Spraying operation to target mosquitoes in Reading

‘This Is a Crisis:’ Western Chester County First Responders Sound Alarm Bells Regarding Closure of Medic 93
First responders gathering for discussion of Medic 93 services. Western Chester County first responders gathered for an informational meeting in Parkesburg last week to discuss the impending closure of Tower Health’s Medic 93 and the effects that the loss of its advanced life support will have on the region, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown names new director for the Allentown Health Bureau
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The City of Allentown has announced that David Synnamon has been named the new director for the Allentown Health Bureau starting August 8. According to a city press release, Synnamon served as the injury prevention manager for the city’s health bureau since 2014. He also served...
Mosquito control operation to be conducted in Reading Monday evening
Due to the high levels of West Nile carrying mosquitoes discovered in the City of Reading, the Berks County Conservation District Mosquito-Borne Disease Program will be conducting a truck-mounted, ultra-low volume mosquito control operation on Monday, August 1, 2022, beginning at dusk. The operation is focusing on the areas of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks County Commissioners approve plan for spending coronavirus relief funding
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. – At their Wednesday morning meeting, the Bucks County Commissioners approved the plan for spending $61,017,041, about one-half of the total allocation, from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. County Chief Operating Officer, Margie McKevitt, presented the plan and said that it is “a fluid document...
Town in Lancaster County is finalist for dog park contest
EPHRATA, Pa. — A local borough in Lancaster County is hoping to win a contest that would help them build a new dog park, and you can help!. Voting is now open for PetSafe's "Bark For Your Park" contest. It's a nationwide contest with 30 finalists, including Ephrata. As...
bctv.org
Reading Parking Authority Line Striping Pilot in Effect through October
To make it easier for residents to find legal parking spaces, the City of Reading and the Reading Parking Authority are launching a line striping pilot program. The program was approved by City Council resolution 69-2022 signed on April 11, 2022. WHAT: Lines will be painted on the street to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County picks Berks housing authority to run public housing, voucher programs
The Northampton County Housing Authority has chosen new management for its public housing. This is a transition month as the Berks County Housing Authority takes over Northampton's Section 8 voucher program and the management of three facilities: the Oliver S. Border House in Nazareth, Howard Jones Manor in Bath, and the authority's Goepp Street property in Bethlehem.
Main Line Media News
Montco to acquire 1-acre property near Green Lane Park
NORRISTOWN — A land acquisition in the works could make Green Lane Park even bigger. The Montgomery County Commissioners voted unanimously last month to acquire just over an acre of property in Upper Frederick Township near the park, and start the process of integrating it. During their July 21...
WFMZ-TV Online
Philadelphia liquor tax collections decline, affect school funding
(The Center Square) – The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has crushed Philadelphia’s liquor tax collection, a major contributor to the funding of the city's school district. Philadelphia’s drop in liquor tax collection is evidence of how restaurants and bars have been hurt during the pandemic by government...
The City of Coatesville Invites You to Sounds of Summer!
COATESVILLE, PA — The public is invited to The City of Coatesville’s Sounds of Summer Music Series beginning Friday, August 5. Concerts are free to the public and happen from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. every other Friday (Aug. 5 & 19, Sept. 2 & 16) at Victor Abdala Park (851 Olive St.) in Coatesville.
Route 340 Bridge Rehabilitation in Coatesville and Valley Township Completed
COATESVILLE, PA — The bridge carrying Route 340 (Kings Highway) over Tribune of West Branch of Brandywine Creek has reopened between Route 82 (Manor Road) and Pratts Dam Road in the City of Coatesville and Valley Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced, following a bridge rehabilitation due to structural deterioration.
Multipurpose housing and medical building coming to Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — A multipurpose housing and medical building is coming to Lancaster. Officials broke ground on the Queen Street Flats Project on Tuesday, on the site of what was formally a YMCA building between the 500 blocks of North Queen and North Prince streets. The project will feature...
Crews battle fire at Berks County, Pa. plant after reported explosion
Video from Chopper 6 showed smoke and a large hole in the side of the building.
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
wlvr.org
The Mill at Easton provides welcome affordable housing
John Robinson owned and operated Black Diamond Enterprises in Easton for many years, and while the site eventually fell into disrepair, his vision for what the property could turn into did anything but. “He wanted to benefit his community,” said Robinson’s son Joshua. “He was a family guy. He was...
Injuries Reported In Fiery Explosion At Berks County Factory: Officials
Multiple people were injured after an explosion at a factory in Berks County, authorities said. Crews were on the scene at the Reading Alloys factory on West Penn Avenue in Robesonia in response to the heavy fire around 2 p.m., according to the Western Berks Fire Department. Further details about...
WFMZ-TV Online
Upland Square shopping center off Route 100 in Montgomery County sold for $85.7M
Upland Square, a 400,716-square-foot retail shopping center in Montgomery County, has been sold for $85.7 million, according to a statement from Institutional Property Advisors. The sale of the West Pottsgrove Township property does not include an AMC Theatre and some free-standing properties, Brad Nathanson of Institutional Property Advisors said in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Backyard chickens take backseat after Bethlehem City Council postpones final vote on ordinance
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – To allow for proper advertising, Bethlehem City Council decided to postpone until its next meeting a final vote on an amended ordinance governing backyard chickens. The ordinance was amended to cap the number of permits to 40, allowing a one-year pilot period to determine how keeping...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wolf, Delloso 'reintroduce' $2,000 payments
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf joined state Rep. David Delloso in Folcroft to reintroduce a program to give $2,000 checks where annual household is less than $80,000. “I hear directly from so many people all across the commonwealth, day after day, about how much this program...
