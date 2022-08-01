Linking Young People to Solutions For Labor Shortage, Supply Chain Crisis

www.kxl.com
Opinion: There's a dire shortage of nurses across the US. There's also an overlooked solution
Covid-19 is once again on the rise, largely as a result of the highly transmissible BA.5 subvariant. And as the virus ravages America's health care system, it is illuminating the country's national shortage of nurses, write Marcella Bombardieri and Marina Zhavoronkova.
Older people deserve better support from employers
The Centre for Ageing Better says that we are experiencing a mass exodus of older people from the labour market. The findings show a problem with our world of work in stark relief, as does Ros Altmann’s observation that older people are now re-entering the market “even if their health may not be up to it” (Britain’s ‘great unretirement’: cost of living drives older people back to work, 25 July). The fact is that Britain is not doing enough to support people late in their careers.
Ayanna Carrington is Helping Businesses Organize For Change As the CEO Of Your Project Board
Ayanna Carrington noticed the law firm she worked for wasn’t providing its young Black attorneys with the tools they needed to be successful. So she wondered how she could help. That led Carrington to start Your Project Board, a consulting firm that offers project management, virtual assistance and marketing...
6 people explain how they broke into tech from industries like nursing and teaching — and landed salaries over $100,000
Tech newcomers explain how they got into the field, how it affected their quality of life, and their advice for others looking to make the switch.
Ontario Is Creating A Free Training Program For Auto Workers & There's A Paid Job Placement
If you're looking to work in the car industry in Ontario, you might be able to get some free training. In a news release issued on August 3, the Ontario government announced it will provide 500 people from underrepresented groups with free training to land some "well-paying jobs" in the automotive manufacturing sector.
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
The labor shortage has FedEx pulling the plug on Sunday delivery in much of rural America
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Rural areas across parts of the U.S. are about to see less of FedEx. The delivery company plans to suspend Sunday deliveries in an unspecified number of markets starting the...
New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Cross Country Workforce Solutions Group, a division of Cross Country Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of in-home clinical and non-clinical care for aging seniors, today announced findings from a national survey showing that while most people aged 50-79 years old would prefer at-home care as they age, 91 percent of respondents have not proactively researched the care they may need as they grow older. Further, 34 percent have not thought about their care needs, and awareness of existing managed-at-home care programs, such as PACE (Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) and LIFE (Living Independence for the Elderly), was low among the survey respondents. The study“Aging in Place: Assessing Seniors’ Understanding of Home Healthcare Options” found that 80 percent of respondents had not heard of either program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005081/en/ New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs. (Photo: Business Wire)
stpetecatalyst.com
Local credit union warns of payment app fraud
Nearly 18 million people suffered “widespread fraud” on mobile payment applications in 2020, according to a letter sent by three U.S. senators in late April to Zelle’s network operator. Locally, Dunedin-based credit union Achieva saw its members lose $100,000 on Zelle in June. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
Rising retail, restaurant, fast-food wages make hiring tougher for manufacturing, construction, health care
Higher wages in retail, restaurants, fast-food have increased hiring challenges in skilled fields such as manufacturing, construction, health care.
protocol.com
Frontline workers question the power of diversity initiatives
Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. I’ve got Taylor Swift’s “August” on repeat today as I try to revel in the last days of summer. Today: We’ve got heavy stuff about racism, social class and economic mobility. Bear with us, because there’s really good research with nuggets of hope in every section.
Phys.org
New skills are the high road to higher salaries, study finds
A new study by Jeroma Adda (Department of Economics) finds that the acquisition of skills is the main contributor to higher salaries for workers, with the magnitude of the effect differing according to the type of skill and the career stage of the worker. Although workers can acquire skills on the job, those who undergo training before entering the job market generally obtain greater wages and are in unemployment less often.
TechCrunch
US startups seeking funds shouldn’t overlook financing from the government
Chris Hurn, the founder and CEO of Fountainhead, knows the potential benefits of taking on government financing. Fountainhead is a nonbank lender of government-guaranteed loans. Hurn said the current generation of entrepreneurs is laser-focused on raising equity-based funding from backers like venture capital firms — but that isn’t their only option, especially as equity gets more expensive in current market conditions.
Fast Company
5 steps to building and implementing AI solutions
Most businesses are able to recognize when they have a challenge that artificial intelligence (AI) can solve. However, when they move on to planning and implementation, they often fail to get their AI solution off the ground quickly. When trying to solve any problem with AI, it’s important to consider guidelines, resources, tools, and partners that can help bring such a solution to life.
Verizon Innovative Learning Has Rebranded and Expanded Its Free Project-Based Enrichment Program
Verizon Innovative Learning, the communication giant’s signature education initiative, has rebranded and expanded the free program to Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers. Previously known as two separate programs, Verizon’s new program will work in partnership with the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE). The STEM Achievers program will...
thefastmode.com
Singtel to Invest Additional $100M into Innovative Technology Startups
Singtel announced its plan to invest a further US$100 million into Singtel Innov8, its corporate venture arm, raising its total capital commitment to US$350 million. One of the earliest corporate venture capital firms in Southeast Asia, Innov8 invests in start-ups that align with Singtel Group businesses in the areas of 5G, Artificial Intelligence, the digital economy, sustainability, cyber security and emerging technologies. It operates on an evergreen fund model, re-investing returns from portfolio exits into new investments. With the capital injection, Innov8 will further expand its portfolio of investments in Southeast Asia, United States, China, Israel and Australia.
Scrubs Magazine
New Graduates Enter the Field Anxious Over Staff Shortages
No one wants to go to work short staffed. The healthcare industry has been filled with dire warnings about staff shortages since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and new nurses have been paying attention. The ongoing nurse shortage is making some recent graduates rethink their career plans. A recent...
thebossmagazine.com
Why Your Business Should Source from Diverse Suppliers
A lot of considerations go into choosing who to procure materials crucial to your business from. There’s price, there’s logistics, there’s sustainability. Chief procurement officers all over are rethinking their supply chains in attempts to avoid the kinds of headaches the COVID pandemic brought. If you haven’t explored adding diverse suppliers to your process, you really should. It’s not as difficult as you might think, given how many categories of diverse supplier there are. A diverse supplier can be anything from minority-owned to women-owned to LGBTQ+-owned to simply a small business. Sending business their way obviously helps them out, but it benefits the businesses working with them and the overall economy as well. Here’s how.
Ikea’s New Socially Conscious Collection Supports Marginalized People
Click here to read the full article. Fair trade and socially conscious design have become a major priority for many home goods companies, and Ikea joins them with the launch of its latest collection, Vardande. The Vardande collection includes bath towels, storage pieces, bowls, baskets and planters, created in partnership with socially conscious businesses from Asian locales such as Bangladesh, Thailand, India and Vietnam. The companies—Classical, Ramesh Flowers, Doi Tung, Spun and Saitex—work to build long-term opportunities for marginalized groups in vulnerable areas. “Doing the right thing—socially and environmentally—not many have been able to articulate that this is actually profitable,” said Saitex...
Combating Human Trafficking With Collaborative Data Collection
Human trafficking is one of the world's fastest-growing crimes. It spans continents and industries, and it is often extremely difficult to identify and prosecute perpetrators. Christi Wigle, co-founder and CEO of the nonprofit United Against Slavery (UAS), helped to identify a need for collaborative data collection in the anti-trafficking sector.
