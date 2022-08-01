Brad Stevens explains how Bill Russell helped define 'the Butler Way'

www.nbcsports.com
BREAKING: Huge Update On Kevin Durant Situation With Nets
According to Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports, "Kevin Durant is expected to meet with" Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai this week. The Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics.
Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing
There are few greater players in the history of the NBA than Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell. This is exactly why Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for the league to honor this man with a gesture that is befitting of his tremendous contributions to the sport. According to […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson calls on NBA’s Adam Silver to give Celtics legend Bill Russell special honor after his passing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larry Bird pens heartfelt statement following the passing of Bill Russell
Larry Bird reflected on what Celtics icon Bill Russell meant to him in a heartfelt statement following the Hall of Famer passing away Sunday.
Bill Russell Once Threatened Celtics With Retirement If They Didn't Pay Him $1 More Than Wilt Chamberlain's $100K Contract
The world is currently mourning Bill Russell's passing. There's no doubt that Russell was a pioneer of the game as well as a Celtics legend, and he had a huge impact on the sport of basketball as a whole. One of the well-known things about Bill Russell was the fact...
Warriors get needed toughness, dog mindset in Green signing
The Warriors lost more than stats and numbers with their handful of subtractions in free agency this summer. A piece of their heart and soul vanished, becoming memories of a championship celebration instead of members of the squad going forward. Juan Toscano-Anderson always will represent Oakland and Dub Nation will...
Shaquille O'Neal Says The Boston Celtics Shouldn't Trade Jaylen Brown For Kevin Durant: "My Answer Is No. Excuse Me, The Answer Is Hell No."
One of the more interesting updates in recent weeks on the Kevin Durant front has been an offer from the Boston Celtics. Although it has been a while since the offer was reported, discussions about it have continued to rage on. The Celtics reportedly included Jaylen Brown, their 2nd star, in a package for Durant that was rejected by the Brooklyn Nets.
From Bird to Russell: Larry Legend honors Celtics icon in statement
There's a very short list of players who had more NBA success than Larry Bird -- and Bill Russell is on it. Russell, who passed away Sunday at age 88, won an incredible 11 championships in 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, tied for the most of any player in any major American team sport.
Kerr: JaMychal is 'one guy replacing two' on Warriors roster
After winning the biggest prize in basketball by defeating the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Warriors stumbled into a few offseason losses. Gary Payton II opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers. Otto Porter Jr. went north to the Toronto Raptors. Nemanja Bjelica packed his bags and crossed the pond to Turkey.
Should the NBA retire Bill Russell’s number league-wide?
Celtics legend Bill Russell passed away at 88 this weekend. Should the NBA retire his number league-wide? Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix makes a compelling argument.
Past & Present Knicks Pay Tribute to Bill Russell
Knicks representatives paid tribute to the late Russell, who passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday.
Vazquez makes interesting comment about future after Red Sox trade
Christian Vazquez has a new home after the Boston Red Sox traded him to the Houston Astros for a pair of prospects before Monday night's game at Minute Maid Park. Vazquez joins an Astros club that leads the American League West standings and has a strong chance to make another deep postseason run.
Bill Russell, NBA Trailblazer, Dies At 88
One of the greatest to ever step onto the hardwood, the former Celtic revolutionized basketball.
In Memoriam: Boston Celtics, civil rights icon Bill Russell (1934-2022)
In celebration of his unparalleled excellence on the court with 11 NBA titles, 13 All-Star appearances, and 5 MVP awards among countless other accolades, as well his historic support of the US Civil Rights movement and struggle for social justice up to his passing this past Sunday, the league paid tribute to the monumental life of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell with a video.
Two Bruins weddings, one weekend: Who went to Rask's and Hall's celebrations?
Boston Bruins fans are patiently waiting for any news about Pavel Zacha's contract arbitration, David Pastrnak's potential extension and the rumored return of David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron. Meanwhile, Bruins players young and old, have been enjoying themselves this summer. The last few days featured two weddings for the Bruins...
Williams explains how Lance is 'giving everybody confidence'
When the 49ers decided it was time to hand Trey Lance the starting quarterback position over veteran Jimmy Garoppolo, the 22-year-old likely had to convince the rest of his teammates that he’s the right guy to lead them to a Super Bowl. After all, Lance is replacing Garoppolo, who...
Celtics legend Bill Russell's incredible list of basketball accomplishments
It's hard to find an athlete from any major North American sports league who accomplished more than Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell. Russell, who died peacefully Sunday at 88 years old, was a champion on and off the basketball court. He was a civil rights icon his whole life, always...
NBA Power Rankings: Does Brunson Signing Make Knicks Playoff Team?
The Knicks still linger in the lower half of The Athletic's rankings, but they'd be in the summer Play-In Tournament.
Bill Russell Once Said He'd Give Kevin Garnett One Of His Rings If KG Didn't Win A Championship With The Celtics
The whole NBA world has recently been paying respects to Bill Russell, who passed on the 31st of July. There's no doubt that Bill Russell was a pioneer of the sport, and that many people respect him for what he was able to do on the court. A lot of...
Dan Shaughnessy, Terrence Moore discuss Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell's impact
If Boston Globe sports journalist Dan Shaughnessy is known for anything, it is his ability to be critical of Boston sports figures regardless of the context. But when news broke of the passing of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, the notoriously disputatious Shaughnessy had nothing but praise for the 11-time Celtics champion and pivotal figure in the US Civil Rights movement of the 1960s up to this very day in an appearance on CNN to discuss the legacy of Russell on the league and wider world.
Grant Williams: Bill Russell's prediction will drive 2022-23 Celtics
In the wake of the basketball community's loss of Bill Russell, members of the Boston Celtics family have been paying tribute to the legend through social media posts as well as various comments on television. Grant Williams was among the many players to honor Russell on Twitter on Sunday. Williams...
