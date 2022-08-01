Bungie disables Destiny 2 chat after trolls use it to crash games

Terraria multiplayer will be playable across PC, consoles, and mobile if Re-Logic is successful. Terraria's developers are currently working on the Labor of Love update, which Re-Logic head of business strategy Ted Murphy described to me as a necessary bit of unfinished business (opens in new tab) for the team before moving on to its next game. But that doesn't mean Re-Logic's going to be totally finished with Terraria after Labor of Love. Murphy told me that after Labor of Love ships, Re-Logic has plans for another major addition: crossplay.

