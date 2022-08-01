Beyoncé Is Changing Ableist ‘Renaissance’ Song Lyric Following Social Media Backlash

www.thewrap.com
Related
Beyoncé Removing Slur From Song
The Grammy-award winning singer is now recording a track on her hit album “Renaissance” after complaints it contained an ableist slur.
Beyoncé to remove ableist slur from 'Heated' after backlash from disability campaigners
Beyoncé says she will remove an ableist slur from her new album, "Renaissance," after facing online backlash and criticism from disability campaigners.
Beyoncé to remove 'ableist' lyric from 'Renaissance' album after online backlash: Reports
Beyoncé will reportedly remove the lyric from "Heated," after disability advocates criticized it being as ableist and offensive.
A Ranking Of Beyoncé's Most Female Empowering Songs
Whether Beyoncé was instructing us to get in formation or she was explaining how we can tell our no-good exes to take their a**es to the left, she has forever been a champion of women through her music.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Crisis At ‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Grilled By Lawyers Backstage After Calling Conservative Group 'Nazis'
The View was in meltdown mode backstage after receiving a cease-and-desist letter for calling a conservative political group, Turning Point USA, 'Nazis,’ live on the air, Radar has learned. “The lawyers at the show called a mandatory staff meeting after getting the letter. Everybody, from Whoopi Goldberg to the interns had to attend. It was made clear that the show had been up in legal jeopardy and that this was unacceptable,” sources tell Radar. “Every single host around the table is wearing an earpiece and getting verbal notes from producers and lawyers are the show goes on. Whoopi and Joy’s...
The View fans beg to bring back ‘favorite’ guest host after slamming Whoopi Goldberg’s blunders and ‘rude’ behavior
FANS have begged for The View to bring back their favorite guest host amid backlash regarding Whoopi Goldberg's recent behavior. The actress has been under scrutiny after several on-screen blunders and scathing comments toward her co-stars. Now fans have asked that show creators bring back their favorite guest host, Ana...
Fox News Calls Beyoncé ‘Vile’
Click here to read the full article. Fox News host Brian Kilmeade said Beyoncé has become “more vile than ever” for “X-rated lyrics” in her new album, including her celebratory references to stretch marks and body dimples in her new song “HEATED.” Kilmeade: She’s a parent. We haven’t t really seen her in a while barely dressed dancing around and now she comes back more vile than ever pic.twitter.com/zjnhKXiTKU — Acyn (@Acyn) August 2, 2022 “Heated” was the source of controversy over its inclusion of an ableist slur in the lyrics, prompting Beyoncé to remove the word “spaz” from the song. “The word, not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg facing huge legal backlash after show is forced to issue on air apology
THE View's Whoopi Goldberg is facing a huge legal backlash after the talk show was forced to issue an on-air apology to a nonprofit group after making comparisons to neo-Nazis. Turning Point USA founder and president Charlie Kirk, 28, denounced The View hosts - consisting of Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar,...
The View fans confused by Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘strange and insulting’ behavior toward co-hosts on live TV
THE View fans have confused by Whoopi Goldberg’s “strange” and “insulting” behavior during Wednesday’s live show. In recent months, viewers have been calling for the 66-year-old comedian to be fired due to her on-air antics. It all started about halfway through the broadcast when...
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Brings His First Girlfriend Keshia Chanté On Stage At OVO Fest: Watch
Though he's had to postpone the highly anticipated Young Money reunion due to a case of COVID, Drake's annual OVO Fest has still been a monumental one as the father of one has been showing plenty of love to his fellow Canadians. One of the most buzzworthy moments from night...
Horror at Hong Kong boyband concert as huge video screen falls on to performers
Two dancers have been injured at a Cantopop concert in Hong Kong after a massive video screen suspended above the stage fell on to performers below. The concert on Thursday, by Cantopop boyband Mirror, was the fourth of a series of 12 scheduled concerts by the band held at the Hong Kong Coliseum.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Backlash Against Sesame Place Continues As Social Media Shares More Videos Of Alleged Racism Taking Place At The Theme Park
Sesame Place is now promising to offer its employees inclusivity training in light of the backlash.
Monica Lewinsky Demands Beyonce Remove Lyric About Clinton Affair After ‘Renaissance’ Backlash
Monica Lewinsky called for Beyoncé to change a line in her 2013 song “Partition,” after the singer’s team announced that she’d be removing a line from her most recent album for containing an ableist slur. Monica, 49, tweeted a Variety article about Beyoncé, 40, changing the line with her suggestion for an old track to also update, on Tuesday, August 2. “Uhmm, while we’re at it… #Partition,” she wrote.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC for Peacock
Legendary daytime show “Days of Our Lives” is leaving broadcast for streaming. The long-running soap will depart NBC for its streaming service Peacock starting Sept. 12, it was announced Wednesday. “This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our...
Beyoncé Faces Backlash on New Track, “Heated”
Beyoncé released her latest album, Renaissance, on July 29—her first since Lemonade (2016). The “Drunk in Love” singer worked on the album during the pandemic from 2020 to 2021. “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to...
'#NoNickiNoCareer': Minaj Age-Shamed by Cardi B Fans
The pop stars' longtime rivalry resurfaces as Cardi B fans targeted Nicki Minaj on Twitter following the release of a promo for her upcoming single.
Chris Cuomo Accuser Slams Anchor's 'Tone-Deaf' Return, Calls Him 'Misogynistic Proud Member Of Old Boy’s Club'
Many people are not thrilled by Chris Cuomo's television comeback — especially one of his alleged victims. Former ABC executive producer Shelley Ross, who claimed the news anchor once grabbed her rear end in front of her husband, wrote an open letter to Dan Abrams to criticize his decision to give Cuomo a platform to plead his case on, referring to his appearance on NewsNation. In September 2021, Ross came forward with more allegations in a New York Times op-ed, claiming the former Cuomo Prime Time host sexually harassed her nearly 16 years ago when they worked together. NEW HEAD...
Sesame Place Responds To Backlash Over Character Ignoring Black Girls
Sesame Place has apologized after one of its costumed characters was accused of ignoring two Black children during a parade at the Philadelphia amusement park, CNN reports. On Sunday (July 17), the mother of two Black girls posted a video of her daughters reaching out to hug Rosita, a Sesame Place character, only to be seemingly disregarded.
'My Bad': Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes For Linking Conservative Group To 'Neo-Nazis' On 'The View'
Whoopi Goldberg issued an apology after non-stop backlash over her remarks on The View linking the conservative organization Turning Point USA to neo-Nazis, Radar can confirm."In Monday's conversation about Turning Point USA, I put the young people at the conference in the same category as the protesters outside, and I don't like it when people make assumptions about me," the co-host said on Thursday's episode."And it's not any better when I make assumptions about other people, which I did. So, my bad, I'm sorry," Goldberg continued about the event, which also made headlines due to an outrageous speech made by...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
47K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 3