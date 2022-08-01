ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Lake Erie Swim Cut Short Due to Worsening Conditions, Slow Progress

erienewsnow.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio’s Thursday forecast: Thunderstorms & flash floods

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Thursday with chances increasing in the afternoon and evening hours. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the mid 80s tomorrow with some areas seeing a half-inch or more of rain by midnight. Localized flash flooding is also a possibility in areas where strong storms persist. Overnight lows will drop to around 70 degrees. Rain chances.
CLEVELAND, OH
townandtourist.com

20 Best State Parks in Ohio (With Camping, Hiking, & Waterfalls)

Ohio is a paradise for individuals who like to camp and RV. The Ohio State Park System has seventy-seven state parks. The parks are, for the most part, open year-round to visitors. There are no reservations required but campsites are allocated on a first-come-first-served basis. RV sites may incur a...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Erie#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Open Water#Long Point
erienewsnow.com

National Fuel Customers to Pay More as Gas Supply Charges Increase

National Fuel customers will pay more for gas starting Aug. 1, the company announced Friday. The monthly bill of a residential customer who uses 102,800 cubic feet of gas annually will increase by $22.98 - from $87.13 to $110.11. The increase is primarily due to higher market prices for natural...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDTN

Best counties to retire to in Ohio

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

How to help monarch butterflies -- and maybe the planet

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- I adopted three cats last weekend. Fortunately for my marriage, they were not the feline variety. Rather, they were tiny monarch caterpillars, affectionately referred to as “cats” by butterfly buffs. These cats came from our neighbor Kim, who belongs to the Monarch Maniacs of Ohio,...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
whbc.com

WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: State, Stark Case Numbers Up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus case numbers were up in the latest report. The Ohio Department of Health had nearly 30,000 new cases reported for the previous week. The state is a week or two away from reporting a total of three million overall cases. Stark...
STARK COUNTY, OH
travelawaits.com

7 Amazing Hidden Gems To Discover In Ohio’s Hocking Hills

My deepest apologies to the great state of Ohio. Surely, I have underestimated you. Ohio has typically been a “drive-through” country on our road trips from Minnesota to the East or Southern coasts, but I stand corrected. This is not a drive-through country; it beckons you to come, see, stay, and enjoy.
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 1, 2022

After a pleasant weekend, our weather pattern becomes a little more unsettled this week. Today we see scattered showers developing over the state for midday and afternoon. This moisture likely lingers into this evening in some spots, and when all is said and done we end up with a few hundredths to .7″ of rain with coverage at about 60% of Ohio.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio’s colorful sunsets, sunrises explained

The reason for the artistic shades at the end of the day has to do with the wavelengths of the colors that comprise incoming sunlight that include all the colors of the visible spectrum, ranging from violet-indigo-blue (shortest) to yellow-orange-red (longest).
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.

When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
erienewsnow.com

Paladino Addresses Lack Of Media Interviews During Jamestown Visit

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Citing an unfair press, congressional candidate Carl Paladino is addressing why he has declined media interviews and debates. The Republican candidate for New York’s newly redrawn 23rd Congressional District spoke with WNY News Now exclusively during a campaign stop at a WNY Freedom Seekers meeting in Jamestown on Tuesday night.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wvxu.org

The results are in for Tuesday's low-turnout primary in Ohio

Two highly competitive Democratic contests for Ohio House seats in Hamilton County dominated Tuesday's low-turnout election in southwest Ohio. It was an election which broke records for low-turnout, with turnout in the four southwest Ohio counties ranging from 6.6% in Clermont County to 9.5% in Butler County. Hamilton County came...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
beckerspayer.com

Cleveland Clinic, Anthem BCBS agree on new contract

Cleveland Clinic and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio have reached a deal on a multiyear contract. The agreement will keep Anthem's Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and employer-sponsored health plan members in network when receiving care from Cleveland Clinic doctors, hospitals and ancillary facilities, according to a July 31 news release from the provider.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy