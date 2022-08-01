Cincinnati Magazine's Guide to Camping, everything you need to Go Wild!

This weekend will be a treasure hunter's paradise as the World's Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the "127 Yard Sale," stretches along the 127 corridor from Gadsden, Alabama up to Addison, Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati. From Aug. 4-7, more than 2,000 vendors will be set up along roadsides, in RV parks and campgrounds, in antique malls and more to sell anything and everything. Check out a list of major vendor stops at 127yardsale.com. And swing by MainStrasse in Covington from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 6 and 7, where vendors will be set up along Sixth Street, or the Northside Summer Market, with vendors set up from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 6 along Hamilton Avenue. Get more info about the MainStrasse yard sale at facebook.com and more info about the Northside Summer Market at northsidesummermarket.com.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO