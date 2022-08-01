Taylor Armstrong Joins ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’

www.thewrap.com
RHOBH star Erika Jayne sparks concern as she’s spotted with bruises after being served $50M lawsuit for fraud scandal
REAL Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are worried about Erika Jayne after seeing the Bravo star covered in bruises amid a $50M lawsuit. The star appears to have taken an intense hobby amid the stress from her legal woes. The reality star was spotted out and about in Los Angeles,...
Dr. Jen Armstrong Confirms She Was FIRED From 'RHOC' & Puts Costars On Blast Over Non-Stop Drama
Dr. Jen Armstrong confirmed what Radar already told you — she was fired from Real Housewives of Orange County after announcing her departure from the hit Bravo series following only one season. The former reality star caught up with David Yontef on his Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, dishing...
Porsha Williams Reportedly Replacing Tinsley Mortimer On ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3’
The season 3 cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will now include Porsha Williams instead of Tinsley Mortimer, according to People. A source told the publication that Porsha, 41, will be among the group of eight Housewives who are flying out to Thailand to film the third season of the Peacock show starting July 18. Tinsley, 46, allegedly exited the show for “personal reasons.”
Kristin Cavallari Reflects on "Messed Up" Feud With Lauren Conrad Over Stephen Colletti
Watch: Kristin Cavallari Talks "Messed Up" Feud With Lauren Conrad. Kristin Cavallari is ready to go back, back to the beginning. On July 19, the Laguna Beach star and her former co-star Stephen Colletti launched their new podcast appropriately titled Back to the Beach. After rewatching the very first episode of MTV's hit reality show, Kristin quickly expressed regrets about her behavior.
Kyle Richards Explains Her Side After Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Footage Shows Her Denying Sutton Stracke's Miscarriages
In the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, a heated argument ensued between newcomer Diana Jenkins and co-star Sutton Stracke over the former’s surprising decision to show up at Garcelle Beauvais’ b-day party. The freshman star had been candid in a group text about how a miscarriage had impacted her health last year and was the reason why she wouldn’t be able to attend the event. When Stracke confronted her about the change of heart, she ended up sharing that she also had two miscarriages in her lifetime. However, footage for next week’s episode shows Kyle Richards, who was a bystander to the debacle, denying that Stracke ever had a miscarriage at all. She’s now giving her side to an ever-escalating and awkward storyline.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off
Now that Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club is over, it’s time to spill the tea. And no-one is better equipped to do that than Marco “The Butler.” While catering to the ladies during their time filming at Blue Stone Manor, he saw it all. And now he’s dishing about what it was like. […] The post Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off appeared first on Reality Tea.
Tamra Judge Confirms Her ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Return: ‘Drama Is in Session’
“Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club” star Tamra Judge confirmed Wednesday that she is returning to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for Season 17. After appearing on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” Tuesday evening, fans were waiting for the former “Orange County” star to confirm the rumors that she would be returning to the franchise — but it wasn’t until Wednesday night’s “WWHL” Judge made a surprise appearance and finally confirmed her return.
Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back
Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant has no problem throwing shade. Case in point: when Gizelle and her Reasonably Shady podcast co-host and bestie, Robyn Dixon, dragged Teddi Mellencamp. Teddi had claimed in an Instagram video that her podcast with Tamra Judge, Two T’s In A Pod, was “the most listened to housewives podcast.” Gizelle […] The post Gizelle Bryant Says Watching The Cast Of Real Housewives Of Dubai “Is Like Paint Drying;” Chanel Ayan And Lesa Milan Clap Back appeared first on Reality Tea.
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Is Headed to Thailand! Find Out Who's on Board
Another Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is in the works, and several fan-favorite Housewives are exporting their drama to Thailand!. PEOPLE has confirmed that season 3 of the Peacock series will include Real Housewives of New York City's Leah McSweeney and Tinsley Mortimer; Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard-Bassett; Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, and Real Housewives of Miami's Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton.
‘I Was So Embarrassed’: Crystal Kung Minkoff Slams ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Eating Disorder Jokes
When does a cliffhanger cross the line?It’s a question some viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills want to know. Last week’s episode ended with “to be continued,” Bravo’s oft-used dramatic signal to the audience that a cliffhanger of drama would continue. There are numerous times this has been used successfully to engage the audience in heightened drama—on The Real Housewives of New York City alone it was shown during a meltdown in the Berkshires, the nearly-capsized Boat Ride from Hell in Cartagena, and when Luann de Lesseps discovered it was, in fact, about Tom—but the recent dramatic embellishment...
Tamra Judge Says Eddie Judge Doesn’t Watch Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
Thanks to Jill Zarin, we now know that Tamra Judge is on the fast track back to Real Housewives of Orange County. She snatched that orange right out of Noella Bergener’s hand (thankfully) and Vicki Gunvalson cannot be happy about it. Sure, Tamra and Vicki are a dynamic duo of chaos, as we’ve been watching on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. But methinks Vicki won’t be rejoicing in her friend’s return to “her” show, especially if Teddi Mellencamp manages to weasel her way onto OC for a cameo.
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Teases ‘Completely Different’ Dynamics on Season 10: It’s ‘Fresh’
Gearing up for a decade of Vanderpump Rules. Lisa Vanderpump’s past and present SURvers have started filming season 10 of the Bravo hit — and the group feels confident they are going to bring the heat. “Although it’s called Vanderpump Rules, it’s all about the relationships with these...
Kathy Hilton apologized to Kyle Richards after feud: ‘We’re great’
It’s all hunky dory between Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards again. “We’re great,” Hilton told “Entertainment Tonight” Wednesday of her current relationship with her half-sister, with whom she has feuded on and off for years. Hilton, 63, did not reveal what exactly went down between...
'Vanderpump Rules' Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Play Out Divorce Drama on Camera
"Vanderpump Rules" stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are putting their divorce drama on camera. The reality show is back in production for the upcoming 10th season and Katie and Tom's split appears to be taking center stage ... because 'VPR' cameras are capturing some tense interactions between the exes.
'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Adds 'Beverly Hills' Alum
A certain Real Housewives alum is trading in her diamond for an orange. PEOPLE reported that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Taylor Armstrong has been cast on the Real Housewives of Orange County. This marks the first time in Real Housewives history to jump across franchises. Armstrong is reportedly...
Real Housewives star Monique Samuels says she declined Ultimate Girls Trip offer over 'toxicity'
One Real Housewives star did not want to — as Dorinda Medley puts it — "make it nice" with the ladies of Ultimate Girls Trip. Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels revealed in a new interview that she declined an offer to join the Peacock reality spin-off that unites both current and former Housewives stars in one house for a week-long (often very, very boozy) vacation.
My Ideal Real Housewives Husbands: Ultimate Boys Trip Cast
We love watching the women of Real Housewives live out their spectacularly dramatic lives on screen. These women are fierce and they certainly don’t need to rely on a man to make their life interesting. But let’s face it, sometimes the men in their lives make these shows that much better to watch. Here’s five […] The post My Ideal Real Housewives Husbands: Ultimate Boys Trip Cast appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘The Gilded Age’ Season 2: The Cast, Release Date & More You Need To Know
The Gilded Age will return with more glitz, glamour, and drama in season 2. The HBO series was renewed for a second season on February 14, 2022. Production on season 2 got underway in May 2022 and will film in both New York state and Rhode Island. The period drama,...
‘The Boys’ Season 4 Adds Valorie Currie, Susan Heyward
“The Boys” is going to see some more Supe competition in Season 4, with the addition of new series regulars Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward. Recurring star Cameron Crovetti, who plays Ryan, Homelander’s (Antony Starr) impressionable son, has been upped to series regular, Prime Video announced Monday. Curry,...
