'Shots fired!': N.Y. police release bodycam footage of gunfight during foot pursuit

www.police1.com
Robert
2d ago
Good pursuit and capture.... you can't have a person like that on the street shooting at a police officer... what do you think he would do to ppl on the street.... lock 🔐 him up quickly!!!!! .....geeeeeez
Reply
8
David Gaiser II
2d ago
Thanks to Hochul's " no bail" bail reform laws, he'll be out tomorrow to reoffend the officers that arrested him. This is the kind of unlawfulness these kinds of laws have created. it needs to stop.
Reply(2)
4
FosterKidsMatter325
2d ago
Lock him up. He’s a menace to society and who has no respect for law enforcement officers. 😡
Reply
5
Related
BPD investigating shooting on Bailey and Davidson Ave
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night on Bailey and Davidson Avenue.
Buffalo Police investigating Tuesday night shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday night. Police say that officers responded to a call just before 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bailey Ave. and Davidson Ave. Detectives say a 21-year-old male was hit by gunfire while inside of a vehicle. He was transported to Erie […]
chautauquatoday.com
Thruway traffic stop in Buffalo leads to felony gun arrest of Dunkirk man
A traffic stop on I-190 in the city of Buffalo led to a felony gun arrest of a Dunkirk man. State Police say troopers pulled over 25-year-old Bryan Colon-Colon for a vehicle and traffic violation Monday afternoon, shortly after 4 pm. Further investigation determined that Colon-Colon had a suspended license. Troopers arranged to have the vehicle towed off the Thruway, and while completing a vehicle inventory, a loaded defaced Taurus model G2C handgun with 12 live rounds was discovered on the passenger side floor.
Man shot on Niagara Street Tuesday night
Buffalo Police told 7 News a man was shot on Niagara Street near Hertel just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Shoplifting Incident In WNY Leads To A High-Speed Police Chase
Four shoplifting suspects led police on a high-speed chase in Niagara County. What began as most likely a misdemeanor crime quickly turned into a felonious and dangerous situation. According to Saland Law PC,. The most common criminal charge for shoplifting in New York is Petit Larceny, PL 155.25, which is...
Buffalo man pleads guilty to assault and gun charges from three crimes
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing up to 37 years in prison following a guilty plea on assault and gun charges from three separate crimes. 27-year-old Wayne A. Smothers pleaded guilty on Tuesday afternoon to two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and one count of assault. Police say that on […]
Man shot near Bailey and Davidson Tuesday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a man is recovering after being shot Tuesday night. It happened around 8 p.m. near Bailey Avenue and Davidson Avenue. Police said a man was shot and taken to ECMC in a civilian vehicle to be treated. Anyone with information is...
Four Rochester natives arrested, led police on chase across two WNY counties
One woman is being charged with a felony, and three men with outstanding warrants were arrested in Orleans County after leading police on a chase from Lockport.
Someone Is Breaking Into Cars At These Western New York Parks
The place you have always taken your children for a nice family walk may not be as safe as you once thought. Kristine Bailey took her kids for a nature walk on Monday, like she would on any given week. They stopped at Stiglmeier Park on Losson Rd, a favorite amongst the kids.
wesb.com
Buffalo Man Accused of Spreading Rubbish
A Buffalo man is accused of scattering rubbish in Eldred. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 44-year-old Leon Hughes deposited multiple household items on private property in Eldred. Charges are pending.
wutv29.com
Buffalo police commissioner says Rochester officer's death hits close to home
Buffalo, N.Y. — Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia attended Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz’s funeral, along with about 30 Buffalo police officers Monday. The commissioner said after three separate incidents in which officers were shot at in Buffalo in the last four months, the funeral hit close to home.
Buffalo man pleads guilty in death of 17-month-old girl
Robert L. Dumas, 36, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter.
West Seneca Man Charged In Horrific Fatal Stabbing On Edson Street
A man has been charged for grisly stabbing death in West Seneca. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 24-year-old man was arraigned on Saturday afternoon by West Seneca Town Court Justice Shannon Filbert. Jairus J. Kedzierski of West Seneca was arrested on one count of Murder in the Second Degree.
wnypapers.com
NFPD investigating gunshot victim
At approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, Niagara Falls Police and Niagara Falls Fire departments responded to an address in the 500 block of 19th Street for a report of an unresponsive male. The 59-year-old male had sustained a gunshot wound and was deceased at the scene. NFPD detectives are...
Reckless Driver Gets 5 to 15 Year Prison Sentence for Causing Fatal Crash
BUFFALO, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 24-year-old...
Narcity
A White Arctic Wolf Escaped Near Niagara Falls & Police Are Looking For It
A white Arctic wolf is running loose in a city near Niagara Falls after it escaped from its home, and police are currently looking for it. In a news release issued on August 3, the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) shared that the female wolf dug out of its enclosure on August 2 at around 9 a.m. in Port Colborne.
Police: 2 killed in Buffalo car crash
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people have died following a car crash early Sunday morning in the City of Buffalo. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Bailey Avenue. Buffalo Police accident investigators say a Jeep Cherokee was driving south on Bailey Avenue when...
chautauquatoday.com
Sinclairville man charged with attempted assault
A Sinclairville man has been charged with attempted assault in the 3rd degree after an incident on Main Street in Sinclairville Monday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call around 12:30 pm, and an investigation determined that 31-year-old Ronald Duman, Jr. allegedly struck another individual. Deputies transported Duman to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
wnypapers.com
Police officer, former NFL player & Buffalo-born Niko Davis promoted to executive director of Buffalo Police Explorers
Founder Joelle Bence transitions into director of finance after 3 years of successful operations. The Buffalo Police Explorers announced Buffalo Police Department officer and former NFL player Niko Davis will become the new executive director of the Buffalo Police Explorers. He will replace the founder of the Buffalo Police Explorers, Det. Joelle Bence, who will enter the role of finance director within the organization.
WGRZ TV
Buffalo Police: 2 people killed following crash near Broadway, Bailey Avenue
Two people are dead after an overnight accident near Broadway and Bailey. Buffalo Police say a Jeep Cherokee collided with a Jeep Liberty at the intersection.
Comments / 19