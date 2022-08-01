Pets get wearable fans to beat Japan’s heatwave

www.theverge.com
A passenger was fined $1,874 after an airport security dog sniffed out two McMuffins in their luggage
An airline passenger arrived at an Australian airport with undeclared food, and officials weren’t lovin’ it. A detector dog sniffed out the breach in biosecurity last week after a passenger traveling from Indonesia snuck a McDonald's meal on a flight to Darwin International Airport in Australia. The airport’s...
Tree Hugger
Silly Pets Swim, Drive, and Grin for Photo Awards
Cat buddies and dog buddies. Lots of water playtime, silly looks, and a cat contemplating its next chess moves. These are some of the finalists in the Comedy Pet Photo Awards, featuring dogs and cats and a few other animals mugging for the camera. Thirty shortlisted images and videos were chosen from hundreds of entries submitted from nearly 70 countries.
ZDNet
The 5 best pet cameras: Keep an eye on your cat or pup
In a perfect world, you would be with your pet 24/7 and bring them everywhere with you. However, that's not always the case -- sometimes, your pet must be at home without you. If you want to check in on your dog or cat while you're out, a pet camera is a great option to ensure your furry friend doesn't cause any trouble, and some models can even feed them their favorite treats or let you talk to them.
purewow.com
14 Cat Breeds from Asia with Incredible Histories
Unlike dog breeds, whose origins can often be traced back to specific locales through detailed breeding records, cats are shrouded in some mystery. Fitting, as felines are known for being more discreet than canines. In any case, expert breeders and organizations like The Cat Fanciers Association and The International Cat Association have done some digging to determine the origins of cat breeds around the world. Here, we’re looking at cat breeds from Asia. All of the felines on our list either got their start in Asia or have existed on that continent for so long that we don’t know how or when they first emerged. In many Asian cultures, cats are seen as good luck! Whether you decide to adopt one of these breeds or opt for a waving cat tchotchke (maneki neko in Japanese), we hope you enjoy these kitties.
US News and World Report
Hot Dogs - and Cats - Get Wearable Fans to Beat Japan's Scorching Summer
TOKYO (Reuters) - A Tokyo clothing maker has teamed up with veterinarians to create a wearable fan for pets, hoping to attract the anxious owners of dogs - or cats - that can't shed their fur coats in Japan's blistering summer weather. The device consists of a battery-operated, 80-gramme (3-ounce)...
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
Dog's Reaction to Being Told Off on Pet Cam Has Internet in Hysterics
Most dog owners agree that pet cameras are a marvelous invention. Not only useful for keeping your furry friend safe when home alone, pet cams can help you to solve mysteries (such as why is my dog's head wet?) or catch bad behavior in the act. One greyhound got the...
buzznicked.com
Couple Adopts What They Thought Was A Mini-Pig, Keeps Her As A Pet As She Grows To Over 500 Lbs
Anytime I hear that someone has a pet mini pig, I have a hard time not thinking that eventually that mini pig will be turned into food for the family. That was not the case with this mini pig though! Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins are roommates who live in Toronto. Their friend had a mini pig that was up for adoption. Thinking that the mini pig would only be about 70 lbs full-grown, they decided to adopt Esther the pig. But to their surprise, Esther did not stop growing. She’s now topping the scales at a whopping 530 lbs! That’s quite the surprise. I recently started following Esther the Pig on Facebook, and she is pretty adorable. Even though she is insanely large and probably a pretty inconvenient pet, Derek & Steve have taken full advantage of her inspiration. They have given up bacon and have even started a shelter for abused & abandoned commercial farm animals. Their shelter is called The Esther Effect Farm Animal Sanctuary. Who knew that a pig could have so much influence on two roommates.
Cats Left 'Petrified' After Meeting Owner's Newborn Baby Charm the Internet
The owner shared that she initially expected her cats to "love" the baby but was met with a very different reaction that has been viewed over 1.7 million times.
These Paw-Proof Dog Pools Keep Your Pets Cool & Entertained in Summer Heat
Click here to read the full article. With summer 2022 fully bearing down, everyone wants to get in on the pool action — including your dog. Summer can be an uncomfortable season for dogs with thicker coats, so a haircut and some pool time are in order to keep them happy and healthy. Excessive heat is also dangerous for your dog, so be sure to supply them with plenty of water and shade while you’re all playing outside. Dogs also love to play in the water, and splashing around in dog pools can be fun for you and your pooch. Kiddie...
9 dog breeds most at risk in hot weather, according to animal charity
Vets and UK-based animal charity the RSPCA have issued a heatwave warning for dog owners, highlighting dog breeds that are most at risk in hot weather and advising owners not to walk their pets in the intense heat. Dog owners have been warned to take extra care in sweltering temperatures,...
Pet of the week: Meet Franchesca, the world’s fluffiest bunny
This adorable bunny will make you do a double take, due to her incredibly long fur that makes her look like a Pekingese dog or a fluffy cloud. Franchesca is a big celebrity in Morgan Hill, California, with her fur being double the length of a Subway sandwich. This...
Orcas Attack and Sink Sailboat With Five on Board, Miles From Coast
Scientists have observed killer whales approaching fishing boats, having learned that the fishing lines could provide an easy meal.
'All I Do Now Is Wait': Cat Leaving Frog in Dog's Bowl Delights Internet
"Just waiting for the dog to come along and slurp some of that frog water," one user said.
thesprucepets.com
What Is an Exotic Pet?
What is considered to be an exotic pet depends on context, but it is largely agreed upon that anything other than a domestic animal can be considered exotic. Different companies, people, state governments, and associations may all define what an exotic pet is slightly differently than one another. To some, a pet goat or a ferret is exotic but to others, only things like tigers and venomous snakes are exotic. What is ordinary for some people is not always ordinary for another. Within the veterinary community, exotic pets are typically considered anything that isn't a domestic dog, cat, or farm animal.
N95 Masks vs. KN95 Masks: Which Work Best to Protect Against Covid?
Click here to read the full article. Though mask restrictions are easing across the country (and around the world), officials say you shouldn’t be taking off your masks just yet, especially if you’re in crowded places or starting to travel. Even if you have received your vaccine and booster, medical experts continue to promote the wearing of face coverings as an effective way to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Omicron variant, the new BA.5 variant and other potentially harmful viruses in the air. And while airlines and the FAA have relaxed guidelines mandating the wearing of face masks in-flight, many...
People
Dog Owner Details Her Pet's Last Day in Heartbreaking TikTok: '12 Years Wasn't Long Enough'
A dog owner is saying goodbye to her best friend. In a now-viral video shared to TikTok last Thursday, Ellie Buckler detailed her pup Baxter's last day. In the emotional clip to the tune of "Stuff We Did" from Up, Buckler is seen cuddling the Shar Pei. "Making my boys [sic] last day the best I can ❤️," she wrote. "So many hugs and kisses."
The Verge
Pokémon’s new yeast-powered bread dog raises some big questions
Whenever there’s a new Pokémon game reveal, there’s a brief but wonderful moment when the fanbase gets together to collectively hyper-fixate on one pokémon in particular. They are enamored of the ‘mon’s cuteness or weirdness, and they profess all kinds of love and affection up to and including a life-pact. For Sword and Shield, that pokémon was Yamper, the corgi ‘mon. Now for Scarlet and Violet, it’s Fidough.
petside.com
Australian Shepherd vs Australian Cattle Dog
PetSide may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Are you looking to understand the difference between Australian Shepherd and Australian Cattle dog breeds? In this post, we examine both breeds and outline the similarities and differences so that you can better understand why the two look the same but are, in fact, separate breeds entirely.
PopSugar
How to Prepare to Bring Home a New Dog or Cat, According to a Veterinarian
When you're busy falling in love with an adoptable dog or cat, practical matters are the last thing on your mind. Those big puppy eyes or sweet kitten whiskers will suck you right in. But before you send in an adoption application, take a minute to consider all the responsibilities...
