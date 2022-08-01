Louisiana Red Cross in Kentucky in aftermath of flooding

www.kplctv.com
KPLC TV
Plane crash second involving cropduster in Louisiana in two days
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday’s fatal plane crash was the second cropduster crash in two days in Louisiana. It was also one of several recent fatal crop duster accidents reported in the United States recently. Gill Pias was killed near Cheneyville Tuesday afternoon when his Air Tractor AT-502...
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: Lake Bistineau State Park
LAKE BISTINEAU STATE PARK (WVUE) - Relaxing, peaceful and beautiful are a few of the words that come to mind at Lake Bistineau State Park. The Northwest Louisiana lake not far from Bossier City is 27 square miles of calm water and Cypress trees draped with moss. To really experience...
KPLC TV
Video shows flood rescue in Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT/Gray News) - Video was released Monday of rescue efforts by the National Guard in eastern Kentucky. More than 1,400 Kentuckians have been rescued by first responders. Those rescues are still going on in areas that have been challenging to get to. Rescue after rescue, grateful Kentuckians have...
kalb.com
Louisiana OMV reminds residents to get REAL ID ready
BATON ROUGE, La. - The REAL ID enforcement date is approaching and the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is reminding residents to prepare sooner rather than later. Beginning, on May 3, 2023, citizens 18 years of age and older will need to present a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card, a valid passport, or another acceptable form of federal identification to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases and enter nuclear power plants. A Louisiana REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card will display a gold circle with a star cutout in the top right corner.
KPLC TV
The Louisiana Crown Act makes an impact on many in the Lake Area
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Natural hairstyles have always been a trend, but now they’re here to stay with the Louisiana Crown Act. It went into effect Monday, prohibiting employers from discriminating against workers because of their hairstyles. “I love taking something and creating it to be something else,...
KPLC TV
LSU AgCenter: Vegetables to plant in August
Aug. 1 - Oct. 31. For more information, check out the AgCenter’s vegetable planting guide.
Louisiana is one of the most dangerous states for motorcycle riders: Report
According to Quote Wizard, in 2020 there were 78 motorcycle fatalities in Louisiana.
KPLC TV
COVID-19 in SWLA: August 3, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 60% of cases and 27% of deaths from July 14 to July 20. Vaccination...
Did You Know Shreveport Was Once The Capital Of Louisiana?
With the painful division growing within the confines of our country at present, the mind wanders to other times when our countrymen fought amongst themselves, and our prayers continue that our beloved America would never again see days such as "America's bloodiest conflict." Obviously, I'm referring to "The War of...
Pilot dead after crop duster crashes along I-49 in Louisiana
A crop duster crash along Interstate 49 this afternoon has claimed the life of the pilot, according to Louisiana State Police Troop E.
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,059 new cases, 20 new deaths on August 2
Hospitalizations decreased by 61 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 686 hospitalized patients with 24 on ventilators.
KPLC TV
Louisiana students show strong improvements on 2021-22 state test
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Education released 2021-22 LEAP scores showing student growth across a wide range of grade levels and school systems. Students in grades three through eight improved three points in both math and ELA mastery rates. Eighty percent of Louisiana school systems improved their mastery rate when compared to 2020-21, the Louisiana Department of Education reported.
Ants In Your House? Louisiana People Report Massive Problem
About a month ago I noticed a trail of ants coming into my shower. Though it's not something I haven't seen before, it has been a while, and this looked like an abnormal amount of these ants. And they aren't the dreaded stinging fire ants that usually take over the...
Unclaimed: Mega Millions ticket sold in Louisiana
A winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Bossier City last week worth $10,000 remains unclaimed.
postsouth.com
Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon worried about possible ‘redline’ for Louisiana
Catastrophic hurricanes the past two years could lead insurance underwriters to “redline” Louisiana property owners, state Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said Monday. “Redlining” is an underwriting practice that involves rejection of a risk based solely on geographical location. He told Press Club of Baton Rouge he is...
wrkf.org
How one Louisiana nonprofit is responding to record-high gun violence
The nonprofit 100 Black Men offers mentoring and leadership programs for Baton Rouge youth. On Louisiana Considered, we learn how the organization 100 Black Men is aiming to decrease violence in Baton Rouge through youth mentoring programs. And we speak with internationally-ranked Rubik’s cube competitor Dylan Miller. This segment of Louisiana Considered aired on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. To listen to the full episode, click the play button above.
wwno.org
Noodling, the sport of catching catfish with your bare hands, is now legal in Louisiana
Rett Blake catches a blue catfish from under a collapsed boat ramp on the shoreline of Caney Lake. He's placing it in a handnet that his friend Eli Spangler is holding to bring it back to the boat. Noodling, which is when one catches catfish with their bare hands, is...
Lottery Reveals Where Louisiana Winners Bought Tickets
Lottery players in Louisiana had a profitable weekend this past weekend claiming $1.12 million dollars in big-money prizes between the Mega Millions game and the Powerball Game. While most of the attention of the weekend was focused on the $1.2 billion dollar top prize in the Mega Millions that was won by a single ticket sold in Illinois.
Two Boating Incidents in Southwest Louisiana Involving Propeller Strikes Being Investigated by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
Two Boating Incidents in Southwest Louisiana Involving Propeller Strikes Being Investigated by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on August 1, 2022, that enforcement agents are investigating two different boating incidents involving propeller strikes that occurred in Calcasieu Parish on July 30.
Insurance Commissioner says Louisiana homeowners market in "crisis"
In much of south Louisiana, insurers are in retreat after feeling pinched by hundreds of thousands of claims worth billions of dollars, the newspapers report.
