Metro police officer 'violently' shoved during arrest

Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons Ban
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the Polls
Fait la Force Craft Beer Craft Fair, Saturday August 6th
Putting the Ho Ho Ho Back In Santa's Go Go Go!
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!
Nashville Police Arrest Woman, 32, Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Oakland County Man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS DETROIT) — Police say a woman wanted in the stabbing death of an Oakland County man in Nashville was taken into custody. According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, 32-year-old Christina Nicole Walker allegedly stabbed 44-year-old Charles Eric Wyche, of Troy, in a room at HomeTown Studios in Nashville. Christina Nicole Walker (credit: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department) Wyche was found in the second-floor room shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday. Police say Walker was later located at an apartment on Glastonbury Road in Nashville and was arrested without incident. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nashville man accused of breaking into mailboxes, forging checks in Montgomery County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville man is accused of breaking into mailboxes in Montgomery County then stealing and forging mailed checks. So far, more than $47,000 in stolen checks has been recovered. Jaylen Jamon Allen is facing multiple forgery charges amid an ongoing investigation being conducted by the...
Stabbing victims’ family heartbroken after Tuesday double homicide
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man is heartbroken after his wife and mother were stabbed Tuesday within hours of each other. Metro Nashville Police Department said the man’s brother is the person who did it. Rashad Donaldson said he and his wife both grew up in Nashville. They...
Shooting victim is home invasion suspect
Reports state that a shooting victim flown to a Nashville hospital is believed to be a home invasion suspect in Logan County, KY. Reaction after Nashville votes against 2024 RNC Convention. Crews clearing overturned trailer. Speaker Pelosi meets with Taiwanese leaders. Triple stabbing suspect booked into jail overnight. Family and...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted after attempted homicide in Clarksville
Ezekiel Mitchell, 23, and Charles Watson, 22, both of Clarksville, are wanted in connection with an attempted homicide case.
Crews clearing overturned trailer
Crews are working to get a section of Whites Creek Pike reopened after a trailer overturned. Country singer, T. Graham Brown, raising funds for …
Police: Woman’s passenger side tires stolen off car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a bizarre theft that left a woman without her car’s passenger side tires. Josie Hardin said she came out of her house to leave for a family funeral on Sunday morning when her day suddenly worsened. Hardin said she first noticed her car was sitting lower than usual before seeing two of the wheels missing off her Chevy Camaro.
Nashville triple stabbing investigation
Metro police have captured a man accused of stabbing three women that have been identified as his family members. Two of them have died - his mother and sister-in-law. A third woman is critically injured and being treated at an area hospital. The suspect's brother spoke with News 2.
2 women stabbed at Elm Hill Pike apartment
The stabbing happened around 11:15 a.m. at the Highland on Briley Apartments.
Indictment: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office / ATF and Other Agencies Investigate the Theft of 37-Firearms at Gun Stores
MIDDLE TENNESSEE - A case that involved the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and MTSU Police, among other departments working with the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms), lead to three Nashville area men being indicted Monday, August 1, 2022. The trio were indicted for conspiracy to steal firearms from a federal firearms licensee (FFL), which would be a licensed gun store. In this case, they are accused of burglarizing two licensed gun stores, one in Woodbury and the second in Greenbrier, Tennessee and allegedly stealing 37-guns, according U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin.
Man charged with attempted aggravated assault
One man faces charges after police say he attempted to stab another man. 20-year-old man shot, killed at South Nashville motel. 3 Nashville men indicted for conspiracy to steal …. World Sky Race Considers Route Over Nashville.
MNPD investigating reported homicide on Wallace Road
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a reported homicide that happened Monday. Monday around 9 p.m. a shooting was reported on the 90 block of Wallace Road. One man died from the shooting. There is no suspect in custody. This is a breaking news story. Check...
1 dead in stabbing off Lebanon Pike
The stabbing happened around noon at a home on Hickorydale Drive.
Virginia fugitive caught in Lebanon, TN
Lebanon police track down and arrest a fugitive out of Virginia wanted for assaulting an officer. The suspect was pulled over for speeding but also tried to run from officers.
Chief Drake on capture of stabbing suspect
MNPD Chief Drake addressed media Tuesday after the arrest of the suspect in two deadly stabbings. Reaction after Nashville votes against 2024 RNC Convention. Triple stabbing suspect booked into jail overnight. Family and friends remember man gunned down outside …. Deadly Nashville Stabbings: Suspect accused of stabbing …. Tanker truck...
Chase suspect denies shooting at officers
A man behind bars in Maury County told News 2 he did not shoot at Mt. Pleasant police officers. Investigators said the man did shoot at officers and that lead to a police chase and arrest last week.
Man outsmarts robber in his home, fires gun to scare him away
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for breaking into an Antioch apartment and robbing someone at gunpoint. The victim was only able to get away by grabbing his own gun and firing back. The victim, Deon Middleton, said he had just gotten home to his apartment on...
Homicide investigation underway in South Nashville
A deadly shooting investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in South Nashville. Homicide investigation underway in South Nashville. 20-year-old man shot, killed at South Nashville motel. MNPS new safety plan. 3 Nashville men indicted for conspiracy to steal …. World Sky Race Considers Route Over Nashville.
Deadly Nashville Stabbings: Suspect accused of stabbing mother, sisters-in-law
Metro police said they have captured the suspect accused of stabbing to death two women and injuring a third in Nashville Thursday morning.
‘It’s a miracle’: Young men apply life-saving skills after couple hit by semi in downtown Nashville
"A miracle" — that’s what a group of young men are calling a turn of events Saturday night in downtown Nashville that led to them assisting in a life-or-death situation.
