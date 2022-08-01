ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Squeegee worker killed, no motorist interaction link

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — An 18-year-old man who worked cleaning windshields for cash was fatally shot in West Baltimore over the weekend, police said.

Officers called to Gwynns Falls Parkway around 11 a.m. Saturday found the man with gunshot wounds and he later died at a hospital, police said.

The shooting comes weeks after a man with a baseball bat was fatally shot during a dispute with so-called squeegee workers at a downtown intersection. However, police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said there’s no sign that Saturday’s shooting was related to the man cleaning windshields or any interaction with a motorist, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Related
CBS Baltimore

"No Shoot Zone" activist shot in East Baltimore on Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- Fresh data from the city's Open Baltimore website shows 179 homicides were recorded in the first six months of this year, putting the city on pace for one of the deadliest years in Baltimore's history.The Baltimore Banner has described the first six months of 2022 the deadliest in Baltimore's history—and the shootings just don't stop.The Baltimore Police Department reports that 10 shootings and five people killed over the past weekend alone along with 17 confirmed robberies.This morning, police responded to yet another shooting in Southeast Baltimore.The shooting happened on Rose Street but police found the 46-year-old gunshot victim...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

17-Year-Old Flown Out After Annapolis Shooting; Suspects Not Located

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On August 3, 2022 at approximately 1:00am, officers responded to the unit block of Marcs Court for a reported shooting. Upon arrival officers located a 17 year old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was later airlifted to a local trauma center in critical condition.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 'squeegee kid' killed over the weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified two of the most recent homicide victims in the city, including the squeegee kid shot to death Saturday morning in west Baltimore. Police say 18-year-old Sareef Muse was killed in the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway Saturday morning. Investigators do...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Man Sentenced to Life for Killing 7-Eleven Cashier in Maryland

A judge in Maryland sentenced a man to life without parole plus 20 years in prison for shooting a cashier at a 7-Eleven in Waldorf in October 2020. Gregory Deshawn Collins, 23, of Waldorf entered the store in the 3300 block of Middletown Road about 1 a.m. Oct. 1, 2020, grabbed a bottle of tea and approached the cashier, 49-year-old Lynn Marie Maher of White Plains, prosecutors said. He showed a gun and announced a robbery.
WALDORF, MD
weaa.org

Amazon driver carjacked, run over in Baltimore; Squeegee worker fatally shot

An Amazon driver was carjacked and run over by her own vehicle on Saturday in the Wyman Park neighborhood near Johns Hopkins University. Officials say the driver -- Chelsea Nicolette, a single mother of three -- was delivering packages early when a carjacker took her car, realized the car fob was not in the ignition and returned to the scene and ran over the woman.
#Police#Shooting#Squeegee#West Baltimore#Violent Crime#The Baltimore Sun
CBS Baltimore

Man in serious condition after East Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man is in serious condition after he was shot Wednesday morning in East Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 9:45 a.m. to the 600 block of North Luzerne Street, where they found a 46-year-old man shot once. He was hospitalized and is listed in serious condition, according to police. Investigators believe he was shot on East Monument at North Rose Street, but no suspect has been identified. Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Shooting on BW parkway breaks out during rush hour, child injured in uninvolved car

WASHINGTON — A shooting on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway is being investigated, according to the U.S. Park Police. Around 1:45 p.m. people in two cars began firing guns at one another on southbound 295. Officials say a third car that was not involved in the shooting was hit by a bullet. A child was in the car, and was not shot, but authorities said the child was injured as a result of the incident. It was not specified what the injuries are for the child.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police looking to identify toddler found in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a young girl found Tuesday morning in West Baltimore. Police said the girl's name is possibly Zhara, but are unsure of the spelling. Officers on patrol found the 3- to 4-year-old girl unattended at the Poe Homes apartment building on the 800 block of west Saratoga Street. Police said the officers couldn't find a parent or guardian, and nobody in the area knew the girl. The toddler was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, police said. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Woman, 19, killed in Reisterstown crash

BALTIMORE -- A 19-year-old woman died in a crash Sunday night in Reisterstown, Baltimore County Police said. Officers responded shortly after 10 p.m. to Greenspring Avenue near Tufton Avenue for a reported crash. There, they found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, and she was transported to an area hospital, police said.
REISTERSTOWN, MD
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

