This Fairytale Castle Could Be Yours For The Princely Sum Of $7 Million

A New York couple bought an A-frame cabin 100 miles from the city and spent a year renovating it as a pandemic project. Now they're listing it for $585,000 — check it out.
They bought the property in August 2020 for $160,000. Two years and a renovation later, they're listing it for $400,000 more than they bought it for.
You Can Own This Massive 6-Bedroom House In Maine For Free & Here's How To Apply
A giant house for free might sound too good to be true, but it's pretty much real. The McGlashan-Nickerson House near the rivers of Calais, ME has six bedrooms, 5,400 square feet of space, and you can live there absolutely rent-free. All you have to do is renovate it because it's in rough condition.
Inside a $46 Million Beachfront Mansion on Billionaires’ Lane in the Hamptons
Click here to read the full article. If you’re going to buy a beach house in the Hamptons, there’s no address more prestigious than Billionaires’ Lane. A jaw-dropping property on the five-mile-long Southampton peninsula has just hit the market for an impressive $46 million. The 8,600-square-foot oceanfront estate listed by Compass stretches 3.4 acres on the west end of Meadow Lane—which gets its nickname from its affluent residents and exorbitantly priced estates. The seaside home was originally built in 2010 and underwent a major renovation after it was purchased in 2013, reported Dirt. A-list interior designer, David Netto, was part...
ETOnline.com
Brad Pitt Buys $40 Million Historic House on California Coast
Brad Pitt is now the proud new owner of a historic home. The 58-year-old actor and architecture aficionado has reportedly purchased a $40 million home in Carmel Highlands on the California coast, located on a seaside bluff and marking one of the most expensive real estate deals ever made in the area. The Wall Street Journal reported the high-profile sale.
TMZ.com
Amber Heard Sells Yucca Valley Home for Over a Million, Major Profit
Amber Heard is leaving the desert -- at least the Southern California part of it, anyway -- as she just offloaded her secluded home for quite a bundle ... TMZ has learned. The Yucca Valley home that was long rumored to belong to AH since the trial earlier this year was recently sold for $1,050,000, with a closing date of July 18 ... this according to Zillow property records. The crib had been purchased in 2019 through an anonymous trust that reportedly has ties to Amber ... getting quietly snapped at the time for just over $570k.
Prince $156.4 Million Estate Battle Comes To An End – Family Set To Split Only $6 Million
Prince’s family’s lengthy legal battle over his multi-million-dollar estate has come to an end, Radar has learned.The surprising development came more than six years after the legendary singer and songwriter’s death in April 2016, in which he left behind an estate totaling more than $156 million in value.Now, according to The Blast, his surviving family members have come to an agreement – and they are only set to split nearly $6 million of the $156.4 million estate.“Excepting the Reserve and following the payments set forth in Paragraph 8, herein, the property of the Decedent on hand for distribution consists of...
Apartment Therapy
NYC’s Smallest Apartment Is 55 Square Feet and Costs $1,400 per Month
NYC has always been an expensive place to live, and with accommodations that are laughably small. This is no joke, though: there is a 55-square-foot rental that costs $1,400 per month. SoHo-based real estate agent Erik Conover recently posted on Instagram about New York City’s smallest micro apartment located at...
After Losing Their House, Couple Moves Into Home Depot Shed And Makes A Profit
Homeownership means one big game of numbers. For couple Meghan and Nick Lucido, it was too many big numbers at one time, leading to financial hardship. Confronted with the loss of their home, the couple conjured up a surprising solution: they purchased and moved into a Home Depot shed. They...
The most expensive coin in the world is a single U.S. coin minted in 1933
1933 Double Eagle CoinCredit: National Numismatic Collection, National Museum of American History; Public Domain image. The most expensive coin in the world is the 1933 Double Eagle.
I’m a thrifty shopper – three items I no longer buy and what I now use saving me $100s a year on my grocery bill
MAKING changes to your shopping could not only help save the planet but save you money as well. Getting benefits from the government or cutting your weekly spending bill are some rewards you may get by changing your consumer habits. Eco-friendly savings pro Kathryn Kellogg, who is known as “goingzerowaste_”...
The best Amtrak booking is the private bedroom with 2 beds, a couch, and full bathroom for $1,000. Here's a look inside.
I spent a night in the Amtrak sleeper car's private bedroom for $1,000. With unparalleled privacy and space, it's the most comfortable Amtrak accommodation I've booked yet. It made spending 30 hours on a train from Miami to New York City feel luxurious.
Man Tired of Paying High Rent Builds Tiny House From Scratch
A Michigan man tired of paying skyrocketing rent designed and built a tiny house from scratch for $23,000 and now lives rent free.
Turns out, living in that viral Pismo Beach tree house is actually ‘pretty f—king scary’
A $3.8 million “tree house” quietly went up for sale in Pismo Beach last month, but it didn’t take long for it to go viral on Twitter thanks to the popular account Zillow Gone Wild — namely because, as its title implies, it’s wrapped around a live oak tree that left many users wondering about all the awful bugs it must bring inside the bizarre, almost Lynchian property. According to the house's former tenant, photographer Christopher Petro, he dealt with some major "hazard" issues that still frighten him to this day.
9 Dollar Tree Items To Stock Up On This Summer
Near the end of 2021, Dollar Tree did the unthinkable -- it raised its prices from a decades-long standard price of $1 to $1.25. No longer could shoppers snag five items for $5 plus tax at Dollar...
Inside a $50 Million California Estate Where Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras Play Polo
A luxury polo property played on by Prince Harry and star polo player Nacho Figueras? Look no further than this 61-acre estate. This stunning equestrian property in Carpinteria, a charming seaside town in Santa Barbara County, has just hit the market for $50 million. The owner is professional polo player, philanthropist, and movie producer Sarah Siegel-Magness, who purchased the property in 2017. As for why she is selling, it comes down to wanting to travel the world and share her property with others.
I'm a city girl who stayed in a camper van for the first time, and it was surprisingly better than a luxury hotel
Insider's reporter stayed in a luxury camper van and gained a whole new perspective on road trips, van life, and her home state of California.
Discovery
Sharks and Mermaids, oh my!
This is a scene that plays out all day long to the uninitiated beach-goers who spot congregations of sharks swirling around them. Along the California coastline, and especially in La Jolla, California near San Diego, the harmless leopard sharks congregate in such massive numbers that it is considered one of the largest gatherings of leopard sharks in the world.
architecturaldigest.com
Kenny G’s Former Waterfront Estate Near Seattle Lists for $85 Million
The lavish former waterfront home of iconic saxophonist Kenny G is on the market for a whopping $85 million, reports Mansion Global. Set on four acres in the opulent town of Hunts Point, Washington, the property is the priciest ever listed in the Seattle area, easily surpassing the previous top spot, a $60 million property listed two years ago (also in Hunts Point).
Georgia family turned a Home Depot 'tiny house' into a home — then made a huge profit selling it
A Georgia couple lived in a Home Depot shed turned tiny home while paying off their debts before selling it for a huge profit.
Here's what Costco workers are actually looking for when they check your receipt at the exit
You've found your supersize pasta bags, the cashier has rung you up, and you're finally out the door — so why are they checking your receipt again?
