Washington primary includes U.S. Senate, House races

www.postregister.com
KOMO News
WATCH: 2022 Washington state midterm election -- Vote analysis
SEATTLE — KOMO News political analyst Ron Dotzauer spoke to anchor Mary Nam Tuesday after the first batch of election results were released by the Secretary of State's office. Dotzauer cautioned that it's too early to draw conclusions but he he some interesting takeaways from the initial group of...
It’s Election Night! Here are the top races to keep an eye on in Eastern Washington
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Primary elections are set for August 2, 2022 and communities across Eastern Washington will have the stage set for the November elections. From the U.S. Senate to the House of Representatives, the state’s political landscape is on pace for some big changes. Here are the...
Chronicle
Primary Election 2022: Local and State Results
Results of the primary election will be released shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. On the ballot are races to represent the 3rd Congressional District, Lewis County Commissioner District 3, the Lewis County Public Utility District, state representative for the 19th Legislative District , Washington secretary of state, U.S. senator and more.
Chronicle
Key Results From Washington Primaries as Control of Legislature Hangs in the Balance
In a crucial race south of Seattle that could determine the balance of power in Olympia, Republican Bill Boyce is poised to advance to the general election. He'll face either Satwinder Kaur or Claudia Kauffman, one of two Democrats running to keep the seat blue following Sen. Mona Das' exit, who are virtually tied for second place.
KXL
Washington State Election Results
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington voters on Tuesday were deciding the top two candidates in races for the U.S. Senate, Congress and the secretary of state’s office. A key match is the 8th Congressional District race, where incumbent Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier easily advanced with about 50% of the vote. Seeking the second spot, former state attorney general candidate Matt Larkin had nearly 16% of the vote in early returns, just ahead of King County Council Member Reagan Dunn, a former federal prosecutor whose mother once held the seat, who had 15%.
KOMO News
2022 midterm election: DelBene, Schrier advance and surprise in Secretary of State race
SEATTLE — The election ballot boxes have closed and Washington state voters have cast their ballots for the 2022 midterm election and there have been a few surprises during contests in which election turnout was expected to be low. PRIMARY ELECTION 2022: Full coverage. RESULTS: Updated totals. VOTES: Patty...
Election | Thousands more Tri-Cities area primary ballots counted. We’ve got the update
More votes are left to be counted.
KUOW
2022 primary election results for Seattle, King County, and Washington state
Here are the top vote-getters in Washington state's 2022 primary election, as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The following are preliminary results. More ballots will come via by mail for several days, and election results will be updated. Statewide. Secretary of State. Steve Hobbs (D): 41.1%. Julie Anderson...
Primary Prep: A preview of some of Washington state 2022 top races
Are we in for a Red Wave in the 2022 mid-term election? Or will Americans firmly opposed to MAGA politics of former President Donald Trump and his supporters go blue in an attempt to keep such ideology at bay? Perhaps the sagging approval numbers for President Joe Biden will drag other Democrats down. Where does the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision factor into the election? Or gun control with the post-pandemic return of mass shootings?
1 Tri-Cities state House race is nearly 3-way heat. Two others have clear leaders
Election night tallies for local state rep races.
thejoltnews.com
Early primary election results show some clear winners
Primary elections were held throughout Washington on Tuesday, August 2, and results for many Thurston County races appear to be settled. That’s because we have a “Top Two” system for determining which candidates will appear on General Election ballots. The Thurston County Auditor’s office reported that they’ve...
Tri-City Herald
Looking for affordable gas? Here are the cheapest spots to fill up in Washington state
Washington state is seeing gas prices decrease as only 16 counties still face $5 or above gallon costs. The United States gas price average has gone down in the last month, now averaging $4.21 a gallon instead of $4.84 in July, according to the American Automobile Association. Washington’s state average...
q13fox.com
Vantage Highway wildfire continues to burn in eastern Washington
VANTAGE, Wash. - Eastern Washington is dry, hot and windy a combination perfect for wildfires. One, the Vantage Highway Fire, has already grown in size to 10,500 acres – or roughly 12.5 square miles, the size of a small city. On Tuesday, aircraft would fly overhead one after another...
Water shortages in E. Washington will happen in our lifetime, climate change to blame
The Tri-Cities region could see as much as a 25% drop in water availability within the next 10 years, new report shows hardest-hit locations.
Post Register
GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski, 3 others killed in head-on collision in Indiana
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was killed in a car crash Wednesday. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of the crash on State Road 19 around 12:30 p.m. According to officials, a car traveling northbound crossed the center line, hitting the vehicle Walorski and two others were in.
Post Register
Federal, state and local agencies pull together to fight Oregon fires
SALEM, Ore. — With fire season now in full swing, federal and state agencies in the Northwest are working together to contain large fires and keep smaller lightning-sparked fires from becoming infernos. "We had a bunch of lightning, it's hot it's dry, and we are expecting winds to pick...
WA reps ‘demand answers’ from USPS over mail backlog
The last day to return your ballot for the 2022 Washington state primary is August 2, but with postal delays in Whatcom County, some are worried about their ballot getting counted in time for the election. Pictures have come up on social media of hundreds of packages and boxes full...
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave
At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
These 8 Washington counties should wear masks indoors, CDC says
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday rescinded 12 COVID-19 emergency proclamations that he said are no longer needed to respond to the pandemic, but the virus is still impacting people across the state.
Will Washington residents receive another stimulus payment?
Photo of individual counting moneyPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash) Is another stimulus payment possible? As families are struggling, especially during times of record inflation, will the United States government send out another stimulus? It's a great question worth asking. Right now, it looks like another stimulus payment from the federal government is not on the table.
