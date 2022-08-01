ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

General Hospital Preview: Ava Threatens Esme to Admit She Framed Trina – and Nikolas Prepares to Come Clean to Spencer

By Dustin Cushman
SheKnows
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
soaps.sheknows.com

Comments / 3

Related
SheKnows

Dear Young & Restless, No… Please, Please, Please, No: Five Reasons the Show Should Stop Its New Storyline Before It Starts

Yup, we need to have a little talk with the soap. Dear Young & Restless, you know we’re in your corner, right? We root for you to be great day in and day out. So when we see you pointing in a direction that seems… let’s say not great, we feel compelled to speak up in hopes that you’ll correct course. Case in point: the idea of Lily opening her own hotel.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trina
Person
Rebecca Herbst
Soaps In Depth

Josh Kelly Reveals Why Cody Is Interested in Britt on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Cody definitely got off on the wrong foot with Britt on GENERAL HOSPITAL after knocking her into the pool when he parachuted into the Society Setups party. But the daredevil is bound and determined to get to know the beautiful doctor, and arranged with Spinelli to make sure that they matched on the dating app so they could go out. Unfortunately, that also didn’t go very well!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Hospital Preview
Cheryl E Preston

Has Steve Burton possibly closed the door on General Hospital?

General Hospital fans continue to post on social media that they would like to see actor Steve Burton return to his role as Jason Morgan. Based on his latest interview with Deadline it sounds like the soap vet may have closed that chapter of his life but Burton said in the interview that "he never says never.". Burton was fired in October 2021 because he refused to be vaccinated for Covid. Burton desired a religious exemption but he was denied. Fans have set up Facebook groups dedicated to the actor and his character and continually say how much he is needed in Port Charles.
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Sheila Twist That Could Cause Huge Drama and Prove That Ridge Isn’t as Over Taylor as He Thinks He Is

Sheila could tear the Forrester’s apart without lifting a finger!. With the woman who “killed” Finn and shot Steffy on the loose, The Bold and the Beautiful‘s Ridge has been doing everything in his power to keep his loved ones safe. He’s hired extra security, which we’re told has been stationed outside the homes of Brooke, Taylor, Hope and Thomas. He’s also got men watching Steffy and her kids during their overseas trip.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
General Hospital
SheKnows

Even as Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy and Finn (Finally) Reunite, What’s Coming Next Is Gonna Tick a Whole Lotta People Off!

All roads currently lead to Monaco, where Bold & Beautiful‘s Steffy and Finn will finally reunite. Of course, what happens next is the big question, given that the show hasn’t exactly got a lot else going on. Meanwhile, even as the show prepared to do what it does best, it also managed to throw in a few examples of what it does worst. And don’t get me started on what’s about to happen between… well, too late, I’ve started. So let’s just dive in, shall we?
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

Is Deacon Moving to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS? — Sean Kanan Speaks Out!

Deacon recently returned to THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL, but some soap fans would love to see Sean Kanan bring the character back to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS, too! When the character of Diane Jenkins returned to Y&R very much alive, Deacon’s name popped up as someone who had helped her fake her death all those years ago. Unfortunately, it looks like Deacon is being kept plenty busy on B&B!
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Prince William Might Be Making a Mistake in Discrediting Infamous Princess Diana BBC Interview

Click here to read the full article. The BBC’s recent announcement that they will never air Princess Diana’s infamous Panorama interview at the request of her eldest son, Prince William, might not have the effect he was intending. Royal biographer Andrew Morton sees this move in an entirely different light than the Duke of Cambridge. Morton, who wrote Diana: Her True Story in 1992, pulls no punches about what he thinks of the BBC agreeing to William’s call to bury the interview for good. “It is a supreme irony that it is her son who has led the calls to posthumously muzzle Diana, to...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

General Hospital Preview: After the Devastating Twist That’s Coming, ‘You’re Going to See a Whole New Carly’

She may be down, but only an idiot — or someone who has never met or even heard of her! — would count her out. Lately, General Hospital has dealt Carly one blow (bestie-turned-husband Jason died) after another (husband-turned-“Mike” Sonny gravitated toward Nixon Falls boo Nina) after another (Willow turned out to be, of all people, Nina’s daughter — what are the freakin’ odds?!?). But the worst, it would seem, is yet to come. The week of July 11, Laura Wright’s embattled alter ego learns that “the other woman” has bought the Metro Court, according to Soap Opera Digest.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’ Fans ‘Can’t Stand’ This Major Character

Fans of the popular NBC series Chicago Med recently took to Reddit to voice their displeasure with one character. In the thread, fans are going after Brian Tee’s character, Dr. Ethan Choi. The initial post that started the conversation was made by a user named Creative-Play1848. They wrote, “I’m only on season 3 but I can’t stand Choi. He has no compassion for patients and their desires if they go against what he thinks is best. He also doesn’t care about any mental health issue and is constantly undermining Dr. Charles.”
CHICAGO, IL
The Hollywood Gossip

Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?

Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy