NB Mayoral Aide’s Campaign For Secretary of The State Under Scrutiny By Election Commission

Attorney Harold J. Geragosian, 94, whose “one-man general law office” served scores of New Britain clients and organizations from the 1950s to 2018, died on August 1. Long before the creation of Neighborhood Legal Services Attorney Geragosian’s civil and criminal law office, located for many years on West Main Street, served public employees, churches, unions and other organizations with an unfailing and tenacious commitment to justice and helping those in need. “Harold was devoted to legal aid and represented countless individuals regardless of their means,” stated his obituary. Geragosian’s cases and appeals included representing clients on up to the Connecticut and United States Supreme Court if necessary. Respected by his peers Attorney Geragosian was elected President of the New Britain Bar Association in the 1970s.“Harold was a believer and a fighter,” wrote Attorney John King, formerly the City Corporation Counsel and former New Britain Democratic Town Chairman, upon Geragosian’s passing. “He kept me up all night on more than one occasion during the Civil Service hearings nearly 40 years ago as he passionately defended his clients.”.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 8 HOURS AGO