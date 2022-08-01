SOPAC announces new board leadership and governors

essexnewsdaily.com
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Ella Mai Joins Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Newark Beth Israel CEO wins Outstanding Labor Relations Award
NEWARK, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey President and CEO Darrell K. Terry Sr. received the 2022 Aberdeen David Outstanding Labor Relations Award from District 1199J, the national union of hospital and health care employees. The 31st annual Aberdeen Solomon David Memorial Scholarship Fund Dinner was held July 20.
insidernj.com
Mayor Baraka Taps Frage as Newark Director of Public Safety
Mayor Ras J. Baraka today announced the appointment of Fritz G. Fragé as the City of Newark’s Director of Public Safety. “We are proud and privileged to add Fritz Fragé to our Newark team,” said Mayor Baraka. “He has a proven and outstanding record in public safety leadership wherever he has served. He invigorates morale and leads by example. His background makes him the right person to lead and bring Newark’s Public Safety Department to a higher level.”
insidernj.com
It’s ‘Back to School’ for Newark Residents Seeking Careers in Union Construction
Twelve members of New Jersey’s first Pathways to Apprenticeship (P2A) class are presently working to complete LIUNA’s 80-hour General Construction Course, the introductory safety and skills training required of all new apprentices before being dispatched to work for the union’s signatory employers. All training is offered by ANSI-accredited instructors at LIUNA’s Monroe Township-based facility. As always, training is offered to members free-of-charge through the union’s Construction Craft Laborers Training and Apprenticeship Fund of New Jersey and Delaware (CCLTAF NJ/DE), the joint labor-management fund of LIUNA in New Jersey.
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Gov. Hochul Announces $100M in Grants to Improve Emergency Communications
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a combined $100 million in state funding has been awarded to 57 counties and New York City to enhance emergency communications as part of the Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant (SICG) program. These programs aid municipalities in enhancing their emergency response capabilities by investing in public safety communications networks across the state.
New Jersey Globe
Cedar Grove school board member resigns to avoid recall over gender identity survey
A controversial Cedar Grove school board member resigned today rather than face voters in a November recall election triggered by a survey asking public school students in grades 3-12 to reveal their gender identity without giving parents a chance to review. Chrissy Dye, who is serving her fourth term on...
hudsoncountyview.com
Bhalla thanks Murphy, Hoboken state reps, for $100M Rebuild by Design funding
Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla is thanking Gov. Phil Murphy (D) and state representatives for the Mile Square City the $100 million state allocation for their Rebuild by Design funding. The state allocation, included in this year’s state budget, will be utilized for construction costs associated with the Rebuild by Design...
Bayonne to advance redevelopment plan of former Seahorse Express property
Bayonne is moving forward with plans for the redevelopment of the former Seahorse Express property. The City Council has introduced an ordinance adopting a redevelopment plan for the site at 69-73 LeFante Way. In February of this year, the council passed a resolution authorizing the Planning Board to conduct a redevelopment study of the area.
essexnewsdaily.com
Jewish Women’s Foundation awards $75,000 to Essex County agencies
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Jewish Women’s Foundation of New Jersey, a giving circle of the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater MetroWest NJ, has awarded $75,000 in competitive grants to three local nonprofit organizations that are working to impact women and girls. Since its formation in 2007, JWFNJ has awarded grants to more than 70 organizations in New Jersey and Israel, totaling more than $1.3 million.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall’s College of Nursing receives $3.6M grant for mobile health clinic training
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall University’s College of Nursing has been awarded a $3.6 million grant by the Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency of the Department of Health and Human Services dedicated to improving access to health care services for people who are medically underserved. The grant is funded through HRSA’s Nurse Education, Practice, Quality and Retention-Mobile Health Training Program.
Party unity, 2025 elections hang on how Hudson Dems handle DeGise’s hit-and-run, insiders say
It’s uncertain if the Hudson County Democratic powers that be are playing the waiting game or simply praying the outrage over Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run fades away. With a national spotlight and a progressive movement in the county looking to grab a foothold, neither scenario is...
essexnewsdaily.com
Studio Montclair presents ‘It’s Academic’
MONTCLAIR, NJ — Studio Montclair highlights its art academy by displaying the artistry of 12 faculty members in “It’s Academic,” on exhibit from July 30 to Aug. 26 at Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Ave. in Montclair. An opening reception will take place on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 3 to 5 p.m.
CarePoint Health and Rothman Orthopaedics strengthen partrnership
CarePoint Health and Rothman Orthopaedic Institute first announced their orthopedic partnership in March 2021. The leadership teams have now announced a 10-year partnership to provide orthopedic care. This commitment exemplifies the priority of both organizations to create a world-class comprehensive orthopedic service line at Hoboken University Medical Center and Christ Hospital in Jersey City to serve the patients in Hudson County and beyond.
History grants available in Union County
The Union County Board of County Commissioners reports that applications for the 2023 Union County History Re-Grant Program for Special Projects and General Operating Support are now available online. All eligible nonprofit organizations in Union County are invited to apply. Applicant organizations must be based in Union County, and the...
roi-nj.com
Paterson firm sells Mercer County senior housing community for $98M; opens one in Bergen County
Paterson-based Pike Construction Co. said its subsidiary, Pike Senior Housing Partners, in conjunction with Solvere Living, sold Homestead at Hamilton Senior Living Community in Hamilton to Inspired Healthcare Capital for $98 million. Cushman & Wakefield represented Pike and Solvere in the sale of the property. The 24-acre, 195-unit community broke...
Woonsocket Call
Bergen County, NJ, Innovative Senior Housing Community Design Completed and Is Open for Business
MONTVALE, N.J. - August 1, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Pike Properties LLC, a subsidiary of Pike Construction Co LLC, has announced the completion of Thrive at Montvale Senior Living Community in Montvale, NJ. Thrive at Montvale is an innovative, state-of-the-art senior complex with luxury design features that encourage social interaction. A...
njarts.net
Manilow Music Project will make donation to Newark school before Prudential Center show
Before his Aug. 5 concert at the Prudential Center in Newark, Barry Manilow will present Thaddeus Exposé, a music teacher at Newark’s East Side High School (as well as a professional jazz bassist), with $10,000 for the school. This will include a $5,000 cash award plus $5,000 in “Manilow bucks” to be used for music instruments, and the Prudential Center will chip in an additional $10,000.
Celebrations planned all over Jersey City for JC Pride Month
Time to show your colors again as the Jersey City LGBTQ+ Pride Festival celebrates 21 years of diversity in the Hudson County community. Jersey City festival is one of the largest Pride festivals in the northeast with a month-long celebration, which begins this week, and leads up to the Pride Festival celebration on Aug. 27.
nystateofpolitics.com
2 polls show Hochul leading Zeldin, but also voter dissatisfaction in New York
Two polls released Tuesday morning show New York Gov. Kathy Hochul with comfortable leads over her Republican rival, Rep. Lee Zeldin, as attention turns to the November general election matchup. But the surveys also show New York voters' discontent with the direction of the country and state as well as...
NYC could cover school budget cuts with leftover stimulus money, comptroller says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A new report from the New York City comptroller’s office found that the Department of Education (DOE) will have more than $500 million in leftover stimulus money that could cover school budget cuts. Comptroller Brad Lander announced Monday that his office updated its estimate...
cityandstateny.com
Who’s running for Congress in New York
New York has lost a congressional seat. The delegation will be 26 members starting next year, down from 27. And redistricting – that whole process – resulted in as many as nine seats being up for grabs between Democrats and Republicans in this midterm election year. But before...
