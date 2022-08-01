Cincinnati Magazine's Guide to Camping, everything you need to Go Wild!

www.fox19.com
Fox 19
O Pie O announces closing of OTR location
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - O Pie O announced on Tuesday that its Over-the-Rhine store will close at the end of this week. The pie shop’s last day will be Aug. 7 after serving the Cincinnati community for eight years. While O Pie O is closing in Cincinnati, the owners reassured...
WLWT 5
Sebastian's Greek Restaurant on Cincinnati's West Side sells to new owner
CINCINNATI — The founder of a longtime Cincinnati staple is embarking on a new chapter. Sebastian's Greek Restaurant founder Alex Vassilou announced he has sold his longstanding restaurant to his friend and fellow restauranteur Adel Samaan. Watch the latest headlines for August 3rd in the player above. Details of...
trazeetravel.com
4 Unique Spots to Stay in Kentucky
Cerulean Farm is an 1860s renovated farmhouse where you can bring along your pet — or, more specifically, your pet horse. The bed and breakfast features horse-themed bedrooms on the Bourbon Trail, and will gladly board your horse as well in its professional-grade barn and horse arena. In Covington,...
Cincinnati CityBeat
The 24 Worst Places to Park Your Car In Cincinnati
Parking in Cincinnati sucks in general, but some places are definitely worse than others. Some may not be bad all the time (like, parking at the Banks isn't too bad during the week), but some are terrible all the time (like trying to parallel park in Mt. Adams, for example). While dealing with a shitty parking situation in Cincinnati isn't entirely avoidable, it's a good idea to add some extra time (and a dash of patience) to your commute if you're hoping to park in one of these spots in the Queen City and not be late for your dinner date.
WKRC
Look inside Alice: OTR's newest bar offers an immersive multimedia experience
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Over-the-Rhine's newest bar houses a multimedia experience unlike anything else in Cincinnati. Alice – a bar opened by startup founder James Fisher, Cincinnati real estate broker Seth Maney and Portland, Ore.-based hospitality entrepreneur Joshua Smibert – welcomed guests to 1432 Main St. at the end of June.
dayton.com
Bring denim items to Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe
The Cincinnati Premium Outlet will host its back-to-school denim drive, “Do Good with Denim,” on Saturday to support sustainability and positively impact the community. The denim drive is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Green Space next to the food court. Customers can contribute any type...
WLWT 5
Is Bibi in labor? Cincinnati Zoo gives update as they prepare for another baby hippo
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo is keeping a watchful eye on hippo mom Bibi as the soon-to-be mom of two prepares to give birth to another calf. The zoo has been giving frequent updates on how Bibi is doing, in the latest update saying it's not clear whether she's in active labor.
quikreader.com
WATCH: Countdown to baby hippo
The world is waiting for the newest arrival at the Cincinnati Zoo. ABC News’ Will Ganss has more as we count down to their first hippo birth in 75 years.
Cincinnati CityBeat
12 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (Aug. 5-7)
This weekend will be a treasure hunter's paradise as the World's Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the "127 Yard Sale," stretches along the 127 corridor from Gadsden, Alabama up to Addison, Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati. From Aug. 4-7, more than 2,000 vendors will be set up along roadsides, in RV parks and campgrounds, in antique malls and more to sell anything and everything. Check out a list of major vendor stops at 127yardsale.com. And swing by MainStrasse in Covington from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 6 and 7, where vendors will be set up along Sixth Street, or the Northside Summer Market, with vendors set up from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 6 along Hamilton Avenue. Get more info about the MainStrasse yard sale at facebook.com and more info about the Northside Summer Market at northsidesummermarket.com.
linknky.com
Southbank Shuttle returning to Covington, Newport, Bellevue, Cincinnati
The Southbank Shuttle returns to service later this month, the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) announced Monday. The shuttle, which served the urban centers of Covington, Newport, and Cincinnati until the COVID-19 pandemic arrived here in March of 2020, will roll through those cities again starting Saturday, August 20.
WKRC
Leaving a Musical Legacy: Veteran rocker sells instruments to have inheritance for family
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – David Rhodes Brown is known as the godfather of the local rockabilly and country punk scene, playing Cincinnati clubs for more than 40 years. "He is so important to the Cincinnati music scene in general, not just me, personally,” said Ryan Malott, band leader of local band 500 Miles To Memphis, which included Brown on steel pedal guitar and occasional vocals. “I mean, he helped me make my career from nothing to something, but I'm just one little sliver of pie of his entire life."
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo: Hippo mom Bibi now on 24-hour birth watch
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo is now on 24-hour birth watch as they get ready to welcome a new baby hippo. Hippo mom Bibi is getting ready to welcome her second hippo baby. The fierce hippo momma is due in mid-August. But the zoo said the birth could be...
WKRC
Local woman's travel business named one of the 15 best in the world
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local tour operator is getting praise from "Travel and Leisure" magazine. Cincinnati-based Explorer Chick has a spot in the top 15 world's best tour operators worldwide. Founder and CEO Nicki Bruckmann explains why she launched this business and how she did it.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Wing Week returns this month: Here's all the restaurants participating
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Wing Week is returning for a second straight year!. Spanning from August 22-28, participating Wing Week locations will offer six wings for $7, with over 30 restaurants taking part. “We are so excited to bring Cincinnati Wing Week back this year! After listening to feedback following...
5 tips for homeowners who have animals
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Young, old, your home should be comfortable for animals of all ages you may bring into your family. Here are five tips for homeowners who have animals living with them: Keep your bathroom clean & clear Keep all objects that could harm your animals up and away from their reach. Be […]
WLWT 5
CVG resumes nonstop flights from Cincinnati to Paris
Starting Tuesday, you can now say bonjour to Paris by flying directly to the French city from Cincinnati. The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is now offering nonstop flights from the Queen City to the city of love. Delta is offering flights to Paris without a layover. This is the first...
Fox 19
Man drove 7 hours, picked wrong NKY house in ‘mind-boggling’ robbery scheme
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Wisconsin man will spend up to 10 years in a Northern Kentucky prison after being found guilty in a botched robbery, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders. Khalil Coleman, 36, of Milwaukee, traveled to Northern Kentucky last year allegedly because he needed...
dayton.com
InsideOut Studio’s artists create more installations around Butler County
Butler County will start seeing more and more art installations and murals around local businesses and organizations. The artists at the InsideOut Studio on High Street in downtown Hamilton have been contracted by businesses such as Kirsch CPA in Hamilton and Cohen Brothers Recycling in Middletown for art installations. They’ve also painted fire hydrants in downtown Hamilton, and the plans are to paint more in the future, along with redoing some of the original hydrants.
Fox 19
Tri-State family falls victim to social media ‘how to’ steal cars
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Spring Grove family had their car swiped thanks to a growing trend on TikTok that shows how to steal certain Kia and Hyundai cars in seconds. Matt Perry said his 2019 Green Kia Soul was sitting in the driveway, and when his roommate went to work around 5:30 p.m., it was gone.
wvxu.org
Why are Cincinnati TV stations changing traffic reporters?
Today's traffic update: Expect to see Raven Richard do more traffic reporting for WCPO-TV, and to see more fill-ins on WLWT-TV during a national search to replace Cincinnati native Alanna Martella. Richard, hired three years ago as weekend weather forecaster, has been named the replacement for Sina Gebre-Ab, who left...
