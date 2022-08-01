www.theharlemvalleynews.net
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence Carmela
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersDanbury, CT
8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York StateTravel Maven
This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Related
theharlemvalleynews.net
OBITUARY, Donald R Cady, Sr.
Donald R Cady, Sr, 88, of Pleasant Valley, NY passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022. He was born on July 8, 1934 en route to Vassar Hospital to the late George S Cady Sr and Mabel Pectal Cady. He was proud to have lived in Pleasant Valley his entire life. He attended Arlington schools, leaving the high school in 1952 to join the US Navy. He had to present signed permission from his mom to leave school at the age of 17. He served 3.5 years as a catapultist on the USS Siboney (CVE112) also known as a “Baby Flat Top Escort”. He was honorably discharged in 1955. He worked at Schatz Federal from 1956 to 1958 making ball bearings. He then worked at De Laval (now Alpha Laval) for 28 years. In 1981 he and his wife opened GE Masten Feed Store which is still in business. In 1961 Don married the love of his life, Pamela Williams, who survives at home.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Obituary, Jane Marie Judson
Jane Marie Judson, 93, a longtime resident of Wingdale, NY, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Judson was a social worker in the Social Service Department of the Harlem Valley Psychiatric Center for over 30 years. Mrs. Judson also worked as the Head Cook at the Wingdale Elementary School. Born on December 6, 1928 in Masbeth, NY she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Mae (Stines) Riedel. Mrs. Judson attended Dover Schools. On May 27, 1948 in Pawling, NY, she married Elmore Judson who predeceased her on December 4, 2004. Mrs. Judson was an avid bowler and enjoyed golfing. She was a member of the Harlem Valley Golf Club in Wingdale. She also enjoyed playing cards, cooking and sewing. Mrs. Judson is survived by a son, George T. Judson and his wife, Diane, of Wingdale, NY and a daughter, Nancy Leary and her husband, Don, of The Villages, FL. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Nikki Judson-Leinert and her husband, Jaime; Shana Bell and her husband, Briston and Erin McCarthy and her husband, Patrick. Mrs. Judson is also survived by eight grandchildren, William O’Brien and his partner, Michelle, Matthew O’Brien, Molly and Mason Leinert, Mackenzie Bell, and Seamus, Ryan and Braden McCarthy and two great-great granddaughters, Lydia and Kaydence. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Judson was predeceased by a brother, Donald Riedel and a sister, Eileen Bianco. Funeral services and burial at South Dover Rural Cemetery in Wingdale will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.
Missing Hudson Valley Woman Found Dead On Taconic in New York
A young woman who was reported missing by her Hudson Valley family was found dead. Katherine Garcia, 23, of New Windsor went missing early Sunday morning. Orange County, New York Woman Goes Missing in Dutchess County, New York. "My cousin Katherine has been missing since 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, probably...
Main Street Hopewell Junction? Rt. 82 Getting A Name Change
We've discussed various 'Main Street' locations across the Hudson Valley over the years, different local businesses that make a particular town, or new businesses changing the scope of a village. Personally, one of my favorite 'Main Streets' in the area is New Paltz. There's nothing better than a stroll down that street with a little something for everyone. Growing up in Fishkill, the Main Street there has definitely transformed over the past 20 years, and speaking of transformations, how can I not mention Main Street Beacon?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York Educator Stole $118,000 From Popular Hudson Valley Farm
An educator from the Hudson Valley admitted to stealing $118,000 from her former employer, a popular family-run farm in the region. On Thursday, July 28, 2022, 54-year-old Concetta M. Lozito of Pleasant Valley, New York was sentenced in Town of Beekman Justice Court following her plea of guilty to petit larceny, the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Hudson Valley Post.
‘Aggressive’ Bear Spotted In Busy Hudson Valley, NY Neighborhood
Police warned the public to "stay clear" of a black bear that was spotted in a busy part of the Hudson Valley. On Monday around 7:30 p.m, the Kingston Police Department warned the public about a bear sighting in a busy part of the City of Kingston, New York. Black...
New York Motorcycle Rider Found Dead In Newburgh
A Hudson Valley man lost his life on a motorcycle in Newburgh. Police are hoping witnesses can help them figure out what happened. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal motorcycle accident in the City of Newburgh. Fatal Motorcycle Motor Vehicle Accident Under...
Firefighters hospitalized after Newburgh blaze
Four Newburgh firefighters were evaluated at St. Luke's Hospital after battling a three-alarm fire Monday afternoon.
RELATED PEOPLE
Huge Car Show this Weekend in Orange County
Growing up in the Hudson Valley in the 1970s, I knew a lot of guys that we called motorheads. It wasn’t a bad thing, it was just a thing. These guys were really into their cars, and some of those cars were beautiful. I can still remember this one guy, whose name and face I’ve forgotten, but I do remember he had a 1972 black Chevy Nova that he was always washing and polishing. Funny how I can remember the car more than the person. Anyway, if you’re a car enthusiast, here’s something you should know about.
Hudson Valley Child Dressed in Black Found With Illegal Firearm
Police say they recovered an illegal gun from a 13-year-old boy that was dressed all in black and headed towards the center of town. Orange County District Attorney, David Hoovler, shared the chilling account of an incident that occurred on July 30 just before midnight. In a press release, the DA announced that a 13-year-old child was taken into custody and charged with two felonies after he was discovered to be in possession of an illegal firearm.
Who’s Responsible if a Utility Pole Falls in NYS? It Might be You
I was blown away by a recent Facebook post in the Hudson Valley. After some high winds overnight, a New Paltz resident jumped online to ask a question I had never considered before as a homeowner. Owner-Maintained Power Poles in the Hudson Valley, NY. "A power pole in my backyard...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Family abandons rat infested Newburgh apartment (VIDEOS)
NEWBURGH – Natasha Patterson and her six children have been living in one of the renovated apartments at 170 South Street in the City of Newburgh, but she has been forced to abandon her home because of a rat infestation. She is not satisfied with the efforts of RUPCO,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing Local Woman Found Dead Following Taconic Parkway Crash In East Fishkill
A Hudson Valley woman who was reported missing by her family was located off the Taconic State Park in a small body of water, the victim of a car crash. On Monday, Aug. 1, Katherine M. Garcia was reported missing to the state police by her family, said Trooper AJ Hicks.
Devastating Crash Disrupts Commute on Rte 9 in Wappingers Falls
Commuting in the Hudson Valley isn't always easy. Congestion builds quickly and drivers can get more aggressive and even careless on the way home from work. It seems like the warm weather in the summer months only adds to the reckless driving. You could be the most cautious driver in...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Obituary, Alma “Lovey” M. Campbell
Alma “Lovey” M. Campbell, resident of Stanfordville, joined her loving husband in eternal rest on July 28, 2022. She was 86. Daughter of Charles and Rita Hanlon, Lovey was born on May 7, 1936. She spent 67 years married to the man she loved Eugene Campbell Sr. Their love was so strong that we knew they would not wait long to be together again. Lovey is survived by a large family. Daughter Deborah Wright and her husband William. Sons Eugene Campbell Jr, his wife Lee, Russell Campbell and his wife Gabrielle. Grandchildren Matthew Campbell, Christine Chu, Sarah Graham, their spouses, Sojourn Campbell and granddaughter-in-law Jessica Campbell, as well as her 11 great grandchildren. She is also survived by sibling Charles Hanlon. She was predeceased by husband Eugene F. Campbell Sr, Siblings, William Hanlon, Regina DeMaroni, Francis Hanlon, Barbara Dunlavey, and Janice King. She is also predeceased by his grandson Daniel Campbell. Lovey began working at Cardinal Hayes on September 1, 1967, and retired June 30, 2000. She considered all of the residents her children and took extreme pride in her work. She was a woman who loved with her whole heart but, was never afraid to share her opinions. She loved spending time with her family, reading romance novels, and playing cards. She could often be found with a poodle by her side and camping by a lake or ocean in a tent, camper, cabin or house. She was also a woman who loved bright colors. Please consider wearing something colorful in remembrance of her. Friends may call on Sunday August 7, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at 3270 Franklin Ave, Millbrook, NY 12545 Graveside services at 11:00am on Monday August 8, 2022 at St. Mary’s Cemetery 62 Hunns Lake Road, Stanfordville, NY 12581. In lieu of flowers please consider donating in Lovey’s name to: The American Cancer Society or Alzheimer’s Association.
22-Year-Old Orange County Man Found Dead in Hyde Park, VT
The body of a young Hudson Valley man has been recovered after a massive manhunt was launched in Vermont. The Lamoille County Sheriff's Department says they first received a report of a missing person on Tuesday, July 26. According to the caller, a 22-year-old was camping at the Green River Reservoir in Hyde Park, Vermont when he disappeared.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Polio Found In More Water In Hudson Valley, New York
Health officials are confirming the polio virus was found in a number of samples taken from another county in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, one day after Rockland County confirmed the polio virus was found in wastewater samples the Orange County Department of Health announced the polio virus was also found in water from two different locations in Orange County.
Ulster County City Lands at Bottom of National List for Homebuyers
I was scanning the news online the other day when I came upon a story on newser.com that kind of surprised me. It was an article about the best cities in the country for prospective homebuyers. The rankings were based on value, how nice the city is, and jobs available. The city at the top of the list is Elkhart, Indiana. That might be surprising to some people, but that wasn’t the part that surprised me.
Celebrate National Night Out in the Hudson Valley
Tonight is National Night Out. What is National Night Out? According to the website, National Night Out “Enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community”. Sounds like a great concept, doesn’t it? And tonight happens to be National Night Out 2022. If you live here in the Hudson Valley, there are a couple of places to celebrate National Night Out.
Monster Truckz Chaos Tour Coming to Ulster County
I’m not sure when they became so big, but monster trucks are huge, and in more ways than one. They’re big in size, but they’re also a huge draw. Everyone seems to love the whole monster truck thing, from small kids to fully grown adults. Let’s face it, monster trucks are fun to see and watch, and we’ve got a great chance to do just that right here in the Hudson Valley later this month.
Comments / 0