Two recent graduates received $1,000 Linda E. Hicks Scholarship

McCaskill takes over as Sports Director of the Vicksburg YMCA
Vicksburg native Melanie McCaskill is headed back to her roots by taking over as the sports director of the Vicksburg YMCA. Introduced to sports at age 6 with tee-ball at the Raworth YMCA, McCaskill excelled in soccer and cross-country in high school. She was a five-year starter on the Missy Gators’ soccer team under Head Coaches Kevin Manton and David Case.
ASU Student Spotlight: Nia Williams works cybersecurity internship
ALBANY — Nia Williams, a Jackson, Miss., native, is a sophomore computer science major at Albany State University. This summer, she is completing an internship with CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity technology company. She also participated in the Battle of the Brains, an academic competition funded by the National Football League. The competition was held in Austin, Texas, and Williams received a $5,000 scholarship from Home Depot for her participation.
School starts Friday for VWSD
School is back in session for the Vicksburg-Warren School District on Friday, Aug. 5. Below are the school hours for elementary, middle, high schools and the River City Early College Program:. Elementary prekindergarten-6th grade. Drop off: 7:25 a.m. School begins: 7:55 a.m. Dismissal: 2:40 p.m. Middle 7-8 grade. Drop off:...
The Legacy of Dr. Paul D. Chinchen
Paul Chinchen was born in Jackson but grew up in the Liberian rainforest with his parents who founded the first ever Africa Bible College (ABC). During his tenure, Chinchen expanded ABC to become a multi-campus Christian educational institution graduating over 300 students per semester with concentrations like communications, biblical studies, and education. We sat down […]
Mississippi community college plans to build new performing arts center, athletic arena — needs monetary pledge from local leaders to help
A Mississippi community college is looking to build a new performing arts center and athletic arena and asks local leaders to make a monetary pledge to help make it happen. Officials at Copiah-Lincoln Community College are asking Lincoln County to pledge $400,00 to help build a new performing arts center and athletic arena on the Wesson campus.
2004 SWAC Catcher of the Year catches life’s curveball; runs home in the 9th
Family donates his organs; a ‘no brainer,’ says his mother. It is a known fact that life will throw unexpected curveballs. On July 20, 2022, Rafiel Reshawn Johnson caught an unexpected curveball and then made a homerun. The 2004 SWAC Catcher of the Year and true-to-heart “Thee I Love” Jackson State University alumni succumbed in the comfort of his Atlanta home.
Physicians swell honor roll of Medical Center elite
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The shoulders of UMMC’s giants must be pretty sore by now. The honor roll of physicians who claim to stand on them lengthened during last week’s Medical Alumni Awards dinner at the Westin Hotel in Jackson. Dr. Helen R. Turner, associate vice chancellor emeritus of UMMC, topped the roster of awardees […]
Health clinic holds back to school giveaway in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Central Mississippi Health Service Clinic (CMHS) gave away everything from backpacks to vaccines to help parents prepare for the beginning of school. While new school supplies are much needed before the school year, physicians say getting your check-up and vaccines are just as important. “It’s very important. Most parents wait […]
Mississippi to stop accepting applications for rent relief program
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is opting out of a federal program that helps pay rent and utility bills. Gov. Tate Reeves said the Mississippi Home Corporation will stop accepting applications on Aug. 15, in an effort to encourage people to get back into the workforce. "If you've already applied...
Jackson to hold 2 water distributions on Wednesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Wednesday, August 3 at two locations. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water […]
Family cleans Jackson Public School named in honor of their parents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A family cleaned a Jackson Public School named in honor of their parents on Saturday. The Shirley family headed to Shirley Elementary, located at 330 Judy Street, to ensure the building was clean and ready for the upcoming school year. The school was formally known as...
Brandon High School football player dies during practice
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating the death of a Brandon High School football player. Rankin County Coroner David Ruth said the 17-year-old boy, who has been identified as Phillip Laster Jr., was at practice when he died on Monday, August 1. The teen’s cause of death has not been released at this time. […]
Councilman holds back-to-school giveaway in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A city councilman is working to ease the financial burden of parents as a new school year approaches. Councilman Kenneth Stokes hosted a back-to-school supplies giveaway at the Medgar Evers Library in Jackson. Parents were able to receive as many school supplies as they needed to prepare for the upcoming year. […]
Shedeur Sanders named to Walter Payton Award Watch List
Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the reigning Jerry Rice Award winner, is on the Walter Payton Award watch list for 2022. The post Shedeur Sanders named to Walter Payton Award Watch List appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
UMMC offers free cancer screenings for qualified women
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson said registration is still open for free breast, cervical and oral cancer screenings on August 20. The screenings are for qualifying uninsured and underinsured women. The UMMC Cancer Center and Research Institute and the College of American Pathologists Foundation will host the event at the […]
Brandon High School students face tragedy after football player's sudden death
BRANDON, Miss. — The Brandon High School community is kicking off the fall semester facing a tragedy — the sudden death of a student and football player. "He was just a good kid. He just wanted to be a part of the team. He was just a good young man and a good teammate," said Rickey Neaves, Mississippi High School Activities Association executive director.
Mississippians warned to watch out for fall armyworms
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Each year, Mississippi’s pastures, hay fields and lawns are threatened by fall armyworms. Keith Whitehead, who works in Franklin County with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said no one knows each year how bad the fall armyworm problem will be or when the insects will show up. “They’re going […]
$8M grant to help transform land along Highway 80 in Clinton
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – An $8 million legislative grant will be used to help transform the land between Highway 80 and Interstate 20 west of Springridge Road in Clinton. According to leaders with Mississippi College (MC), the funding will support the costs associated with site work, construction, and development of streets, street lighting and signals, […]
Travis Hunter named All-American before his first game
Jackson State freshman Travis Hunter has been predicted to have an All-American season in 2022. The post Travis Hunter named All-American before his first game appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
McCoy’s Building Supply sells Vicksburg location to Home Hardware Center
McCoy’s Building Supply recently announced their plans to sell four store locations to Central Network Retail Group (CNRG). The Mississippi locations in Greenville, Vicksburg, and Laurel, and the Searcy, Arkansas location will be operated by CNRG under the brand Home Hardware Center. The companies expect to finalize the transaction on August 1, 2022.
