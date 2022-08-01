ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'Shots fired!': N.Y. police release bodycam footage of gunfight during foot pursuit

police1.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.police1.com

Robert
2d ago

Good pursuit and capture.... you can't have a person like that on the street shooting at a police officer... what do you think he would do to ppl on the street.... lock 🔐 him up quickly!!!!! .....geeeeeez

David Gaiser II
2d ago

Thanks to Hochul's " no bail" bail reform laws, he'll be out tomorrow to reoffend the officers that arrested him. This is the kind of unlawfulness these kinds of laws have created. it needs to stop.

FosterKidsMatter325
2d ago

Lock him up. He’s a menace to society and who has no respect for law enforcement officers. 😡

