Here are all the banks offering a transfer bonus to partner programs (Updated August 1st, 2022)

monkeymiles.boardingarea.com
Related
CNBC
The best credit cards of 2022
There are so many credit cards available to consumers that it can be hard to choose the best card. There's no "one size fits all" credit card, but instead options for different types of people — whether you're a foodie, road warrior, traveler or someone looking to build credit. A little research can help you find a card that's specifically designed for your lifestyle.
Business Insider
The best ways to earn credit card points on rent and mortgage payments
Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. We may receive a small commission from our partners, like American Express, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Read our editorial standards.
Why small-business owners should have Chase’s Ink Business Unlimited credit card in their wallets
The Chase Ink Business Unlimited is one of the best no-nonsense rewards credit cards for businesses, as card holders can earn 1.5% cash back on all their business expenses and even get an introductory interest rate on purchases for the first 12 months after opening the account.
These credit cards are offering the best sign-up bonuses in August
If you want to earn as many points or miles as possible when you sign up for a credit card, these cards are offering the best sign-up bonus opportunities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tally vs. Payoff: Which Is Best for Paying Off Credit Card Debt?
A total of 229 million new credit card accounts were opened in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2022, CNBC reported. Those balances can put Americans behind in reaching major financial goals, so paying off credit card debt is essential. Let's look at Tally vs. Payoff, two platforms designed to help consumers pay off credit card debt.
An Equifax 'Coding Issue' Messed Up the Credit Scores of Millions of People Applying For Loans
Some people saw swings as much as 20 points, WSJ reported.
This new credit card automatically earns 5% cash back wherever you use it most
The new Citi Custom Cash Card lets consumers rack up more rewards in the category they spend the most in each month, and a $200 sign-up bonus for new card holders adds to the card's appeal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boardingarea.com
Earn Up to 1,000 Bonus SkyMiles by Shopping for Back to School 2022
Effective through Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 11:59:59 in the evening Eastern Daylight Time, you can earn up to 1,000 bonus Delta Air Lines SkyMiles — in addition to the standard SkyMiles earned — during the Back to School Bonus campaign at the SkyMiles Shopping portal by spending the following minimum amounts of money for shopping for qualifying purchases on your favorite products from hundreds of participating retailers:
Business Insider
Ally vs. Vio Bank review: Which online bank is right for you?
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Vio Bank and Ally are two...
boardingarea.com
Amex Offers: Spend $250 get $50 back at Wynn/Encore
We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
boardingarea.com
New Instacart credits for Chase Sapphire and Freedom cardmembers – up to $15 a month!
We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
ConsumerAffairs
Rocket Mortgage introduces new home equity loan
With inflation putting the squeeze on consumers, many are finding that their credit card debt is getting unmanageable. It’s especially difficult since interest rates tend to go up every time the Federal Reserve hikes the federal funds rate. Applying for a balance transfer credit card with a year or...
From travel rewards to balance transfers, here are our favorite Citi credit cards
Whether your goal is to earn rewards for that next big trip, put some cash back in your pocket or help yourself get out of debt, there's likely a credit card for your specific needs within Citi's card portfolio.
boardingarea.com
Amsterdam Schiphol extends passenger cap into October
It seems that Heathrow is not the only airport that suffers from passenger caps, with Amsterdam Schiphol extending a cap for passengers. Enjoy the queues at Schiphol – Image, Economy Class and Beyond. The caps will continue into September and October, with a maximum of 67,500 local departures per...
US News and World Report
Best Goldman Sachs Bank USA Credit Cards of August 2022
Best feature: Apple rewards. The Apple Card is only for Apple users and designed for people who often buy Apple products or use Apple Pay. Cardholders earn 3% cash back on Apple purchases and Apple Pay purchases with select retailers. All other Apple Pay purchases earn 2% cash back, and everything your purchase with your physical Apple card gets 1% back.
Tips for buying a new air conditioner
If your air conditioner is getting older and not working properly, it may be time to get a new one. You may have someone come out to look at it, only to realize that it will cost two or three thousand dollars to fix it and five thousand to replace it.
ETOnline.com
Samsonite Luggage Is On Sale: Save on Summer-Ready Travel Gear
When it comes to smooth summer travel, quality luggage is key. Whether you have an extravagant destination wedding or are making a quick trip out of town, upgrading your suitcases and carry-ons can make traveling way less stressful. Just in time for your next summer vacation, Samsonite's bestselling luggage is on sale for 20% off. Through Aug. 9, just use the code SUMMER to save on Samsonite's long-lasting luggage.
Comments / 0