: Maverick is still breaking records for Paramount. And while the star finds success, Miles Fisher, who's become famous for his Cruise deepfakes is getting considerable buzz a well. Of course, going viral for his uncanny recreations of the actor has helped raise his profile. But as Fisher now tells it, fooling people into thinking he’s Cruise has proved to be a burden, even around A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio.
Lynda Carter shares a throwback with a very young Ben Affleck
Lynda Carter is mostly known for her role as “Wonder Woman” but she has an extensive career in TV and film. Carter took to social media to reminisce about one of her old projects, where she starred alongside a pre-JLO Ben Affleck. RELATED: Jennifer Lopez...
How Tom Cruise And Katie Holmes' Daughter Suri Is Following In Their Footsteps... Sort Of
Here is how Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter Suri is sorta following in her parent’s footsteps.
Ben Affleck’s Dating History: Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez and More!
Ben Affleck is no stranger to a high-profile romance — but not all of them have ended happily ever after. Over the years, the Justice League actor has proven that he can still be on good terms with an ex despite breaking up. In a February 2020 New York Times profile, he showed his support […]
Ryan Gosling shares ‘wife’ Eva Mendes’ reaction to actor’s Ken photo from new Barbie film
Ryan Gosling was asked on The One Show what his “wife” Eva Mendes thought of the images of him as Ken.Gosling is set to appear as the iconic doll in the forthcoming film Barbie, starring opposite Margot Robbie. The film, directed by Little Women’s Greta Gerwig, features an all-star cast including America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Saoirse Ronan, Ncuti Gatwa and Will Ferrell.In June, photos of Gosling in character were released online, causing a Twitter storm. They showed the La La Land star with bleach blonde hair, a spray tan, and six-pack abs.Appearing on The One Show on...
Katie Holmes Reveals Her "Very Talented" Daughter, Suri, Sings in Her New Film
Suri Cruise is stepping into the spotlight. In a July 26 interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Katie Holmes revealed her daughter, Suri, whom she shares with Tom Cruise, sings in the actor's new film, "Alone Together." "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her," Holmes said, sharing...
Adam Sandler almost played Tom Cruise’s role in Collateral
Michael Mann’s stylish thriller movie Collateral is one of the best 2000s movies there is, with its action-packed, tense narrative, and exceptional performance from Tom Cruise. Collateral could have been very different though, if the role of Vincent had gone to Adam Sandler instead of Cruise, as was the original plan.
The best Jodie Foster roles of all time
20. Anna Leonowens, 'Anna and the King' (1999) Not every Foster movie was critically or commercially successful. The biographical period piece Anna and the King falls into that former grouping, but not because of Foster. Yes, the film is long (148 minutes) and critics ranted about how boring this fictionalized account of real-life events were told. Yet, even in her most subpar movies, Foster stands out for the better. However, she did receive flack for taking on a role some pundits felt was beneath her. Just a nod to overall talent as one of Hollywood's greatest actors.
