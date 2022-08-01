NB Mayoral Aide’s Campaign For Secretary of The State Under Scrutiny By Election Commission

newbritainindependent.com
Attorney Geragosian Remembered As Passionate Defender, Advocate For Social Justice
Attorney Harold J. Geragosian, 94, whose “one-man general law office” served scores of New Britain clients and organizations from the 1950s to 2018, died on August 1. Long before the creation of Neighborhood Legal Services Attorney Geragosian’s civil and criminal law office, located for many years on West Main Street, served public employees, churches, unions and other organizations with an unfailing and tenacious commitment to justice and helping those in need. “Harold was devoted to legal aid and represented countless individuals regardless of their means,” stated his obituary. Geragosian’s cases and appeals included representing clients on up to the Connecticut and United States Supreme Court if necessary. Respected by his peers Attorney Geragosian was elected President of the New Britain Bar Association in the 1970s.“Harold was a believer and a fighter,” wrote Attorney John King, formerly the City Corporation Counsel and former New Britain Democratic Town Chairman, upon Geragosian’s passing. “He kept me up all night on more than one occasion during the Civil Service hearings nearly 40 years ago as he passionately defended his clients.”.
Connecticut and New York in new anti-robocall task force
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and New York Attorney General Letitia James have announced the formation of a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies that bring a majority of foreign robocalls into the country. According to the National Consumer Law Center and...
Bristol city councilors reject option to potentially allow for minority party representation
BRISTOL – City councilors accepted a variety of Charter Revision Commission draft report suggestions to make potential changes to the city’s charter, however, they voted to remove and reject an option from the report to potentially allow for increased council membership that might have paved the way for minority party representation.
Who is running for governor in the 2022 Connecticut election?
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's round two for Gov. Ned Lamont and Republican nominee for governor Bob Stefanowski. The two are renewing their races against each other after round one in 2018. As of May 26, Lamont leads Stefanowski 51-43%, according to a Quinnipiac University poll. Independents were mostly divided...
Cracked-Concrete Boathouse Legal Fees Increase
Alders signed off on paying outside attorneys $159,000 in total as legal bills keep mounting for an ongoing court battle centered on cracking concrete outside of the Canal Dock Boathouse. Local legislators took that vote Monday night during the latest regular monthly meeting of the full Board of Alders, which...
Turn Out Tuesday: What you need to know before Connecticut's primary day
HAMDEN, Conn. — Primary day is now just one week away. In FOX61's weekly Turn Out Tuesday series, the team is getting voters ready to cast their ballots. The polls will open on Aug. 9 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. There are a few things voters should consider before the big day comes.
Insurance Provider Returns Thousands to Board of Ed., Town
The Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency (CIRMA) presented a check for $12,356 to Essex First Selectman Norman Needleman, a share of CIRMA’s latest $5 million Members’ Equity Distribution. Over the past twelve years, CIRMA put nearly $42 million in equity back into the hands, and budgets of its member towns, cities, schools and local public agencies.
Report: Cost of private schools in CT highest in the nation
(WTNH) – A newly released report by the Education Data Initiative shows that Connecticut private schools are the most expensive in the nation. According to the report, the average tuition among all K-12 private schools in the state is $23,980. That’s compared to the nationwide average of $12,350. The data also shows that Connecticut has […]
Towns allege $7.5 million in losses due to ‘fraudulent’ actions by prior Hampden Regional Retirement Board leaders
Town leaders in Longmeadow, Hampden and Monson are going after $7.5 million in alleged investment losses, citing “improper, illegal or fraudulent actions” by leaders of the Hampden County Regional Retirement Board who were mostly swept out the door after a withering state-commissioned audit released last year. A letter...
Johnson gets nailed with a $394,000 fine
STAFFORD — Johnson Memorial Hospital has been issued a fine of nearly $400,000 by the state Office of Health Strategy for continuing to keep its birthing unit closed without proper state approval for more than two years. The penalty comes as the hospital, owned by Trinity Health of New...
Bail: How much does freedom cost in Connecticut?
Connecticut must build a system that does not incarcerate people who haven't been sentenced simply because they can't afford freedom.
Indoor masking urged in New Haven County as COVID numbers rise
People in New Haven County are advised to wear masks in public to guard against the spread of COVID-19, Connecticut’s public health commissioner, Dr. Manisha Juthani, said Tuesday. “At the New Haven County level — this would be for anybody in an indoor setting — we are recommending masking...
State officials unveil new COVID safety guidelines for Connecticut schools
Officials with the state Department of Education and Department of Health hope the new rules will keep the maximum number of students in the classroom this fall.
Fate of retail sales and recreational cannabis use in Bristol remains cloudy
BRISTOL – The fate of retail sales and recreational cannabis use in Bristol may be cloudy, but no one said there wasn’t a medicinal place for the substance at the Tuesday Bristol Ordinance Committee meeting, where stakeholders highlighted concerns before committee members. With a working draft of potential...
Two CT companies seeking cannabis cultivator licenses file lawsuits after denials
The first lawsuits have been brought against Connecticut’s cannabis licensing process. Two Hartford County-based businesses are challenging their denials for cultivator licenses. The companies filed separate lawsuits in Superior Court seeking to appeal the decision by the Social Equity Council that they did not meet ownership requirements set forth for so-called social equity applicants.
