Nashville, TN

Metro police officer 'violently' shoved during arrest

WKRN
 2 days ago
CBS Detroit

Nashville Police Arrest Woman, 32, Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Oakland County Man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS DETROIT) — Police say a woman wanted in the stabbing death of an Oakland County man in Nashville was taken into custody. According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, 32-year-old Christina Nicole Walker allegedly stabbed 44-year-old Charles Eric Wyche, of Troy, in a room at HomeTown Studios in Nashville. Christina Nicole Walker (credit: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department) Wyche was found in the second-floor room shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday. Police say Walker was later located at an apartment on Glastonbury Road in Nashville and was arrested without incident. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Shooting victim is home invasion suspect

Reports state that a shooting victim flown to a Nashville hospital is believed to be a home invasion suspect in Logan County, KY.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
Crime & Safety
WSMV

Police: Woman's passenger side tires stolen off car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a bizarre theft that left a woman without her car’s passenger side tires. Josie Hardin said she came out of her house to leave for a family funeral on Sunday morning when her day suddenly worsened. Hardin said she first noticed her car was sitting lower than usual before seeing two of the wheels missing off her Chevy Camaro.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nashville triple stabbing investigation

Metro police have captured a man accused of stabbing three women that have been identified as his family members. Two of them have died - his mother and sister-in-law. A third woman is critically injured and being treated at an area hospital. The suspect's brother spoke with News 2.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Indictment: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office / ATF and Other Agencies Investigate the Theft of 37-Firearms at Gun Stores

MIDDLE TENNESSEE - A case that involved the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and MTSU Police, among other departments working with the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms), lead to three Nashville area men being indicted Monday, August 1, 2022. The trio were indicted for conspiracy to steal firearms from a federal firearms licensee (FFL), which would be a licensed gun store. In this case, they are accused of burglarizing two licensed gun stores, one in Woodbury and the second in Greenbrier, Tennessee and allegedly stealing 37-guns, according U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Man charged with attempted aggravated assault

One man faces charges after police say he attempted to stab another man.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

MNPD investigating reported homicide on Wallace Road

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a reported homicide that happened Monday. Monday around 9 p.m. a shooting was reported on the 90 block of Wallace Road. One man died from the shooting. There is no suspect in custody. This is a breaking news story. Check...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Virginia fugitive caught in Lebanon, TN

Lebanon police track down and arrest a fugitive out of Virginia wanted for assaulting an officer. The suspect was pulled over for speeding but also tried to run from officers.
LEBANON, TN
WKRN

Chief Drake on capture of stabbing suspect

MNPD Chief Drake addressed media Tuesday after the arrest of the suspect in two deadly stabbings.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man outsmarts robber in his home, fires gun to scare him away

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for breaking into an Antioch apartment and robbing someone at gunpoint. The victim was only able to get away by grabbing his own gun and firing back. The victim, Deon Middleton, said he had just gotten home to his apartment on...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Homicide investigation underway in South Nashville

A deadly shooting investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in South Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN

