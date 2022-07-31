www.alaskasnewssource.com
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska to receive funding for electric vehicle charging program
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska is expected to receive millions in federal funding for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. The Alaska Energy Authority and the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities submitted the State of Alaska Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Implementation Plan, on Friday according to the AEA’s press release.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fishing for bears in Alaska's wild
KING SALMON, Alaska — Are you lucky enough to be traveling to Alaska this year? I am. If you are too, we’ll be two of an estimated 2.3 million visitors — cruise passengers, fishermen and independent travelers — heading north to “America’s Last Frontier.” After spending two years isolating at home, I’m more than ready for another trip to the 50th state. More than twice as large as Texas, Alaska has it all: mountains, glaciers, rivers, lakes, coastal bays, forests, tundra, even active volcanoes.
alaskasnewssource.com
The GAP Program holds their annual backpack giveaway in Anchorage
Alaska food prices have taken a big leap from April of last year to April of this year — jumping 11.3%, according to federal figures — with the cost of food rising an average of 1.2% across the state over the last decade. AT&T reaches contract with Teamsters...
kinyradio.com
Gov. Dunleavy, Nancy Dahlstrom sit down for Alaska Landmine interview
Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Nancy Dahlstrom sat down with Jeff Landfield of the Alaska Landmine this week for a candid interview. (Photo courtesy Alaska Landmine) Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy and his running mate for lieutenant governor, Nancy Dahlstrom, are riding down the campaign trail in Dunleavy's quest for a second term.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly overrides Mayors veto
Alaska food prices have taken a big leap from April of last year to April of this year — jumping 11.3%, according to federal figures — with the cost of food rising an average of 1.2% across the state over the last decade. AT&T reaches contract with Teamsters...
alaskasnewssource.com
August 1 Fastcast digital news of the day
Alaska food prices have taken a big leap from April of last year to April of this year — jumping 11.3%, according to federal figures — with the cost of food rising an average of 1.2% across the state over the last decade. AT&T reaches contract with Teamsters...
Alaska has near record-high job count as people find work closer to home
(The Center Square) - Thousands of people used to make the pilgrimage to Alaska every summer to make high wages in the state's seasonal industries like fisheries and tourism. The booming economy in the lower 48 has slowed that migration in recent years, leaving the state with near-record high vacancies, according to statistics from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
alaskasnewssource.com
Celebrate American Adventures Month with Alaska’s National Forests
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the calendar turns to August, the nation is celebrating American Adventures Month. As American citizens and humans worldwide spend more time indoors and at work, periodic travel and adventure encourages creativity, endurance, and fun. American Adventures Month aims to get people outside, engaging in something...
RELATED PEOPLE
kinyradio.com
Alaska Transportation Commissioner updates Juneau Chamber on infrastructure work
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The current status of infrastructure and future projects in Alaska was presented to the Juneau Chamber Thursday with Ryan Anderson, Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Transportation, being the speaker. Anderson spoke about the federal funding that is coming from the infrastructure act. He said the...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Sen. Dan Sullivan says he supports Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan....
webcenterfairbanks.com
The Alaska Interagency Coordination Center deactivates the Alaska Interagency Wildland Fire Joint Information Center
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alaska Interagency Coordination Center (AICC) deactivated the Alaska Interagency Wildland Fire Joint Information Center on Monday, August 1. Since the fire season is winding down due to cooler and wetter weather the additional presence of the Joint Information Center, which was activated on June 24, is no longer needed.
alaskasnewssource.com
Inflation hits rural Alaska as food costs climb
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska food prices have taken a big leap from April of last year to April of this year — jumping 11.3%, according to federal figures — with the cost of food rising an average of 1.2% across the state over the last decade. Sticker...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Save the date: AFP-Alaska is rolling back price of gas to $2.38 — what it was when Biden took office
When Joe Biden was sworn into office in 2021 the average price of gas in America was $2.38. On Aug. 9, Americans for Prosperity-Alaska is going to give Anchorage drivers some financial help by rolling back the price of gas to that amount during a one-day event at a locally owned gas station. The gas station at which the event will take place has not yet been disclosed.
alaskasnewssource.com
Outside The Gates: Palmer veteran becomes first in Alaska to receive a ramp from Ohio nonprofit
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s easy to see Frank Bird has an appreciation for art. The walls of his house proudly display his extensive collection — but perhaps what Bird appreciates more than art is the time he spent serving our country. “I love my job,” Bird said....
thealaska100.com
Savor the best foods of the state with the new Eater Guide to Alaska
Alaska has no shortage of incredible food. From the farmlands to the sea, there is an abundance of natural and delicious ingredients available. The taste buds of visitors and locals alike can savor meals prepared with fresh-caught local seafood like salmon or crab, fresh and seasonal produce and ingredients like spruce tips and fiddlehead ferns.
Notes from the trail: Amy Demboski picks Nick Begich and Gov. Dunleavy hits the campaign trail
Endorsements: The Nick Begich for Congress campaign announced on Wednesday that Amy Demboski, a former political rival, endorsed his candidacy for Congress. Demboski is a former Anchorage Assemblywoman who ran for mayor in 2015 and is now the municipal manager of Anchorage. Begich ran against her for Assembly once — his first foray into election politics — and he lost to her. Her endorsement is important, as she is considered a solid conservative leader.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alaskasnewssource.com
A mid-week break of sunshine
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - August began with rain, but a shift in weather will bring sunshine to Southcentral Alaska and the Interior on Wednesday. High pressure is building into the Southcentral region on the heels of a low pressure system exiting to the east. Clouds will clear steadily and temperatures will warm to above normal range for many communities, Anchorage included.
alaskasnewssource.com
AT&T reaches contract with Teamsters Local 959
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Teamsters Local 959 reached an agreement with AT&T on a new contract that was ratified on July 31. The 175 members of the Teamsters Local 959 — the union of Alascom telecommunications employees who work as tower climbers and technicians — had been without a contract from AT&T since the end of February and voted to authorize a strike on July 13.
alaskasnewssource.com
August starts with rain, warmer Wednesday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A low pressure system brought in widespread rain to Southwest Alaska and Southcentral Alaska for the first day of August. Anchorage was seeing rain of .39 inches through 7 p.m. Monday. The highest rainfall amount today in Southcentral goes to Palmer, which was deluged with 1.38 inches of rain (through 7:15 p.m. Monday).
midnightsunak.com
State of the Race: Progressives hold fundraising edge in most key legislative races (Part 1)
Adapted from The Midnight Sun Memo, a newsletter project from your humble Midnight Sun editor. For everyone who’s been asking about keeping up via email or how to support the work we’ve been doing here, we finally have an answer in this nifty newsletter… which comes with two free editions per week and extras for subscribers (though, as you might have learned from following this blog, the schedule can’t be entirely guaranteed). Sign up now!
Comments / 0