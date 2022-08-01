Bungie disables Destiny 2 chat after trolls use it to crash games

www.polygon.com
dotesports.com
Red Dead Online community to host in-game funeral following Rockstar’s plans to cease major updates
Red Dead Online players will gather today in the online Western universe to mourn the “death” of the game, which will stop receiving major updates as Rockstar Games wants to shift the focus to the development of Grand Theft Auto 6. The Red Dead Online community started a...
A newsfeed update is responsible for new bugs in old Borderlands games
The first three games in the series have all been affected.
Great moments in PC gaming: Editing rules.ini to make Red Alert guns shoot lightning
All kinds of variables were yours to alter in Red Alert's config file. Great moments in PC gaming are bite-sized celebrations of some of our favorite gaming memories. Some mods take years to complete, improving the base game so much they become the default way to play, or making it a platform for something totally new. Other mods, however, involve typing the word "TeslaZap" into a text file and saving it. Both are good.
Destiny 2 disables text chat due to game-breaking exploit
Some players of Destiny 2 were in the crosshairs of a rude exploit this weekend when other players discovered the ability to use text chat to crash their game. It was apparently most common in PvP, where some were using the exploit—some form of text copy and paste—to crash their opponents' game and secure a win-by-default.
NME
Blizzard to release new ‘Diablo Immortal’ content every two weeks
Blizzard has confirmed it plans to release new content for Diablo Immortal every two weeks. Sharing the news in a blog post, Blizzard wrote: “Our current plan is to release new content for Diablo Immortal every two weeks—this will come in the form of either a mini or major update.”
Dr Disrespect's Game Reveal Has Fans Throwing Shade
Dr Disrespect is known for his quality production values and hilarious persona. Although the streamer was permanently banned on Twitch for an undisclosed reason in 2020, he has made a name for himself on YouTube, amassing over four million subscribers. But Dr Disrespect is more than just an entertainer. The...
Polygon
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Hisuian Voltorb be Shiny?
For Aug. 2, 2022, Hisuian Voltorb will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double Stardust for catching Pokémon. And no, Hisuian Voltorb cannot be shiny in Pokémon Go (yet). The Hisuian version of Voltorb cannot be Shiny yet, but its regular Kantonian form can be. We’re...
itechpost.com
A Read Dead Online Bug Makes NPCs Disappear; Rockstar Focuses on GTA 6
Red Dead Online's (RDO) NPCs might have gotten the memo about Rockstar Games focusing on GTA 6 instead of giving their game more content. Players of Rockstar's online western multiplayer game recently reported that the game's NPCs have been disappearing from the game due to a bug, per a Reddit thread.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 According To Activision, The Modern Warfare II Multiplayer Beta Codes will Be Distributed to players
According to Activision, the Modern Warfare II multiplayer beta codes will be distributed to Call of Duty League Championship viewers. The publisher has revealed that spectators will have a chance to get early access to the game as part of the Call of Duty League’s Championship Weekend. Everyone who...
Minecraft player is building all nine Pokemon regions in one playable map
The massive map will require the Minecraft Pixelmon mod
Suing abusers and cheaters is 'good business,' Bungie says
The Destiny 2 studio has been aggressively pursuing legal action against persistent troublemakers, and isn't likely to back off anytime soon. Destiny 2 developer Bungie filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit (opens in new tab) in July against a player it alleges has a long history of cheating, creating alt accounts to evade bans, and threatening studio employees. We noted at the time that Bungie has taken "an increasingly aggressive approach" to troublemakers in recent years, and general counsel Don McGowan recently told Axios (opens in new tab) why. According to McGowan, it's good for players, and it's a good business decision, too.
The internet's GTA 6 takes are so bad they brought Shitty Gamer Takes back from death
The rumor of a female protagonist set off a round of particularly bad opinions.
Counter-Strike on Nintendo DS slaps
Fewnity is a French coder with a penchant for Nintendo DS projects, who over time has been building more and more ambitious projects. Always how it goes: you start off making Flappy Bird, and before you know it end up with an online version of Counter-Strike running on the hardware.
The Verge
Blizzard reportedly cancels World of Warcraft mobile game
Blizzard has canceled a World of Warcraft mobile game according to a report from Bloomberg. The game, made in collaboration with Blizzard’s Chinese publishing partner NetEase, was in development for three years before a conflict about financing terms halted the project. According to Bloomberg, the World of Warcraft mobile...
FIFA creator promises more single-player games in the future
FIFA maker, EA, has announced it will create more single-player games despite the success of its online franchises. In a recent investors call, the company outlined the games coming in the company’s future, claiming that single-player games are a “really, really important part” of what EA will develop.
FIFA・
Terraria devs plan to tackle crossplay after next update
Terraria multiplayer will be playable across PC, consoles, and mobile if Re-Logic is successful. Terraria's developers are currently working on the Labor of Love update, which Re-Logic head of business strategy Ted Murphy described to me as a necessary bit of unfinished business (opens in new tab) for the team before moving on to its next game. But that doesn't mean Re-Logic's going to be totally finished with Terraria after Labor of Love. Murphy told me that after Labor of Love ships, Re-Logic has plans for another major addition: crossplay.
Polygon
Watch the new Pokémon Presents showcase
A new Pokémon Presents showcase will stream on Wednesday, Aug. 3, and The Pokémon Company is promising new details on the franchise’s mobile apps and upcoming mainline games Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. The latest Pokémon Presents will kick off at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m....
Diablo 4 alpha playtest reportedly running for "friends and family" of Blizzard
The Diablo 4 alpha is apparently starting to move beyond the halls of Blizzard
Polygon
The PS5’s Accolades feature is being killed, because no one used it
Sony Interactive Entertainment is shutting off a PlayStation 5 feature that virtually no one ever used — Accolades. The Accolades feature, which was designed to encourage better behavior in online multiplayer games, will be discontinued sometime this fall; no exact date was given. “In fall of 2022, the Accolades...
Polygon
Konami’s new Bomberman tries to get creative with a classic formula
Konami unveiled a new take on Bomberman, the competitive blast-’em-up series that arguably peaked in 1997 with the dual release of Saturn Bomberman and Super Bomberman 64, that looks quite different from recent attempts to revive the franchise. Amazing Bomberman, as it’s called, retains the classic top-down gameplay of the best Bomberman games, but adds a musical twist.
