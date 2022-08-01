Lake Erie Swim Cut Short Due to Worsening Conditions, Slow Progress

www.erienewsnow.com
WKYC
Heat Advisory issued for several Northeast Ohio counties: Learn if you are affected
CLEVELAND — As a heat wave takes over Northeast Ohio, several counties are being affected by a Heat Advisory. Heat index values on Wednesday are expected to reach up to 102 degrees in some parts of Northeast Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
Here are five adventures you can take in Northeast Ohio before summer ends
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video at the top of this story features a front-seat ride on the Steel Vengeance roller coaster at Cedar Point. It seems like it was just yesterday that school let out for the summer. And, yet, here we are in August!. Don't worry, though, summer...
Northeast Ohio’s Thursday forecast: Thunderstorms & flash floods
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Thursday with chances increasing in the afternoon and evening hours. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the mid 80s tomorrow with some areas seeing a half-inch or more of rain by midnight. Localized flash flooding is also a possibility in areas where strong storms persist. Overnight lows will drop to around 70 degrees. Rain chances.
townandtourist.com
20 Best State Parks in Ohio (With Camping, Hiking, & Waterfalls)
Ohio is a paradise for individuals who like to camp and RV. The Ohio State Park System has seventy-seven state parks. The parks are, for the most part, open year-round to visitors. There are no reservations required but campsites are allocated on a first-come-first-served basis. RV sites may incur a...
erienewsnow.com
National Fuel Customers to Pay More as Gas Supply Charges Increase
National Fuel customers will pay more for gas starting Aug. 1, the company announced Friday. The monthly bill of a residential customer who uses 102,800 cubic feet of gas annually will increase by $22.98 - from $87.13 to $110.11. The increase is primarily due to higher market prices for natural...
Best counties to retire to in Ohio
Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
The Best Ohio Campgrounds for a Secluded Getaway
By far the best part about camping is enjoying a peaceful time in nature. Whether you are looking to escape your daily routine, spend time with family, or simply spend a night under the stars, there are plenty of amazing Ohio campgrounds to explore.
How to help monarch butterflies -- and maybe the planet
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- I adopted three cats last weekend. Fortunately for my marriage, they were not the feline variety. Rather, they were tiny monarch caterpillars, affectionately referred to as “cats” by butterfly buffs. These cats came from our neighbor Kim, who belongs to the Monarch Maniacs of Ohio,...
whbc.com
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: State, Stark Case Numbers Up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus case numbers were up in the latest report. The Ohio Department of Health had nearly 30,000 new cases reported for the previous week. The state is a week or two away from reporting a total of three million overall cases. Stark...
travelawaits.com
7 Amazing Hidden Gems To Discover In Ohio’s Hocking Hills
My deepest apologies to the great state of Ohio. Surely, I have underestimated you. Ohio has typically been a “drive-through” country on our road trips from Minnesota to the East or Southern coasts, but I stand corrected. This is not a drive-through country; it beckons you to come, see, stay, and enjoy.
wksu.org
Morning Headlines: Results from Ohio's unusual August primary are here ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 3:. Could Akron vote in November on a civilian review board of its police?. Diebold Nixdorf reduces 2022 outlook, cites supply chain, inflation. DeWine says school safety issues go beyond shootings. Akron neighborhoods cancel National Night Out events, citing protests, safety concerns.
ocj.com
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 1, 2022
After a pleasant weekend, our weather pattern becomes a little more unsettled this week. Today we see scattered showers developing over the state for midday and afternoon. This moisture likely lingers into this evening in some spots, and when all is said and done we end up with a few hundredths to .7″ of rain with coverage at about 60% of Ohio.
Ohio’s colorful sunsets, sunrises explained
The reason for the artistic shades at the end of the day has to do with the wavelengths of the colors that comprise incoming sunlight that include all the colors of the visible spectrum, ranging from violet-indigo-blue (shortest) to yellow-orange-red (longest).
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.
When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
Are your at-home COVID-19 test kits really expired?
As COVID-19 creeps back into Northeast Ohio, many people are wondering how reliable are the at-home tests with the latest strain?
erienewsnow.com
Paladino Addresses Lack Of Media Interviews During Jamestown Visit
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Citing an unfair press, congressional candidate Carl Paladino is addressing why he has declined media interviews and debates. The Republican candidate for New York’s newly redrawn 23rd Congressional District spoke with WNY News Now exclusively during a campaign stop at a WNY Freedom Seekers meeting in Jamestown on Tuesday night.
erienewsnow.com
Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski is killed in car accident, McCarthy announces
Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski has died in a car accident, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced Wednesday. This story is breaking and will be updated. ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
erienewsnow.com
Millcreek Schools, First Student Gives Prospective Bus Drivers Chance to Try it Out
With school starting back up in a matter of weeks for some districts, one transportation company's taking a unique approach to its search for more school bus drivers. The Millcreek School District and bus company First Student is inviting prospective bus drivers to give it a try Tuesday. You can...
wvxu.org
The results are in for Tuesday's low-turnout primary in Ohio
Two highly competitive Democratic contests for Ohio House seats in Hamilton County dominated Tuesday's low-turnout election in southwest Ohio. It was an election which broke records for low-turnout, with turnout in the four southwest Ohio counties ranging from 6.6% in Clermont County to 9.5% in Butler County. Hamilton County came...
beckerspayer.com
Cleveland Clinic, Anthem BCBS agree on new contract
Cleveland Clinic and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio have reached a deal on a multiyear contract. The agreement will keep Anthem's Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and employer-sponsored health plan members in network when receiving care from Cleveland Clinic doctors, hospitals and ancillary facilities, according to a July 31 news release from the provider.
