Alma “Lovey” M. Campbell, resident of Stanfordville, joined her loving husband in eternal rest on July 28, 2022. She was 86. Daughter of Charles and Rita Hanlon, Lovey was born on May 7, 1936. She spent 67 years married to the man she loved Eugene Campbell Sr. Their love was so strong that we knew they would not wait long to be together again. Lovey is survived by a large family. Daughter Deborah Wright and her husband William. Sons Eugene Campbell Jr, his wife Lee, Russell Campbell and his wife Gabrielle. Grandchildren Matthew Campbell, Christine Chu, Sarah Graham, their spouses, Sojourn Campbell and granddaughter-in-law Jessica Campbell, as well as her 11 great grandchildren. She is also survived by sibling Charles Hanlon. She was predeceased by husband Eugene F. Campbell Sr, Siblings, William Hanlon, Regina DeMaroni, Francis Hanlon, Barbara Dunlavey, and Janice King. She is also predeceased by his grandson Daniel Campbell. Lovey began working at Cardinal Hayes on September 1, 1967, and retired June 30, 2000. She considered all of the residents her children and took extreme pride in her work. She was a woman who loved with her whole heart but, was never afraid to share her opinions. She loved spending time with her family, reading romance novels, and playing cards. She could often be found with a poodle by her side and camping by a lake or ocean in a tent, camper, cabin or house. She was also a woman who loved bright colors. Please consider wearing something colorful in remembrance of her. Friends may call on Sunday August 7, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at 3270 Franklin Ave, Millbrook, NY 12545 Graveside services at 11:00am on Monday August 8, 2022 at St. Mary’s Cemetery 62 Hunns Lake Road, Stanfordville, NY 12581. In lieu of flowers please consider donating in Lovey’s name to: The American Cancer Society or Alzheimer’s Association.

STANFORDVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO