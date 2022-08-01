Spotlight on Jake Zimmerman, Superintendent of the Kane County Veterans Assistance Commission

kanecountyconnects.com
ciceroindependiente.com
Larry Dominick’s 2022 Chevy Tahoe Received Upgrades, Notes from the July 12 Board Meeting
The Town of Cicero Board of Trustees and President Larry Dominick gathered on July 12 for the first of two board meetings scheduled this month. With very few items on the agenda, the meeting lasted roughly eight minutes and featured the approval of $50,000 in spending for Cicero Police Department patrol vehicle upgrades, a permit application for a fundraiser run by the Cicero Fire Department to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association and a settlement of the case Robert J. Miller v. Antonio Ayala and The Town of Cicero.
'Anti-corporate welfare' petition against Bears, Arlington Heights
A petition was created to stop "financial incentive" towards helping the Chicago Bears build a new stadium in Arlington Heights, according to the Chicago Tribune. The attempted ordinance was created by an organization called Americans for Prosperity in an attempt to maintain "equal treatment of businesses and good use of taxpayer dollars" within the village of Arlington Heights.
positivelynaperville.com
DuPage County Board Chairman announces board member’s resignation
In a written statement, DuPage County Board Chairman Dan Cronin has announced that County Board Member Amy Chavez has resigned. Wheaton – “Today DuPage County Board Member Amy Chavez informed me of her decision to resign from the County Board, effective August 16, 2022. “As Economic Development Committee...
kanecountyconnects.com
Reclaim Your Future
In September, Kane County Circuit Clerk Theresa E. Barreiro and other judicial partners will host their annual Expungement Clinic. The events will take place at Gail Borden Library in Elgin on Saturday, September 17 and at the Aurora Public Library on Saturday, September 24.
WSPY NEWS
No action to be taken after Oswego Fire Protection District recount; trustees could put the tax proposal on the November ballot
The Oswego Fire Protection District won't pursue any further action after a discovery recount on Monday confirmed the results its tax proposal in the June 28th primary election. The measure had 4,149 votes in favor and 4,150 against. Fire Chief John Cornish says members of the district met with Kendall County Clerk Debbie Gillette to examine ballots from several precincts.
insideradio.com
Former ‘Mix’ Chicago Co-Host Appeals Decision In Defamation Suit Against Hubbard.
Melissa McGurren, the former morning show co-host at hot AC “The Mix” WTMX Chicago whose $10 million defamation suit against Hubbard Radio was dismissed by a federal judge in March, is appealing that decision. McGurren, who claimed the company defamed her when it responded to her harassment charges...
wlsam.com
Michelle Hunter is running for Illinois State Representative in the 54th District
Michelle Hunter is running for election to the Illinois House of Representatives to represent District 54. She and the Steve Cochran Show talk about parental school choice, making Chicago a pro-business city again, and strategies to improve DCFS.
thechicagomachine.com
Lightfoot Announces Mayoral Transportation Detail Now Allowed to Drive Drunk
CHICAGO, IL -- Following her unpopular refusal to pay several speeding and red light tickets, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has announced that her driver and members of her transportation detail will now be permitted to drive drunk. Mayor Lightfoot, who has advocated for stricter speed cameras, defended her decisions, stating, "The...
Chicago magazine
The Most Corrupt Addresses in the Chicago Area
You can spend your bottom dollar on an alderman in Chicago. On LaSalle Street, where pals meet to fix City Hall. They do things and accrue things the goo-goos appall. 1940 W. Foster Ave.: This long-abandoned police station was once the headquarters of the Summerdale District. In the late 1950s, eight Summerdale officers helped professional burglar Richard Morrison break into houses on the North Side. The cops not only acted as lookouts for Morrison, but helped him haul away the loot, then divided it up amongst themselves. Five cops went to prison. The scandal was so bad that Mayor Richard J. Daley had to hire an egghead professor to make the department look honest again. He fired police superintendent Timothy O’Connor, your usual Irish cop, and replaced him with reformer O.W. Wilson, dean of the University of California’s School of Criminology.
‘A Bigger Cage Is Not The Right Answer’: Animal Advocates Urge Cook County Officials To Relocate Rocky The Coyote
CHICAGO — Animal activists have for months raised concerns about the wellbeing of a 4-year-old coyote named Rocky who’s lived in a suburban forest preserve enclosure most of his life — and they aren’t satisfied with the response from county officials. The Forest Preserves of Cook...
Cook County landlords will find it difficult to illegally deny applicants with old criminal records
Sisavanh Baker, Cook County’s director of human rights and ethics, said they have been getting complaints from people who said they’re being denied apartment rentals because of old criminal convictions, in violation of the Just Housing Amendment.
Chicago Defender
Plazas Planned for Nine Chicago Neighborhoods
Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot today announced that 10 new public plazas will create spaces for recreation, performances, pop-up shops, gardening, and other neighborhood activities at strategic locations across the South, West, and North sides. These projects will be supported with funding from the Chicago Recovery Plan. “These transformational projects will...
hhhistory.com
The Eastland Disaster -- The Ship That Capsized Without Leaving the Dock
Imagine yourself as a recent Polish immigrant. It is July 24, 1915. Your husband, Karol, immigrated to America two years earlier and you and baby Stefan joined him a year later after he landed a well-paying job at Western Electric in Cicero, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Karol has raved about Western Electric’s annual employee picnic that he attended last year while you and baby Stefan were en route to America. Today, you’ll attend this year’s picnic as a family of three.
Head of FBI Chicago, first African-American to lead division, retiring
CHICAGO — The head of the FBI’s Chicago Field Office has announced his retirement. Emmerson Buie, a Chicago native and the first Black man to ever lead the Chicago office, is stepping away after three years in the high-profile job. Buie was the leader of an office of 1,100 people that oversees investigations into […]
Speed Cameras hurt Black wards but Black aldermen side with Lightfoot
Mayor Lori Lightfoot scored another victory last week after 10 Black aldermen sided with her and rejected an ordinance that would have raised the threshold to 10 miles per hour (mph) for red light speed cameras. Without the help of the Black Caucus majority, the ordinance would have passed forcing...
Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Kendall, Kane, Du Page, Will counties.
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville 131 PM CDT Wed Aug 3 2022 The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois... Southwestern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 131 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Yorkville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Aurora, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Wheaton, Romeoville, Plainfield, Woodridge, Oswego, Homer Glen, Yorkville, Plano, Lisle, Darien, Montgomery, Warrenville, Boulder Hill and Bristol. This includes... Aurora University, Benedictine University, and North Central College. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && LAT...LON 4184 8810 4169 8799 4169 8803 4164 8803 4164 8796 4154 8850 4169 8857 TIME...MOT...LOC 1831Z 251DEG 30KT 4164 8846 HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
northernpublicradio.org
DeKalb School District says police can no longer fine students for in-class behavior
In early March of this year, a 12-year-old student was caught with marijuana at Clinton-Rosette Middle School in DeKalb. On top of their school’s choice of discipline -- whether it be detention, suspension or expulsion -- school police also issued them a $750 fine. Two months later, that debt was sent to collections, where they now owe $1,147.50.
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office responds to recent resignations
The Cook County State's Attorney's Office is responding after several recent resignations.
Resigning prosecutor says he has 'zero confidence' Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx
Several recent resignations in the Cook County State's Attorney's office are raising questions about the culture and the reforms that have resulted from Kim Foxx's leadership.
