ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska ranks second in Big Ten Volleyball Preseason Poll

By 10/11 NOW
knopnews2.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.knopnews2.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
knopnews2.com

Huskers talk at B1G Volleyball Media Days

CHICAGO (KOLN) -Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook, along with seniors Kenzie Knuckles and Madi Kubik, represented the Huskers at the inaugural Big Ten Volleyball Media Days on Monday at the Big Ten Network Headquarters in Chicago. The Huskers participated in the Monday session of the two-day event from 1p.m....
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Coach John Cook releases statement on Kayla Caffey

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook spoke on the situation involving senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey entering the transfer portal at Monday’s Big Ten Volleyball Media Days. “We were fully committed to two scholarships for her over two years... As far as I knew, she was...
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Two people kidnapped and assaulted in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department announced on Monday the arrest of two people in connection to a kidnapping and assault investigation. On Friday morning, LPD was alerted by Gage County Sheriff’s Office that a 26-year-old man was walking along a road, bound and with obvious injuries. The victim told deputies he had been kidnapped and beaten at a warehouse at 56th and I-80 in Lincoln on Thursday, before being moved to Gage County.
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Lincoln Police announce arrests for kidnapping and assault

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department announced on Monday the arrest of two people in regards to a kidnapping and assault investigation. On Friday, LPD was alerted by Gage County Sheriff’s Department that a 26-year-old man was located in their jurisdiction bound and with obvious injuries. LPD said when contacted, the victim said they were kidnapped and beaten in Lincoln, before they were moved to an unknown location in Gage County.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy